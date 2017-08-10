More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Javier Hernandez relishing Man United return with West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will make his second debut for a Premier League club this weekend.

It will come against the only other PL club he has played for.

Hernandez, 29, is likely to lead West Ham United’s forward line against Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Old Trafford and Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer can’t wait to return to his “old house” where he won two PL titles.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Hammers’ season opener the $20.8 million summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen looked back on his five years at Man United fondly.

“I can just say it’s luck,” Hernandez said when asked about his storybook return to life in the PL. “It was a great experience [there] … only happiness. I was living my dream and made that big step, which is not common. There is nothing negative about going there. It’s going to be my first game with my new club, against my old club in my old house. It’s only positive things – it’s an important moment for me.”

Hernandez’s arrival has been met with delight by Hammers fans as the predatory forward becomes the highest-paid player in club history and has plenty of expectation on his shoulders. He’s used to that with the Mexican national team.

“I feel the same as when I went to Manchester United, when I went to Real Madrid and Leverkusen, and now West Ham,” Hernandez said. “I am going to play football, which is something I was fighting for since I was a kid, and then we will see what happens. It’s easy to say I can score 20 goals, or that I have a lot of pressure, or not, or blah, blah, blah. Speaking is very easy but the most important thing is to prove myself on the pitch.”

Chicharito’s arrival in east London has led many to believe that Slaven Bilic has finally found the poacher the Hammers have craved in recent years and Hernandez’s 59 goals in 157 appearances for United (his rate of a goal every 130 minutes in the PL is the fifth-best in history) saw him lauded by Sir Alex Ferguson and current United boss Jose Mourinho. The Hammers are aiming to fight for a European spot and Chicharito is key to achieving that.

Hernandez will get a warm reception from United’s fans when he takes to the field on Sunday for West Ham, even, as expected, he scores.

Trouble at Tottenham? Danny Rose opens up can of worms

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Danny Rose‘s outspoken interview with the Sun newspaper on the eve of the 2017-18 Premier League season has created quite a pickle for Tottenham Hotspur.

With Spurs fighting for the title in each of the last two seasons and accumulating more points over those two campaigns than any other PL club, this moment was always likely to arrive.

Simply put: Spurs’ stars want to be paid the same as star players at Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and the PL’s other big boys. Is that too much to ask?

Right now, that’s not happening and it seems likely to cause an issue for Tottenham’s notoriously savvy chairman Daniel Levy and his talented manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Rose, 27, spoke out against Spurs’ in a brutally honest interview where he stated his ambition to “make sure I get what I am worth” in terms of his salary and he also urged Spurs, who have yet to make a signing this summer, to sign two star players to keep them fighting for the PL title this season.

“As a Tottenham player I’d love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door. I’ve seen a couple of players previously saying, ‘We don’t need a top signing or signings’. But I am sorry, I am not singing off the same hymn-sheet on that one,” Rose said. “I think we do  need one or two top signings to strengthen the squad. I’m just not buying the idea that we don’t need anyone.”

With Rose reportedly on $80,000 per week, like most of his teammates, he will likely have heard about his former Spurs teammate Kyle Walker (they share the same agent) earning double that amount after his $65 million move to Manchester City this summer. Rose revealed that he urged Spurs not to sell Walker and went on to discuss how he plans to get paid exactly what he’s worth.

“When you’re injured you get a lot of time to think and I’ve had a lot of ‘what if?’ moments. It’s been hard to deal with. One thing is for sure — I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth,” Rose said. “I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth.”

The left back who was voted in the PFA Team of the Year for the past two seasons has a point, and that opinion may be shared by many of Spurs’ young, hungry players who have bought into the project managed expertly by Pochettino over the past three seasons. It has been tough for anyone not to get caught up in the wonder of Tottenham over the past few years with their exciting brand of soccer, top young talent and a bright future promised at their stunning new stadium.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld targeted by Europe’s top clubs and reportedly offered to double their wages, Levy keeping a rigid wage structure at Spurs won’t keep them happy forever.

Of course, this measure may only been in place for another few years as Tottenham’s move to a new $1 billion stadium at White Hart Lane needed to be financed by cutting costs elsewhere. Many players will have accepted that when signing new deals over the past 12-18 months as Pochettino posing for a photo with a player who has a pen and paper in hand has become a running joke such is the frequency of new deals being agreed.

All of these Spurs players knew what they were signing up for, but the money the likes of City, United (who are both complemented by Rose for the amount of money they’ve spent) and others are offering has increased rapidly and drastically. Rose spoke about moving back to the north of England where his family are from which prompted links to Man United, while Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing him. Tottenham don’t want to sell Rose, or any of their star players, but he knew exactly what he was doing with these comments.

If Spurs don’t listen to Rose and don’t spend big this summer they will be just fine, their squad is strong enough to challenge for the title and do well in the UEFA Champions League. But if other players are now feeling the same as Rose but just haven’t aired their thoughts in such a public and abrasive manner, that’s where the real problem lies.

This Tottenham squad has always seemed like a harmonious bunch with every player willing to forego increased finances elsewhere to try and end Tottenham’s title drought and at least win one piece of silverware.

Until that happens most of Tottenham’s top players, especially the local lads like Kane, will keep buying into the dream of bringing glory back to White Hart Lane, but just how long will that sentiment last?

