Swansea confirm Gylfi Sigurdsson won’t play in season opener

Gylfi Sigurdsson is still a Swansea City player, but it appears he will never pull on the jersey again.

With a move to Everton edging closer, the two Premier League clubs have been locked into talks for weeks but no deal has been struck with Swansea wanting over $65 million from the Toffees (who, after all, received over $96 million earlier this summer for Romelu Lukaku) for their main man.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman seemed positive a deal would be done soon but it has continued to drag on.

Sigurdsson, 27, hasn’t played for Swansea since the start of preseason when they lost Barnet on July 12 and did not go on their preseason tour to the U.S. as he “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” to join the squad. Since then he has been training with the squad every day despite wanting a move away.

Speaking ahead of Swansea’s trip to Southampton on Saturday, Clement revealed that the Icelandic playmaker won’t feature in his squad for the Swans’ opening game of the season and gave an update on his situation.

“The latest is that there is no deal done with any club with Gylfi,” Clement said. “Talks are ongoing and I’m speaking to our chairman and owners every day for an update but there is no current conclusion to that situation… Sigurdsson won’t be involved in the squad this weekend. I don’t anticipate it going until the end of the window [the deal]. Of course I would like the situation resolved as soon as possible. I’ve come out and said that quite clearly. Hopefully that will be the case.”

The end is near, it seems.

Sigurdsson scored nine goals and added 13 assists in the PL last season with only Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen creating more goals in the league.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star still has three years left on his current Swansea contract but he has made it clear from the start of preseason that he wants to move to Goodison Park to join Koeman’s revolution. At Everton he is expected to line up alongside Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen in a fluid attacking unit which aims to see multiple players chip in with goals after relying heavily on Lukaku in recent years.

Sigurdsson’s departure at Swansea would leave a huge gap in their side, especially with Fernando Llorente, their top goalscorer from last season, also out injured, hence why they’re holding on for the biggest fee possible.

Still, at this point, it would seem better for everyone that a deal was struck for Sigurdsson to move on as Swansea need to find suitable replacements to bring in during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. Time is ticking and this deal has taken long enough.

