MLS at Week 23: Sounders host Sporting KC in giant West clash

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

MLS’ two expansion sides will be off this weekend, but that leaves a busy Saturday schedule of 10 matches left to be played.

The leaders in each conference will face tough tests against Western Conference opponents, while all teams in action are looking to pick up points as they chase down playoff spots ahead of October.

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET 

Name a team hotter than these two right now. It’s hard to do, right? The Sounders are beginning to look like the team that went out and crushed the second half of the 2016 season — which went on to win MLS Cup — and that’s a scary prospect for the rest of MLS. Meanwhile, it’s still early but Sporting KC isn’t skipping a beat after the Dom Dwyer trade. Peter Vermes’ group are unbeaten in their last nine MLS matches and moved into the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday with a penalty-kicks win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers — Saturday, 6 p.m. ET 

Greg Vanney’s side had a hiccup in early July against Dallas, but TFC remains the best team in MLS without question. The Canadian club is riding a five-match unbeaten streak at the moment, and last season’s MLS Cup runners’ up boast the best attacking duo in the league with Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore. The pair have netted a combined 20 goals thus far in 2017, while adding 10 assists. The Timbers boast an attack that deserves plenty of credit as well though, with the side currently tied for third in the league at 42 goals.

Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Saturday, 9 p.m. ET

Of all the MLS sides currently in playoff positions, the Dynamo and Earthquakes are among the worst when it comes to playing on the road. Luckily for the Dynamo, they won’t have to do so when they welcome the Earthquakes to BBVA Compass Stadium, where the club is unbeaten at 8-0-3 in 2017. With the West being so congested and the top seven teams separated by a mere six points, Saturday’s meeting is crucial for both clubs when looking at potential playoff position.

Below is the rest of this weekend’s schedule around MLS (all matches on Saturday).

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake — 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact — 8 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC — 11 p.m. ET

Assessing the top moves during the MLS summer transfer window

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

While some squads appear content with their current crop of players, others went out and were active this summer in the MLS transfer market.

A little over two months remain in the regular season, and with so many teams vying for a playoff berth in both conferences we saw several high-profile moves to increase their chances of reaching the MLS Cup playoffs.

PST takes a look at the top moves from the MLS summer transfer window, which closed Wednesday night.

D.C. adds USMNT’s Paul Arriola

It’s been a really good 2017 for the U.S. Men’s National Team winger. Arriola is looking more and more like a legitimate candidate to make the Stars and Stripes roster for Russia 2018, assuming the U.S. closes out qualifying strong. There’s a number of reasons to like this move, though, from a D.C. perspective. Not only is Arriola a budding USMNT talent, but he’s a young one at that. He’s only 22. Additionally, he gives the Eastern Conference side another quality attacking threat to go along with Luciano Acosta in the near future as the club prepares to unveil its new stadium in 2018.

Orlando acquires Dom Dwyer

He’s only 27 years old and arguably a top 5 striker in MLS. While Sporting KC appears to be content with its options in the absence of Dwyer, Orlando City certainly gained a tremendous asset to partner up front in the Lions attack with Cyle Larin. It remains to be seen how long Larin will remain in a purple kit down in Orlando given the rising interest from clubs in Europe, however, the pairing of these two finishers could be the most deadly in the league once they are acclimated with one another.

Ethan Finlay to Minnesota

Finlay’s form has clearly dropped off in 2017 from his performances of past years, which signified that this was probably the right time for the midfielder to make a change. His one goal and one assist this campaign are underwhelming given his past production, but the Loons have the chance to now reinvigorate the Minnesota native with an attack in place that’s already pretty talented. Head coach Adrian Heath has pieces in place (i.e. Kevin Molino, Christian Ramirez, Abu Danladi) that will help ease the transition for Finlay, who has shone at the highest levels of MLS. Just think back to 2015. Finlay was an MLS All-Star. He was voted into the MLS Best XI. And most importantly, he had his side on the brink of winning MLS Cup against the Portland Timbers.

Atlanta trades for Bobby Boswell

Why is a 34-year-old center back important for Tata Martino’s side? Experience. Boswell has previously played in the postseason in 11 of his past 12 seasons with both D.C. United and the Houston Dynamo. Atlanta did a good job of adding MLS veterans prior to their debut in MLS this season with players like Jeff Larentowicz and Jacob Peterson, but Boswell not only adds experience but much needed depth defensively as well. There’s no question Atlanta’s attack is elite, and that’s even without Josef Martinez — who has been sidelined due to injury. If Atlanta can strengthen its back line, nobody is going to want to face them come playoff time.

Aaron Maund joins the Whitecaps

It’s surely the least sexy pick on this list, but Maund is legit. He’s become as consistent a center back option as there is in MLS, and while RSL’s poor form hasn’t help Maund’s case for being an All-Star — or even receiving significant notice in general — the 26-year-old can immediately help the Whitecaps in their starting XI and provide Carl Robinson with depth as playoff time approaches.

Special mention

While this club won’t take the field until 2018, LA FC announced its first Designated Player signing this week with the acquisition of Mexican international forward Carlos Vela. The 28-year-old goalscorer currently plays in Spain with Real Sociedad, where he will reside until officially joining the expansion MLS side in January.

Paul Arriola says Arena was “very optimistic about the move” to MLS

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Paul Arriola has quickly leapt up the U.S. Men’s National Team pecking order, and the young attacker has fast-tracked himself for a spot in the squad for Russia 2018.

While the 22-year-old’s rise has been well-documented, though, Arriola was left with a tough decision this summer of where to continue his young career.

Ultimately, the California native opted for a move to MLS with D.C. United, but it wasn’t until after a discussion with USMNT manager Bruce Arena that Arriola says he was comfortable in making the move.

