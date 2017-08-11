More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Nice falls again with Champions League looming

By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

Nice is not having the start to this season that they celebrated a year ago.

Last season, Nice suffered its second loss of the campaign on Feburary 4th, with the team placed second in the Ligue 1 table. On Friday, Nice suffered its second loss in two matches to open the new season as they fell 2-1 at home to newly-promoted Troyes, conceding an 85th minute winner to Tunisian youngster Saif-Eddine Khaoui.

Nice was without Mario Balotelli yet again as the Italian recovers from a hamstring injury, and without him they have not scored a goal from open play through two games this season. Nice was shut out in their opener against St. Etienne, and their goal against Troyes was a 63rd minute penalty scored by Alassane Plea.

Manager Lucien Favre proclaimed after the match “I’m not worried” and said, “It was a match that we could have won. This is not a surprise for me, as I remember what we showed last year. There are many things to put together. That is going to take time.”

New signing Wesley Sneijder was on hand to watch the match, but was not included in the home squad.

With these two losses in tow, Nice will now travel to face a strong Serie A side in Napoli on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League playoff matchup.

Conte says Chelsea not favorites for Premier League title

By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT

Antonio Conte, frustrated with the situation at Stamford Bridge, admitted that he would not put money on Chelsea were he a betting man.

Between Diego Costa still partying in Brazil, the sale of Nemanja Matic, and being gazumped by Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku, it has been a tough summer for the Premier League champions. Conte himself has expressed significant frustration at multiple points, and with their league season set to kick off on Saturday against Burnley, the Italian has again said the club is not in a position to win the title.

“Honestly, if you have to give your evaluation on the card it’s right. It’s right not to put Chelsea to be a favorite,” Conte admitted in his pre-match press conference ahead of the 10:00 a.m. ET match at Stamford Bridge.

“It was the same last season. Not one person believed Chelsea would win the title. This season, in this moment, I agree with these people who think this.”

When asked to explain why he believes this, Conte refused, saying only, “I have always answered this question, not only once but twice, three times.”

Later in the press conference, while talking about young players like Andreas Christensen or Charly Musonda who have not gone out on loan, Conte gave a statement that could also be translated as frustration. “It’s not easy when you speak about pressure,” Conte said. “With me I am used to it. With young players they are not used to it. But at the right moment you have to take risks because you haven’t other possibilities.” That last part about no other choices is quite clearly the Blues manager admitting the thin squad could force him to turn towards unproven youngsters.

Despite the declarations, Conte still insists he’s happy at Chelsea, and while he may be frustrated, he’s in no way thinking about stepping aside. “My state of mind is clear,” Conte said, “and at the moment I signed a new contract, and then I decided to stay, to work for this club, and then to try and give every day 120% in the work for my club. For my players, yeah, then, the situation is very clear and I’m happy to do this job, and I’m trying… I’m trying, no, I’m doing my best every day.”

And let Conte be clear, he’s not looking for sympathy. “For sure it will not be easy in this part of the season but I do not want to find any excuse for me, my staff or my players.”

VIDEO: Shakespeare takes positives from crushing Arsenal defeat

By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare, in his first full season as Foxes manager, joined the NBC Sports crew following the late 4-3 loss to Arsenal.

Despite the fact his squad coughed up all three points at The Emirates when the defense melted down in the final 10 minutes, the 53-year-old was adamant that this early in the season, the most important part was to look at the positives.

“I always try and look on the positives,” Shakespeare told NBC’s Arlo White, Robbie Mustoe, and Lee Dixon pitchside, “and I think you have to with players. I just said to come here and score three is a real positive. I thought we looked a threat on the counter-attack, and we are a good counter-attack team; we can sit in there, we’ve got a good shape and are disciplined. So, from that point, scoring three and to still lose…it’s about the results I understand that.”

“I’m always trying to look for the positives, but they have to learn, and we have to learn together in terms of the last 10 minutes and the set plays.”

Shakespeare suggested that Arsenal’s reshuffle with 20 minutes to go – when they brought on Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey – may have left the Leicester City defenders a bit confused on who to mark, and also mentioned that their intent to counter may have let them open at the back. “Clearly, in terms of defending corners, and we talk about second phase…you have got to look at the distance the ball is cleared before you then start coming out of your position.

“I think when teams make substitutions there can always be that little bit of a gray area. We’ve worked at it in preseason, we’ve worked at things, but ultimately disappointing in the last 10 minutes in terms of the two goals.”

