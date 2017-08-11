Report: Coutinho e-mails in transfer request

The opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season has arrived. Let’s go!

Kicking things off the season on Friday, Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger‘s side full of optimism with a title push expected. Can the Foxes spring an upset in the opening game of the season?

On Saturday Watford and Liverpool clash at Vicarage Road (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp‘s side have one eye on their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg next week. Then, reigning champs Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte looking to put a tough preseason behind his side and start off their title defense in style.

At the same time Everton and Stoke clash at Goodison Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Ronald Koeman‘s big-spending revolution continues with the Toffees hoping for a top four push. To finish things off on Saturday Brighton & Hove Albion make their Premier League debut with the new boys hosting Manchester City at the AmEx Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a real David vs. Goliath encounter on the England’s south coast.

Sunday sees Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Magpies back in the PL after one year away. Can Mauricio Pochettino‘s men get off to a flier as they make another title push?

Week 1 concludes with Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jose Mourinho’s new signings get the chance to impress but the Hammers will fancy an upset with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leading their line.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]

