Atlas hopes Marquez can ‘rejoin team’ after US allegations

MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico’s national soccer team and club Atlas have issued cautious statements backing embattled star Rafael Marquez but also apparently distancing themselves somewhat after he was among 22 people sanctioned by the U.S. government for alleged drug trafficking ties.
PSG completed their blockbuster move for Neymar last week after triggering the former Barcelona attacker’s $263 million release clause, and Mbappe would likely cost the club another $212 million.
Real Madrid and Premier League side Manchester City continue to be linked to Mbappe — who exited Monaco’s first match of the season with a slight knock. He’s still expected to play in the team’s next match on Sunday at Dijon.
Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET
Name a team hotter than these two right now. It’s hard to do, right? The Sounders are beginning to look like the team that went out and crushed the second half of the 2016 season — which went on to win MLS Cup — and that’s a scary prospect for the rest of MLS. Meanwhile, it’s still early but Sporting KC isn’t skipping a beat after the Dom Dwyer trade. Peter Vermes’ group are unbeaten in their last nine MLS matches and moved into the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday with a penalty-kicks win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers — Saturday, 6 p.m. ET
Greg Vanney’s side had a hiccup in early July against Dallas, but TFC remains the best team in MLS without question. The Canadian club is riding a five-match unbeaten streak at the moment, and last season’s MLS Cup runners’ up boast the best attacking duo in the league with Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore. The pair have netted a combined 20 goals thus far in 2017, while adding 10 assists. The Timbers boast an attack that deserves plenty of credit as well though, with the side currently tied for third in the league at 42 goals.
Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Saturday, 9 p.m. ET
Of all the MLS sides currently in playoff positions, the Dynamo and Earthquakes are among the worst when it comes to playing on the road. Luckily for the Dynamo, they won’t have to do so when they welcome the Earthquakes to BBVA Compass Stadium, where the club is unbeaten at 8-0-3 in 2017. With the West being so congested and the top seven teams separated by a mere six points, Saturday’s meeting is crucial for both clubs when looking at potential playoff position.
Below is the rest of this weekend’s schedule around MLS (all matches on Saturday).
D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake — 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact — 8 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC — 11 p.m. ET
While some squads appear content with their current crop of players, others went out and were active this summer in the MLS transfer market.
A little over two months remain in the regular season, and with so many teams vying for a playoff berth in both conferences we saw several high-profile moves to increase their chances of reaching the MLS Cup playoffs.
PST takes a look at the top moves from the MLS summer transfer window, which closed Wednesday night.
D.C. adds USMNT’s Paul Arriola
It’s been a really good 2017 for the U.S. Men’s National Team winger. Arriola is looking more and more like a legitimate candidate to make the Stars and Stripes roster for Russia 2018, assuming the U.S. closes out qualifying strong. There’s a number of reasons to like this move, though, from a D.C. perspective. Not only is Arriola a budding USMNT talent, but he’s a young one at that. He’s only 22. Additionally, he gives the Eastern Conference side another quality attacking threat to go along with Luciano Acosta in the near future as the club prepares to unveil its new stadium in 2018.
Orlando acquires Dom Dwyer
He’s only 27 years old and arguably a top 5 striker in MLS. While Sporting KC appears to be content with its options in the absence of Dwyer, Orlando City certainly gained a tremendous asset to partner up front in the Lions attack with Cyle Larin. It remains to be seen how long Larin will remain in a purple kit down in Orlando given the rising interest from clubs in Europe, however, the pairing of these two finishers could be the most deadly in the league once they are acclimated with one another.
Ethan Finlay to Minnesota
Finlay’s form has clearly dropped off in 2017 from his performances of past years, which signified that this was probably the right time for the midfielder to make a change. His one goal and one assist this campaign are underwhelming given his past production, but the Loons have the chance to now reinvigorate the Minnesota native with an attack in place that’s already pretty talented. Head coach Adrian Heath has pieces in place (i.e. Kevin Molino, Christian Ramirez, Abu Danladi) that will help ease the transition for Finlay, who has shone at the highest levels of MLS. Just think back to 2015. Finlay was an MLS All-Star. He was voted into the MLS Best XI. And most importantly, he had his side on the brink of winning MLS Cup against the Portland Timbers.
Atlanta trades for Bobby Boswell
Why is a 34-year-old center back important for Tata Martino’s side? Experience. Boswell has previously played in the postseason in 11 of his past 12 seasons with both D.C. United and the Houston Dynamo. Atlanta did a good job of adding MLS veterans prior to their debut in MLS this season with players like Jeff Larentowicz and Jacob Peterson, but Boswell not only adds experience but much needed depth defensively as well. There’s no question Atlanta’s attack is elite, and that’s even without Josef Martinez — who has been sidelined due to injury. If Atlanta can strengthen its back line, nobody is going to want to face them come playoff time.
Aaron Maund joins the Whitecaps
It’s surely the least sexy pick on this list, but Maund is legit. He’s become as consistent a center back option as there is in MLS, and while RSL’s poor form hasn’t help Maund’s case for being an All-Star — or even receiving significant notice in general — the 26-year-old can immediately help the Whitecaps in their starting XI and provide Carl Robinson with depth as playoff time approaches.
Special mention
While this club won’t take the field until 2018, LA FC announced its first Designated Player signing this week with the acquisition of Mexican international forward Carlos Vela. The 28-year-old goalscorer currently plays in Spain with Real Sociedad, where he will reside until officially joining the expansion MLS side in January.
Ultimately, the California native opted for a move to MLS with D.C. United, but it wasn’t until after a discussion with USMNT manager Bruce Arena that Arriola says he was comfortable in making the move.
“I had talked to Bruce before the move had even happened and asked his opinion and he was very optimistic about the move,” Arriola told Goal. “He believes it’s a great move for me, where I’m going to be on the field all the time and improving in the areas I need to work on. Not once did he ever say anything about worrying about my growth or my level dropping off.
“Any time you have a national team coach that can say that and give you the green light to do something it obviously makes your life easier,” Arriola added. “Not thinking about what he’s thinking and wondering if it’s the right move.”
Arena’s blessing for Arriola in MLS is a stark contrast from that of Jurgen Klinsmann, though, with the former USMNT boss a proponent of players reaching their potential overseas in Europe’s top flights.
While there still are many U.S. players in Europe, the number has certainly dwindled down as of late as more players opt for MLS. Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley — all of whom are still key figures in the USMNT’s starting lineup — each chose to return to play domestically in the U.S. after spending time in some of Europe’s top divisions.
Arriola believes he’s found a good fit in D.C., though, and says the club will allow him to fulfill his goals if he ever chooses to complete a move to Europe.
“D.C. United understands my aspirations, and one day if I want to go to Europe I know they’ll be open to that, which is very comforting,” Arriola said.
Arriola spent one season with the LA Galaxy’s academy from 2012 to 2013 prior to the winger’s move to Liga MX side Club Tijuana — where he spent the last four seasons.
It was at Tijuana where Arriola began to hit his stride, making 84 appearances for the Mexican outfit and scoring four goals along the way.
The attacker’s budding success reportedly led to other serious contenders in obtaining his services this summer, with the Washington Post reporting that Orlando City SC and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon each rated Arriola highly.