Tottenham have no doubt become a victim of their own success.

Brighton agree club-record fee for Colombian winger

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

Ahead of their first-ever season in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion is making moves.

The Seagulls announced Thursday that they’ve agreed a club-record fee, believed to be $17.5 million, with Club Brugge for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo.

In a statement released on their website the PL newcomers revealed that Izquierdo, 25, will now have a medical in the next 24 hours after agreeing personal terms, plus he will also have to be granted a work permit.

Chris Hughton is certainly delighted to add the Colombian international who made his debut for Los Cafeteros in June.

“Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years,” Hughton said. “He’s been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015/16, he was also Belgium’s Player of the Year.  Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer.”

An out-and-out left winger, Izquierdo has spent the past three seasons at in Belgium’s top-flight with Brugge and has racked up an impressive number of goals with 34 goal in 84 top-flight appearances, plus playing in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for Brugge where he scored in the UCL against Leicester City last season.

If the deal goes through, as expected, then Brighton will have smash their transfer record twice in three days after they signed Dutch international midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for $12.9 million.

Chris Hughton’s main playmaker will be Anthony Knockaert but having genuine pace and power out wide to deliver balls for Glenn Murray, Izzy Brown and Tomer Hemed to attack will be key.

Brighton have made some very impressive moves in the final week before they make their PL debut.

Barcelona target Dembele misses Dortmund training

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

Ousmane Dembele did not turn up for training with Borussia Dortmund and they don’t know why.

Let’s take a guess…

The French international striker, 20, is said to be the subject of a $110 million-plus bid from Barcelona as they look at players to replace Neymar following his $262 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dortmund manager Peter Bosz confirmed Dembele wasn’t training with the team.

“Dembele didn’t show up for training today,” Bosz said. “We don’t know where he is. We couldn’t reach him today. I talked to Dembele yesterday. He told me he had been in Paris with his friends. He did not say anything about a transfer. There was no sign yesterday that Ousmane would not be here today. We hope nothing terrible has happened.”

Later on Thursday Dortmund released a statement saying they had rejected a bid for Dembele from Barca because they “received a bid that does not match his extraordinary footballing ability or value to the club.”

Reports circulated that Dembele is back in Paris waiting for the word to fly to Barcelona and seal his move to the Nou Camp with some suggesting he could be a Barca player in “a few hours” time. However Dortmund have since suspended Dembele until next week and have fined him for his behavior with no deal close to being agreed, as far as they’re concerned.

It is said that Dortmund want over $170 million for Dembele, knowing that Barca has that “Neymar cash” to splash around with Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho also high on their list of targets this summer. With Barca set to offer closer to $120 million for the French forward, this deal seems more likely to go through than Coutinho to Barcelona.

Dortmund signed Dembele on a five-year contract from French club Rennes last summer for an initial fee of just $18 million (Rennes reportedly have a 25 percent sell-on clause) and he had a stellar campaign for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 10 goals and adding 21 assists in 49 games in all competitions.

Now it appears he is the perfect long-term replacement for Neymar, while Coutinho is apparently still earmarked to replace Andres Iniesta.

Maybe this move could mean Barca back down on Coutinho for now and go back in for the Brazilian playmaker next summer?

Swansea confirm Gylfi Sigurdsson won’t play in season opener

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT

Gylfi Sigurdsson is still a Swansea City player, but it appears he will never pull on the jersey again.

[ MORE: Liverpool’s Coutinho not for sale ]

With a move to Everton edging closer, the two Premier League clubs have been locked into talks for weeks but no deal has been struck with Swansea wanting over $65 million from the Toffees (who, after all, received over $96 million earlier this summer for Romelu Lukaku) for their main man.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman seemed positive a deal would be done soon but it has continued to drag on.

Sigurdsson, 27, hasn’t played for Swansea since the start of preseason when they lost Barnet on July 12 and did not go on their preseason tour to the U.S. as he “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” to join the squad. Since then he has been training with the squad every day despite wanting a move away.

Speaking ahead of Swansea’s trip to Southampton on Saturday, Clement revealed that the Icelandic playmaker won’t feature in his squad for the Swans’ opening game of the season and gave an update on his situation.

“The latest is that there is no deal done with any club with Gylfi,” Clement said. “Talks are ongoing and I’m speaking to our chairman and owners every day for an update but there is no current conclusion to that situation… Sigurdsson won’t be involved in the squad this weekend. I don’t anticipate it going until the end of the window [the deal]. Of course I would like the situation resolved as soon as possible. I’ve come out and said that quite clearly. Hopefully that will be the case.”

The end is near, it seems.

Sigurdsson scored nine goals and added 13 assists in the PL last season with only Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen creating more goals in the league.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star still has three years left on his current Swansea contract but he has made it clear from the start of preseason that he wants to move to Goodison Park to join Koeman’s revolution. At Everton he is expected to line up alongside Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen in a fluid attacking unit which aims to see multiple players chip in with goals after relying heavily on Lukaku in recent years.

Sigurdsson’s departure at Swansea would leave a huge gap in their side, especially with Fernando Llorente, their top goalscorer from last season, also out injured, hence why they’re holding on for the biggest fee possible.

Still, at this point, it would seem better for everyone that a deal was struck for Sigurdsson to move on as Swansea need to find suitable replacements to bring in during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. Time is ticking and this deal has taken long enough.