“I had talked to Bruce before the move had even happened and asked his opinion and he was very optimistic about the move,” Arriola told Goal. “He believes it’s a great move for me, where I’m going to be on the field all the time and improving in the areas I need to work on. Not once did he ever say anything about worrying about my growth or my level dropping off.

“Any time you have a national team coach that can say that and give you the green light to do something it obviously makes your life easier,” Arriola added. “Not thinking about what he’s thinking and wondering if it’s the right move.”

Arena’s blessing for Arriola in MLS is a stark contrast from that of Jurgen Klinsmann, though, with the former USMNT boss a proponent of players reaching their potential overseas in Europe’s top flights.

While there still are many U.S. players in Europe, the number has certainly dwindled down as of late as more players opt for MLS. Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley — all of whom are still key figures in the USMNT’s starting lineup — each chose to return to play domestically in the U.S. after spending time in some of Europe’s top divisions.

Arriola believes he’s found a good fit in D.C., though, and says the club will allow him to fulfill his goals if he ever chooses to complete a move to Europe.

“D.C. United understands my aspirations, and one day if I want to go to Europe I know they’ll be open to that, which is very comforting,” Arriola said.

Arriola spent one season with the LA Galaxy’s academy from 2012 to 2013 prior to the winger’s move to Liga MX side Club Tijuana — where he spent the last four seasons.

It was at Tijuana where Arriola began to hit his stride, making 84 appearances for the Mexican outfit and scoring four goals along the way.

The attacker’s budding success reportedly led to other serious contenders in obtaining his services this summer, with the Washington Post reporting that Orlando City SC and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon each rated Arriola highly.

USMNT’s Saief hospitalized after developing infection from hernia surgery

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

Kenny Saief was having a good early portion of his summer after earning a U.S. Men’s National Team call up, but now the Israeli-American will have to miss more time on the pitch.

[ MORE: USMNT huge climbers in latest FIFA world rankings ]

The 23-year-old Gent midfielder went down with a hernia injury in the USMNT’s Gold Cup tune up against Ghana, which required Saief to undergo surgery in July.

After having a successful surgery, though, Saief has developed an infection in the region where the operation took place, according to Israeli news site One.

The report states that Saief was suffering from a high fever before he was taken to Belgium to resolve the situation.

Saief will miss several months as he begins rehabilitation, meaning he’ll be unavailable for Gent as the club continues the early portion of its 2017/18 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

Top 5 Premier League storylines in Week 1

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Premier League is back on Friday, and it has surely been a busy summer around England’s top flight.

Most of the league’s big boys went out and spent to refuel for the 2017/18 campaign, while newcomers Brighton, Newcastle and Huddersfield look to leave a lasting positive impression on the PL in their first season.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

PST takes a look at the top 5 storylines around the opening weekend of PL action.

Champions look to Morata as Costa’s future still floating around

Chelsea vs. Burnley — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN

If one thing is certain from the PL offseason it’s that Antonio Conte‘s handling of Diego Costa was completely misjudged. With the Spanish striker still on the Blues roster, despite his clear willingness to head back to Spain, Chelsea looks to another Spaniard to fill the void left by Costa.

Alvaro Morata is a different type of striker, one that relies more on his pace and technical abilities than Costa. Only time will tell, though, how the 24-year-old acclimates himself to England’s top flight after playing for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners at Real Madrid a season ago.

Morata bagged 20 goals in all competitions last season for Los Blancos, despite often playing second fiddle in the starting XI to Karim Benzema. There’s no question Morata is a reliable scorer, but without playmaker Eden Hazard on the pitch this weekend against Burnley it may make things a big more challenging for the new forward.

Arsenal must cope with injuries

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN

The Gunners coped with the loss of several of their top players in last weekend’s FA Community Shield win over Chelsea, but Arsene Wenger and Co. will again be at a disadvantage on Friday when Arsenal faces Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are just some of the high-profile names that are expected to miss Friday’s clash against the Foxes, while Per Mertesacker will also be missing from the team’s back line.

Wenger will have to get creative with his tactics against a Leicester squad that boasts plenty of attacking firepower, including Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

The good news for the Gunners, though, is Alexandre Lacazette will make his PL debut up front, with the club hoping he can bring his Ligue 1 scoring form to England.

Will Spurs perform up to par after quiet summer?

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side was invisible over the summer when it came to hitting the transfer market, and his choice of leaving his squad be was not met well by pundits.

With Chelsea, Man United, Man United and the rest of the league’s elite all making significant moves, it raised the question as to why Spurs wouldn’t add more depth to its roster.

Although Spurs are likely expected to beat Newcastle given Harry Kane, Dele Alli and the rest of the Tottenham attacking contingent, we’ll get a better look at how the back line adjusts itself without Kyle Walker. And moving forward, the club may have to perform without Danny Rose as well after his recent claims of wanting a wage increase.

New boys earn first chance to impress

Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC 

For Brighton and Newcastle, they probably didn’t get the opening weekend matches that they would have liked, but if they can pull off an upset then that feeling will surely go away.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, has a much more manageable fixture against Crystal Palace to open its PL account.

New-look Hammers head to Old Trafford

Manchester United vs. West Ham — Sunday, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Outside of the top seven from last season’s PL finishers, it’s an easy argument to make that West Ham has had the best summer of the rest of England’s top flighters. The club managed to bring back Mexico striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, while also acquiring Stoke attacker Marko Arnautovic and others.

The Hammers finished 11th in 2016/17, and while it was often the team’s back line that was the club’s biggest concern last season, West Ham now boasts a much more formidable attack heading into this campaign after scoring 47 goals in 38 matches last year.

Meanwhile, Hernandez will have the opportunity to play against another one of his former clubs on Sunday, with the Hammers taking on Manchester United — where the El Tri finisher played over five seasons.