USA huge climbers in latest FIFA world rankings

The U.S. national team were the biggest climbers in the top 35 of the latest FIFA world rankings.
[ MORE: NFL/PL player comparisons ]
Released on Thursday the USMNT moved up nine places to 26th in the world as Bruce Arena’s positive impact, 2017 Gold Cup success, and a 14-game unbeaten run has seen the U.S. rise.
Brazil moved to top spot in the world, while Mexico remains the top ranked team in the CONCACAF region as they climbed to 14th place with Costa Rica in 21st and Jamaica big risers as they moved up 19 places to 57th following their run to the Gold Cup final.
Germany were replaced in top spot as Die Mannschaft slipped to second, with Argentina in third and Switzerland moved into their highest position since 1993 in fourth. Poland rose to its highest-ever position of fifth place in the rankings.
Portugal dropped two places into sixth, then came Chile in seventh and Colombia in eighth before Belgium and France rounded off the top 10.
Below is a look at the top 30 in the world.
- Brazil
- Germany
- Argentina
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Portugal
- Chile
- Colombia
- Belgium
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- England
- Mexico
- Peru
- Croatia
- Uruguay
- Wales
- Sweden
- Iceland
- Costa Rica
- Slovakia
- Northern Ireland
- Iran
- Egypt
- USA
- Ukraine
- Congo DR
- Republic of Ireland
- Bosnia and Herzegovina