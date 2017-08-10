More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Barcelona target Dembele misses Dortmund training

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

Ousmane Dembele did not turn up for training with Borussia Dortmund and they don’t know why.

Let’s take a guess…

[ MORE: Coutinho not for sale ]

The French international striker, 20, is said to be the subject of a $110 million-plus bid from Barcelona as they look at players to replace Neymar following his $262 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dortmund manager Peter Bosz confirmed Dembele wasn’t training with the team.

“Dembele didn’t show up for training today,” Bosz said. “We don’t know where he is. We couldn’t reach him today. I talked to Dembele yesterday. He told me he had been in Paris with his friends. He did not say anything about a transfer. There was no sign yesterday that Ousmane would not be here today. We hope nothing terrible has happened.”

Later on Thursday Dortmund released a statement saying they had rejected a bid for Dembele from Barca because they “received a bid that does not match his extraordinary footballing ability or value to the club.”

Reports circulated that Dembele is back in Paris waiting for the word to fly to Barcelona and seal his move to the Nou Camp with some suggesting he could be a Barca player in “a few hours” time.

It is said that Dortmund want over $170 million for Dembele, knowing that Barca has that “Neymar cash” to splash around with Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho also high on their list of targets this summer. With Barca set to offer closer to $120 million for the French forward, this deal seems more likely to go through than Coutinho to Barcelona.

Dortmund signed Dembele on a five-year contract from French club Rennes last summer for an initial fee of just $18 million (Rennes reportedly have a 25 percent sell-on clause) and he had a stellar campaign for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 10 goals and adding 21 assists in 49 games in all competitions.

Now it appears he is the perfect long-term replacement for Neymar, while Coutinho is apparently still earmarked to replace Andres Iniesta.

Maybe this move could mean Barca back down on Coutinho for now and go back in for the Brazilian playmaker next summer?

Brighton agree club-record fee for Colombian winger

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

Ahead of their first-ever season in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion is making moves.

[ MORE: USMNT rise in rankings

The Seagulls announced Thursday that they’ve agreed a club-record fee, believed to be $17.5 million, with Club Brugge for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo.

In a statement released on their website the PL newcomers revealed that Izquierdo, 25, will now have a medical in the next 24 hours after agreeing personal terms, plus he will also have to be granted a work permit.

Chris Hughton is certainly delighted to add the Colombian international who made his debut for Los Cafeteros in June.

“Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years,” Hughton said. “He’s been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015/16, he was also Belgium’s Player of the Year.  Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer.”

An out-and-out left winger, Izquierdo has spent the past three seasons at in Belgium’s top-flight with Brugge and has racked up an impressive number of goals with 34 goal in 84 top-flight appearances, plus playing in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for Brugge where he scored in the UCL against Leicester City last season.

If the deal goes through, as expected, then Brighton will have smash their transfer record twice in three days after they signed Dutch international midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for $12.9 million.

Chris Hughton’s main playmaker will be Anthony Knockaert but having genuine pace and power out wide to deliver balls for Glenn Murray, Izzy Brown and Tomer Hemed to attack will be key.

Brighton have made some very impressive moves in the final week before they make their PL debut.

Swansea confirm Gylfi Sigurdsson won’t play in season opener

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT

Gylfi Sigurdsson is still a Swansea City player, but it appears he will never pull on the jersey again.

[ MORE: Liverpool’s Coutinho not for sale ]

With a move to Everton edging closer, the two Premier League clubs have been locked into talks for weeks but no deal has been struck with Swansea wanting over $65 million from the Toffees (who, after all, received over $96 million earlier this summer for Romelu Lukaku) for their main man.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman seemed positive a deal would be done soon but it has continued to drag on.

Sigurdsson, 27, hasn’t played for Swansea since the start of preseason when they lost Barnet on July 12 and did not go on their preseason tour to the U.S. as he “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” to join the squad. Since then he has been training with the squad every day despite wanting a move away.

Speaking ahead of Swansea’s trip to Southampton on Saturday, Clement revealed that the Icelandic playmaker won’t feature in his squad for the Swans’ opening game of the season and gave an update on his situation.

“The latest is that there is no deal done with any club with Gylfi,” Clement said. “Talks are ongoing and I’m speaking to our chairman and owners every day for an update but there is no current conclusion to that situation… Sigurdsson won’t be involved in the squad this weekend. I don’t anticipate it going until the end of the window [the deal]. Of course I would like the situation resolved as soon as possible. I’ve come out and said that quite clearly. Hopefully that will be the case.”

The end is near, it seems.

