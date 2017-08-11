Morocco announces bid for 2026 World Cup

It appears the combined USA/Mexico/Canada World Cup 2026 bid will have some competition.
On deadline day, the Moroccan Football Federation announced its interest in also hosting the 2026 World Cup. FIFA announced in May that August 11 was the deadline for federations to “express their interest” in hosting the international tournament.
In a short statement, the Moroccan FF said, “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation officially launched on Friday (August 11th, 2017) a bid to host the 2026 World Cup. The committee has put the file of its nomination to the committees competent in this file at FIFA in order to embrace global football.”
It was originally expected that only the U.S./Mexico/Canada bid would be in the running for the 2026 World Cup, but now it appears that the U.S. will have a little bit of competition, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
While the U.S. and Brazil are completely different countries and cultures, there was no competition to the Brazil World Cup bid and as a result, the local (and allegedly corrupt) organizing committee members fell behind quickly on stadium projects, forcing there to be last minute changes at the 2013 Confederations Cup when some of the stadiums weren’t ready in time.
The U.S. bid however is still the most likely to win the World Cup rights, with the relative ease it will take the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host a 48-team World Cup.
North America hasn’t hosted a World Cup since 1994, while South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010 to represent the African continent.
After an administrative snafu kept him off the field, Paris Saint-Germain could debut its record signing Neymar this weekend.
The French Football Federation announced in a tweet on its official account that it had received Neymar’s international transfer certificate from the Spanish Football Federation, clearing the Brazilian to take the field for PSG on Sunday at Guingamp.
Even without Neymar, PSG easily dispatched Amiens, 2-0 last Saturday in the Ligue 1 season opener.
Liverpool FC has spoken loud and clear: Philippe Coutinho is going nowhere.
Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool, released a statement on the club’s website, saying that Coutinho will remain a red this season. Since Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, speculation has grown over a bid that has reportedly risen to nearly $117 million from Barcelona for Coutinho’s services. However, Liverpool has repeatedly rejected Barcelona’s advances and the latest statement is a show of force that Liverpool will hold on to its stars ahead of the 2017-2018 Premier League season.
“We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” Fenway Sports Group wrote. “The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”
Coutinho scored 13 goals and had 7 assists in 34 Premier League games last campaign, guiding Liverpool back into the UEFA Champions League.
FSG’s statement comes as new reports have emerged that Coutinho wants to leave the club and has handed in a transfer request.
His manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that Coutinho would miss Liverpool’s Premier League season opener against Watford with a back injury, and that Coutinho is doubtful for Liverpool’s Champions League playoff first round match against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico’s national soccer team and club Atlas have issued cautious statements backing embattled star Rafael Marquez but also apparently distancing themselves somewhat after he was among 22 people sanctioned by the U.S. government for alleged drug trafficking ties.
Atlas calls Marquez an “exemplary” player and wishes him well. It says it hopes for “a resolution that allows our captain to rejoin the team,” but does not give further details.
Marquez did not practice with the club for a second straight day Thursday.
The national team said Marquez has represented “El Tri” in a dignified fashion for two decades and it trusts “he will clear up his situation with authorities.”
The 38-year-old is a former defender for Barcelona and New York Red Bulls. On Wednesday he denied having any drug ties.
If there’s a player that’s going to command almost as much money as Neymar, it’ll probably be Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.
One club that appears to be out of the running for the 18-year-old Frenchman is Paris Saint-Germain, though, as the Parisians have stated that they don’t want to violate FIFA’s Financial Fair Play laws.
PSG completed their blockbuster move for Neymar last week after triggering the former Barcelona attacker’s $263 million release clause, and Mbappe would likely cost the club another $212 million.
Real Madrid and Premier League side Manchester City continue to be linked to Mbappe — who exited Monaco’s first match of the season with a slight knock. He’s still expected to play in the team’s next match on Sunday at Dijon.