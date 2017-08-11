Liverpool ownership: Coutinho will not be sold

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC has spoken loud and clear: Philippe Coutinho is going nowhere.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool, released a statement on the club’s website, saying that Coutinho will remain a red this season. Since Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, speculation has grown over a bid that has reportedly risen to nearly $117 million from Barcelona for Coutinho’s services. However, Liverpool has repeatedly rejected Barcelona’s advances and the latest statement is a show of force that Liverpool will hold on to its stars ahead of the 2017-2018 Premier League season.

“We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” Fenway Sports Group wrote. “The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”

15 – Philippe Coutinho has scored 15 goals from outside the area since his Premier League debut; more than any other player. Ambitious. pic.twitter.com/0vmxvoyE4b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 21, 2017

Coutinho scored 13 goals and had 7 assists in 34 Premier League games last campaign, guiding Liverpool back into the UEFA Champions League.

FSG’s statement comes as new reports have emerged that Coutinho wants to leave the club and has handed in a transfer request.

His manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that Coutinho would miss Liverpool’s Premier League season opener against Watford with a back injury, and that Coutinho is doubtful for Liverpool’s Champions League playoff first round match against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.