Brighton agree club-record fee for Colombian winger

Ahead of their first-ever season in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion is making moves.

[ MORE: USMNT rise in rankings ]

The Seagulls announced Thursday that they’ve agreed a club-record fee, believed to be $17.5 million, with Club Brugge for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo.

In a statement released on their website the PL newcomers revealed that Izquierdo, 25, will now have a medical in the next 24 hours after agreeing personal terms, plus he will also have to be granted a work permit.

Chris Hughton is certainly delighted to add the Colombian international who made his debut for Los Cafeteros in June.

“Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years,” Hughton said. “He’s been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015/16, he was also Belgium’s Player of the Year. Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer.”

An out-and-out left winger, Izquierdo has spent the past three seasons at in Belgium’s top-flight with Brugge and has racked up an impressive number of goals with 34 goal in 84 top-flight appearances, plus playing in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for Brugge where he scored in the UCL against Leicester City last season.

If the deal goes through, as expected, then Brighton will have smash their transfer record twice in three days after they signed Dutch international midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for $12.9 million.

Chris Hughton’s main playmaker will be Anthony Knockaert but having genuine pace and power out wide to deliver balls for Glenn Murray, Izzy Brown and Tomer Hemed to attack will be key.

Brighton have made some very impressive moves in the final week before they make their PL debut.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports