USMNT’s Saief hospitalized after developing infection from hernia surgery

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

Kenny Saief was having a good early portion of his summer after earning a U.S. Men’s National Team call up, but now the Israeli-American will have to miss more time on the pitch.

The 23-year-old Gent midfielder went down with a hernia injury in the USMNT’s Gold Cup tune up against Ghana, which required Saief to undergo surgery in July.

After having a successful surgery, though, Saief has developed an infection in the region where the operation took place, according to Israeli news site One.

The report states that Saief was suffering from a high fever before he was taken to Belgium to resolve the situation.

Saief will miss several months as he begins rehabilitation, meaning he’ll be unavailable for Gent as the club continues the early portion of its 2017/18 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

Paul Arriola says Arena was “very optimistic about the move” to MLS

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Paul Arriola has quickly leapt up the U.S. Men’s National Team pecking order, and the young attacker has fast-tracked himself for a spot in the squad for Russia 2018.

While the 22-year-old’s rise has been well-documented, though, Arriola was left with a tough decision this summer of where to continue his young career.

Ultimately, the California native opted for a move to MLS with D.C. United, but it wasn’t until after a discussion with USMNT manager Bruce Arena that Arriola says he was comfortable in making the move.

“I had talked to Bruce before the move had even happened and asked his opinion and he was very optimistic about the move,” Arriola told Goal. “He believes it’s a great move for me, where I’m going to be on the field all the time and improving in the areas I need to work on. Not once did he ever say anything about worrying about my growth or my level dropping off.

“Any time you have a national team coach that can say that and give you the green light to do something it obviously makes your life easier,” Arriola added. “Not thinking about what he’s thinking and wondering if it’s the right move.”

Arena’s blessing for Arriola in MLS is a stark contrast from that of Jurgen Klinsmann, though, with the former USMNT boss a proponent of players reaching their potential overseas in Europe’s top flights.

While there still are many U.S. players in Europe, the number has certainly dwindled down as of late as more players opt for MLS. Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley — all of whom are still key figures in the USMNT’s starting lineup — each chose to return to play domestically in the U.S. after spending time in some of Europe’s top divisions.

Arriola believes he’s found a good fit in D.C., though, and says the club will allow him to fulfill his goals if he ever chooses to complete a move to Europe.

“D.C. United understands my aspirations, and one day if I want to go to Europe I know they’ll be open to that, which is very comforting,” Arriola said.

Arriola spent one season with the LA Galaxy’s academy from 2012 to 2013 prior to the winger’s move to Liga MX side Club Tijuana — where he spent the last four seasons.

It was at Tijuana where Arriola began to hit his stride, making 84 appearances for the Mexican outfit and scoring four goals along the way.

The attacker’s budding success reportedly led to other serious contenders in obtaining his services this summer, with the Washington Post reporting that Orlando City SC and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon each rated Arriola highly.

Top 5 Premier League storylines in Week 1

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Premier League is back on Friday, and it has surely been a busy summer around England’s top flight.

Most of the league’s big boys went out and spent to refuel for the 2017/18 campaign, while newcomers Brighton, Newcastle and Huddersfield look to leave a lasting positive impression on the PL in their first season.

PST takes a look at the top 5 storylines around the opening weekend of PL action.

Champions look to Morata as Costa’s future still floating around

Chelsea vs. Burnley — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN

If one thing is certain from the PL offseason it’s that Antonio Conte‘s handling of Diego Costa was completely misjudged. With the Spanish striker still on the Blues roster, despite his clear willingness to head back to Spain, Chelsea looks to another Spaniard to fill the void left by Costa.

Alvaro Morata is a different type of striker, one that relies more on his pace and technical abilities than Costa. Only time will tell, though, how the 24-year-old acclimates himself to England’s top flight after playing for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners at Real Madrid a season ago.

Morata bagged 20 goals in all competitions last season for Los Blancos, despite often playing second fiddle in the starting XI to Karim Benzema. There’s no question Morata is a reliable scorer, but without playmaker Eden Hazard on the pitch this weekend against Burnley it may make things a big more challenging for the new forward.

Arsenal must cope with injuries

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN

The Gunners coped with the loss of several of their top players in last weekend’s FA Community Shield win over Chelsea, but Arsene Wenger and Co. will again be at a disadvantage on Friday when Arsenal faces Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are just some of the high-profile names that are expected to miss Friday’s clash against the Foxes, while Per Mertesacker will also be missing from the team’s back line.

Wenger will have to get creative with his tactics against a Leicester squad that boasts plenty of attacking firepower, including Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

The good news for the Gunners, though, is Alexandre Lacazette will make his PL debut up front, with the club hoping he can bring his Ligue 1 scoring form to England.

Will Spurs perform up to par after quiet summer?

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side was invisible over the summer when it came to hitting the transfer market, and his choice of leaving his squad be was not met well by pundits.

