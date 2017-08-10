More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Liverpool insist Coutinho not for sale at any price

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

If you believe this strong statement from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho will not join Barcelona.

For any price.

The Reds reportedly turned down a $116 million bid from Barca for Coutinho, 25, in the past 24 hours and on the eve of the new Premier League season Klopp has sent out a defiant message to the Spanish giants.

Speaking to Sky Germany ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Klopp had the following to say about Barcelona’s pursuit of Coutinho.

“Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn’t matter. From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in,” Klopp said. “Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.”

Can Liverpool follow through with that plan?

To date Coutinho (who is an injury doubt with a back problem for the opening weekend game) hasn’t handed in a transfer request but with officials from Barcelona said to be on Merseyside to try and force through a move, a bid of over $140 million would surely be too good to turn down.

Coutinho is said to want to move to Barca but is being respectful of Liverpool, a club he signed a new five-year deal with in January as he became their highest earner.

The Brazilian playmaker is seen as a replacement for Neymar initially and then more likely for Andres Iniesta, and even though the Catalan club have been interested in Liverpool’s star man for some time they’ve been sparked into action after Neymar’s incredible world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Back to Liverpool’s stance, Klopp is right that they aren’t a selling club and they probably don’t need the money from Barcelona, but does any Premier League club really need to sell its star player right now? With the riches flooding into the league, look around. Swansea City don’t want to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson, Southampton doesn’t want to sell Virgil Van Dijk and Leicester City aren’t particularly keen on getting rid of Riyad Mahrez. All three would sell if ridiculous offers came in and two of those three players have publicly declared that they want to leave.

Coutinho hasn’t done that but if he really wants this move to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the next step is for him to hand in a transfer request. If that happens then, just like the Suarez situation in 2014, can Liverpool really stand in his way?

With $140 million they could buy two world-class players to replace Coutinho and there is an argument that he can be easily replaced. With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, they are stacked in attack.

Yes, Coutinho is a wonderful player and his 13 goals and seven assists last season were a big reason finished in the top four, but every player has his price. Barca have already offered way over what Coutinho is worth and if they come calling with a third huge offer, Liverpool should take it. Klopp would lose a key man in his rebuild of Liverpool, but Coutinho isn’t irreplaceable.

Fueled by “Neymar cash” Barcelona needs a new playmaker and Liverpool will be the big winners, even if Coutinho leaves.

USA huge climbers in latest FIFA world rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

The U.S. national team were the biggest climbers in the top 35 of the latest FIFA world rankings.

Released on Thursday the USMNT moved up nine places to 26th in the world as Bruce Arena’s positive impact, 2017 Gold Cup success, and a 14-game unbeaten run has seen the U.S. rise.

Brazil moved to top spot in the world, while Mexico remains the top ranked team in the CONCACAF region as they climbed to 14th place with Costa Rica in 21st and Jamaica big risers as they moved up 19 places to 57th following their run to the Gold Cup final.

Germany were replaced in top spot as Die Mannschaft slipped to second, with Argentina in third and Switzerland moved into their highest position since 1993 in fourth. Poland rose to its highest-ever position of fifth place in the rankings.

Portugal dropped two places into sixth, then came Chile in seventh and Colombia in eighth before Belgium and France rounded off the top 10.

Below is a look at the top 30 in the world.

  1. Brazil
  2. Germany
  3. Argentina
  4. Switzerland
  5. Poland
  6. Portugal
  7. Chile
  8. Colombia
  9. Belgium
  10. France
  11. Spain
  12. Italy
  13. England
  14. Mexico
  15. Peru
  16. Croatia
  17. Uruguay
  18. Wales
  19. Sweden
  20. Iceland
  21. Costa Rica
  22. Slovakia
  23. Northern Ireland
  24. Iran
  25. Egypt
  26. USA
  27. Ukraine
  28. Congo DR
  29. Republic of Ireland
  30. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Report: Newcastle taking Chelsea’s Kenedy on loan

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

Reports say Chelsea will send Brazilian left-sided player and summer controversy courter Kenedy on loan to Newcastle United this season.

Kenedy made just two PL appearances last season, one for Chelsea and another on loan to Watford, after breaking through under Jose Mourinho in 2015-16.

The left wing/left wing back played 20 times that season, 14 of those in the Premier League, notching a goal in the 39th second of a match against Norwich City.

Kenedy was sent home from Chelsea’s trip to China for making a pair of offensive posts on Instagram.

Glazers offer less than 2 percent of Man Utd for sale

Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

How much is 2 percent of Manchester United worth?

According to the BBC, that figure is about $73 million.

The Glazer family, which owns United, will have a total of 20 percent of the club on the New York Stock Exchange after it moves “less than 2 percent” of the club up for sale.

The sale, which will go through Tuesday, begins with United’s share price at $17.15. The club will not make any money from the sale.

So, yes, there’s another chance to own Manchester United this week. According to Forbes, United is the most valuable club in the world at approximately $3.7 billion as of June.

Has Everton’s expensive rebuild given it Top Four hope?

Branislav Racko/TASR via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

There’s one each August.

Take last season. Buoyed by a seventh place finish under Slaven Bilic in 2015-16, West Ham United spent to bring Andre Ayew, Manuel Lanzini, Håvard Nordtveit, Gokhan Tore, Simone Zaza and a host of others to town.

Some worked out, some didn’t, some were hurt, but the Irons didn’t move the needle in taking all season to build any semblance of form. Prone to losing streaks, West Ham lost four-straight and five-straight matches in the PL, going six and seven games without a win.

This year, it’s again the seventh place finisher making noise, and some think Everton could finish higher than Merseyside rivals Liverpool in Ronald Koeman‘s second year on the job.

The Toffees need to handle Hajduk Split over two legs to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage, and Koeman has built up enough quality to make a deep run in the tournament and a nice climb in the Premier League standings.

When the biggest question mark of the big summer additions is England’s all-time leading scorer, well, big things are going to be expected from Goodison Park.

Everton has added Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaasen, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane, and Jordan Pickford. Those are potential impact players right up the middle of the pitch (perhaps with Sandro shipped wide because of Rooney). The Toffees still have Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gana Gueye as a killer midfield duo, Ashley Williams to team with Keane, and any number of prospects and valuable commodities (plus the leg peg of Leighton Baines).

And rumor has it Gylfi Sigurdsson is going to end up at Goodison.

Sure the club sold Romelu Lukaku and will be without influential fullback Seamus Coleman for some time, but there are many reasons to believe the Toffees can reach new heights.

Here’s the rub: and it’s the schedule. How far behind will the Toffees be in their chase for the Top Four after opening the campaign home to Stoke, then away to Man City, away to Chelsea, home to Spurs, and away to Bournemouth (with the Hajduk Split matches mixed into the first three encounters)?

That’s one heck of a gauntlet, one laden with away obstacles. But navigating that mess and still being within shouting distance will be a major victory, and one that could propel Everton’s status as a contender deep into the season.