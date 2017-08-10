MLS at Week 23: Sounders host Sporting KC in giant West clash

MLS’ two expansion sides will be off this weekend, but that leaves a busy Saturday schedule of 10 matches left to be played.
The leaders in each conference will face tough tests against Western Conference opponents, while all teams in action are looking to pick up points as they chase down playoff spots ahead of October.
Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET
Name a team hotter than these two right now. It’s hard to do, right? The Sounders are beginning to look like the team that went out and crushed the second half of the 2016 season — which went on to win MLS Cup — and that’s a scary prospect for the rest of MLS. Meanwhile, it’s still early but Sporting KC isn’t skipping a beat after the Dom Dwyer trade. Peter Vermes’ group are unbeaten in their last nine MLS matches and moved into the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday with a penalty-kicks win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers — Saturday, 6 p.m. ET
Greg Vanney’s side had a hiccup in early July against Dallas, but TFC remains the best team in MLS without question. The Canadian club is riding a five-match unbeaten streak at the moment, and last season’s MLS Cup runners’ up boast the best attacking duo in the league with Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore. The pair have netted a combined 20 goals thus far in 2017, while adding 10 assists. The Timbers boast an attack that deserves plenty of credit as well though, with the side currently tied for third in the league at 42 goals.
Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Saturday, 9 p.m. ET
Of all the MLS sides currently in playoff positions, the Dynamo and Earthquakes are among the worst when it comes to playing on the road. Luckily for the Dynamo, they won’t have to do so when they welcome the Earthquakes to BBVA Compass Stadium, where the club is unbeaten at 8-0-3 in 2017. With the West being so congested and the top seven teams separated by a mere six points, Saturday’s meeting is crucial for both clubs when looking at potential playoff position.
Below is the rest of this weekend’s schedule around MLS (all matches on Saturday).
D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake — 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact — 8 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC — 11 p.m. ET