With Chelsea, Man United, Man United and the rest of the league’s elite all making significant moves, it raised the question as to why Spurs wouldn’t add more depth to its roster.

Although Spurs are likely expected to beat Newcastle given Harry Kane, Dele Alli and the rest of the Tottenham attacking contingent, we’ll get a better look at how the back line adjusts itself without Kyle Walker. And moving forward, the club may have to perform without Danny Rose as well after his recent claims of wanting a wage increase.

New boys earn first chance to impress

Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC 

For Brighton and Newcastle, they probably didn’t get the opening weekend matches that they would have liked, but if they can pull off an upset then that feeling will surely go away.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, has a much more manageable fixture against Crystal Palace to open its PL account.

New-look Hammers head to Old Trafford

Manchester United vs. West Ham — Sunday, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Outside of the top seven from last season’s PL finishers, it’s an easy argument to make that West Ham has had the best summer of the rest of England’s top flighters. The club managed to bring back Mexico striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, while also acquiring Stoke attacker Marko Arnautovic and others.

The Hammers finished 11th in 2016/17, and while it was often the team’s back line that was the club’s biggest concern last season, West Ham now boasts a much more formidable attack heading into this campaign after scoring 47 goals in 38 matches last year.

Meanwhile, Hernandez will have the opportunity to play against another one of his former clubs on Sunday, with the Hammers taking on Manchester United — where the El Tri finisher played over five seasons.

Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Leicester City

By Matt ReedAug 10, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
  • Lacazette expected to debut for Gunners up top
  • Arsenal must cope with various injuries (Alexis, Ozil, Ramsey)
  • Arsenal leads all-time series 64-44-29
  • Foxes last defeated Gunners in league play in 1983

It’s the day we’ve been waiting for! Premier League action is back on Friday as Arsenal hosts Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium to kick off the 2017/18 campaign. (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The biggest news for both sides heading into the opener is injuries, and Arsenal’s long list of absentees could play into Leicester’s favor on opening night.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are just three of Arsene Wenger‘s tabbed starters that will likely miss the clash against the Foxes due to respective injuries, while Leicester’s biggest loss is midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

Meanwhile, Laurent Koscielny is suspended for the PL’s first match of the season.

What they’re saying

Arsenal Wenger on Alexis’ injury“He had a scan two days ago and he’s out for a while – we don’t know if it is two weeks or one more week, but he will not be available. For us, Alexis Sanchez is a loss, of course. But we have all the other players prepared in pre-season and they are all ready. It can happen in pre-season and anyway, I don’t think I would have included him on Friday night. I don’t think I would have started him.

“He is focused. Of course when you have treatment on a medical bench, it’s not easy.”

Craig Shakespeare speaks about importance of a potentially historic win“The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world and Arsenal are one of the best clubs in it, year after year they’ve shown their consistency. We haven’t been able to beat them yet but there’s always a first time and it would be nice to think it would be Friday night. The players are champing at the bit to get started.

“It will be difficult, with the quality of their players, their fan base and the money that they can spend, but that’s the Premier League.”

Prediction

Teams aren’t at their best when the season starts, and with Arsenal missing so many key figures in their lineup it may be difficult to stop Jamie Vardy and Co. in the Leicester attack. We’ll pick the upset here to start the PL season off right. Arsenal 1-2 Leicester

Bookmakers PL odds: Who are favorites for title, relegation?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

We all know Leicester City were the 5,000-1 outsiders to win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season, but where does the value lie this season?

Below is a look at the odds for both for the favorites to win the Premier League title and also the favorites to be relegated as one of the bottom three.

It’s safe to say the big-spending ways of Manchester’s two clubs has impressed the bookies, while the newly-promoted teams are expected to struggle massively.

Via Ladbrokes, here are the best odds you can get on who will win it all and who will be lose their place in the PL.

Title favorites

Man City – 7/4
Chelsea – 7/2
Man United – 4/1
Tottenham – 10/1
Arsenal – 12/1
Liverpool – 12/1
Everton – 80/1
Leicester – 300/1
West Ham – 500/1
Southampton – 500/1
Newcastle – 750/1
Bournemouth – 1000/1
Stoke – 1000/1
Crystal Palace – 1000/1
Swansea – 1000/1
Watford – 1000/1
West Brom – 1000/1
Brighton – 1500/1
Burnley – 2000/1
Huddersfield – 2500/1

Relegation favorites

Huddersfield – 4/7
Burnley – 11/10
Brighton – 5/4
Watford – 13/8
Swansea – 9/4
Newcastle – 7/2
Crystal Palace – 9/2
West Brom – 5/1
Stoke – 11/2
Bournemouth – 11/2
West Ham – 9/1
Leicester – 14/1
Southampton – 25/1
Everton – 80/1
Tottenham – 1000/1
Liverpool – 1000/1
Arsenal – 1000/1
Man United – 2500/1
Chelsea – 2500/1
Man City – 2500/1