Striker Jamie Vardy, who scored twice in the game, also joined the NBC crew pitchside and echoed Shakespeare’s comments. “There’s a lot of positives to take out of the game,” Vardy said. “I don’t think many teams will come here this season and score three goals, but I think a few lapses in concentration cost us.”

Leicester returns to King Power Stadium for its home opener next Saturday against newly-promoted side Brighton Hove & Albion.

Arsenal’s newfound fighting spirit continues to lead rebound

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT

LONDON — With Arsenal languishing outside of the top four, dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in humiliating fashion, the future’s of star players uncertain and protests gathering considerable steam against Arsene Wenger, the Gunners hit rock bottom last Spring.

For the first time in his 21-year reign Wenger’s time appeared to be over. Arsenal had to hit rock bottom to start the climb back to the top.

Many will scoff at the assumption that beating Leicester City 4-3 in a pulsating, yet error-riddled game, on the opening day of the 2017-18 Premier League season means Arsenal will now win the title and sweep all that lay before them. That likely won’t happen but the Gunners have shown that they’re now at least up for the fight.

So many times in the past Arsenal rolled over in the face of adversity with the club synonymous with the finest play in the land but no substance to back it up. There are signs the fighting spirit is returning. It has taken time to rebuild the confidence but a win in this fashion will do wonders for belief.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk when he believes things started to turn around, Wenger pointed towards the fine finish to last season which gave his team the confidence to continue their fight back from the depths of despair.

“I am convinced that when we won 10 of the last 11 games in the Premier League [last season], we won against Man City in the semifinal and the FA Cup final against Chelsea and overall I am convinced that the team is focused and I see that every day in training,” Wenger told Pro Soccer Talk.

On Friday the odds were stacked against Arsenal even though they were the clear favorites to beat Leicester.

Their star man, Alexis Sanchez, was out injured and has yet to play in preseason. They were missing Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker in defense. Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil had been struggling with knocks and with 23 minutes to go he was forced into a huge defensive reshuffle which saw a winger at right back, two left backs at center back and a right back at left back.

Despite all of that Wenger, who must be praised for chucking on Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey who proved pivotal, was delighted with the spirit of his team and pointed to the chances they created rather than the slack defending which Leicester punished ruthlessly.

“We kept going and the spirit of the team was absolutely outstanding,” Wenger said. “Overall you could saw we were punished on every single mistake tonight by a Leicester team who was very efficient going forward. You could see that this team has quality and is used to playing together. 70 percent possession. We had 27 shots on goal and Leicester had three shots on target and scored three goals. That shows your how efficient they are.

“If you look at it from a neutrals point of view, for a first game it was a top quality game. You want the Premier League to be the best league in the world, I think it has to produce this type of game to produce interest and quality. People will say we conceded three goals, yes, but we scored four as well, the game was of quality.”

Arsenal have always had quality but now they appear to have the required spirit to dig deep and grind out results from improbable positions. That quality will serve them well in a season which will push them to their limits with a PL title push augmented by a Europa League campaign. The Thursday-Sunday grind is no joke.

Nobody is laughing at Arsenal anymore, at least not right now.

Momentum continues to build with Arsenal now winning 12 of their last 13 Premier League games, plus picking up the FA Cup and Community Shield at Wembley.

The “Wenger Out” brigade are eerily quiet. For now.

Wenger says comeback hero Giroud “decided to stay”

By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

Following the wild 4-3 win over Leicester City that opened the 2017/18 Premier League season, Arsene Wenger told the media that he gave Olivier Giroud the opportunity to leave Arsenal, but that the Frenchman “wants to stay.”

“I opened the door for him [to leave] at some stage,” Wenger told reporters at the post-match press conference, “because it’s important for him to play but I don’t want him to go. He wants to stay. It was one of the great days when he decided to stay.”

When pressed again if there’s still a chance Giroud could leave before the window closes, Wenger persisted with, “It is a determined no.”

The signing of Alexandre Lacazette and the presence of Danny Welbeck has seen Giroud lose his already shaky starting place on the team. Last year, Giroud started just 11 games, with Wenger preferring to use Alexis Sanchez at the head of the attack even with Welbeck injured.

On Friday, with Sanchez injured for the Premier League opener, Wenger started Welbeck and Lacazette up front but brought Giroud on with 67 minutes to go. The Frenchman scored with five minutes left in regulation to give Arsenal a 4-3 win.

Clearly Giroud still has a role to play on the Gunners squad, with Wenger calling it a “relief” that the 30-year-old striker chose to stay.