Sigurdsson scored nine goals and added 13 assists in the PL last season with only Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen creating more goals in the league.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star still has three years left on his current Swansea contract but he has made it clear from the start of preseason that he wants to move to Goodison Park to join Koeman’s revolution. At Everton he is expected to line up alongside Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen in a fluid attacking unit which aims to see multiple players chip in with goals after relying heavily on Lukaku in recent years.

Sigurdsson’s departure at Swansea would leave a huge gap in their side, especially with Fernando Llorente, their top goalscorer from last season, also out injured, hence why they’re holding on for the biggest fee possible.

Still, at this point, it would seem better for everyone that a deal was struck for Sigurdsson to move on as Swansea need to find suitable replacements to bring in during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. Time is ticking and this deal has taken long enough.

Liverpool insist Coutinho not for sale at any price

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

If you believe this strong statement from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho will not join Barcelona.

For any price.

[ MORE: Marquez linked to drug trafficking 

The Reds reportedly turned down a $116 million bid from Barca for Coutinho, 25, in the past 24 hours and on the eve of the new Premier League season Klopp has sent out a defiant message to the Spanish giants.

Speaking to Sky Germany ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Klopp had the following to say about Barcelona’s pursuit of Coutinho.

“Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn’t matter. From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in,” Klopp said. “Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.”

Can Liverpool follow through with that plan?

To date Coutinho (who is an injury doubt with a back problem for the opening weekend game) hasn’t handed in a transfer request but with officials from Barcelona said to be on Merseyside to try and force through a move, a bid of over $140 million would surely be too good to turn down.

Coutinho is said to want to move to Barca but is being respectful of Liverpool, a club he signed a new five-year deal with in January as he became their highest earner.

The Brazilian playmaker is seen as a replacement for Neymar initially and then more likely for Andres Iniesta, and even though the Catalan club have been interested in Liverpool’s star man for some time they’ve been sparked into action after Neymar’s incredible world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Back to Liverpool’s stance, Klopp is right that they aren’t a selling club and they probably don’t need the money from Barcelona, but does any Premier League club really need to sell its star player right now? With the riches flooding into the league, look around. Swansea City don’t want to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson, Southampton doesn’t want to sell Virgil Van Dijk and Leicester City aren’t particularly keen on getting rid of Riyad Mahrez. All three would sell if ridiculous offers came in and two of those three players have publicly declared that they want to leave.

Coutinho hasn’t done that but if he really wants this move to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the next step is for him to hand in a transfer request. If that happens then, just like the Suarez situation in 2014, can Liverpool really stand in his way?

With $140 million they could buy two world-class players to replace Coutinho and there is an argument that he can be easily replaced. With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, they are stacked in attack.

Yes, Coutinho is a wonderful player and his 13 goals and seven assists last season were a big reason finished in the top four, but every player has his price. Barca have already offered way over what Coutinho is worth and if they come calling with a third huge offer, Liverpool should take it. Klopp would lose a key man in his rebuild of Liverpool, but Coutinho isn’t irreplaceable.

Fueled by “Neymar cash” Barcelona needs a new playmaker and Liverpool will be the big winners, even if Coutinho leaves.

USA huge climbers in latest FIFA world rankings

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

The U.S. national team were the biggest climbers in the top 35 of the latest FIFA world rankings.

[ MORE: NFL/PL player comparisons ]

Released on Thursday the USMNT moved up nine places to 26th in the world as Bruce Arena’s positive impact, 2017 Gold Cup success, and a 14-game unbeaten run has seen the U.S. rise.

Brazil moved to top spot in the world, while Mexico remains the top ranked team in the CONCACAF region as they climbed to 14th place with Costa Rica in 21st and Jamaica big risers as they moved up 19 places to 57th following their run to the Gold Cup final.

Germany were replaced in top spot as Die Mannschaft slipped to second, with Argentina in third and Switzerland moved into their highest position since 1993 in fourth. Poland rose to its highest-ever position of fifth place in the rankings.

Portugal dropped two places into sixth, then came Chile in seventh and Colombia in eighth before Belgium and France rounded off the top 10.

Below is a look at the top 30 in the world.

  1. Brazil
  2. Germany
  3. Argentina
  4. Switzerland
  5. Poland
  6. Portugal
  7. Chile
  8. Colombia
  9. Belgium
  10. France
  11. Spain
  12. Italy
  13. England
  14. Mexico
  15. Peru
  16. Croatia
  17. Uruguay
  18. Wales
  19. Sweden
  20. Iceland
  21. Costa Rica
  22. Slovakia
  23. Northern Ireland
  24. Iran
  25. Egypt
  26. USA
  27. Ukraine
  28. Congo DR
  29. Republic of Ireland
  30. Bosnia and Herzegovina