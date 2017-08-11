More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Coutinho e-mails in transfer request

By Daniel KarellAug 11, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Philippe Coutinho took part in Liverpool training on Friday, but he reportedly is ready to leave Merseyside.

According to multiple reports, just minutes after Fenway Sports Group’s statement that the club would not sell Coutinho during this transfer window, Coutinho e-mailed in a transfer request to Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.

Despite the transfer request, multiple reports state that the club’s statement from Friday morning still stands, that Liverpool won’t be selling Coutinho.

Coutinho is arguably Liverpool’s most important player and this transfer saga does the club no good one way or another. If Coutinho isn’t focused mentally on the challenge ahead for Liverpool, he’s as good as gone, and Liverpool would be wise to cash in as soon as they can to try and bring in a replacement.

However, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp may feel they can convince Coutinho to stay for at least one more season, as the team returns to the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona has reportedly upped its latest transfer bid to nearly $117 million, though it was rejected by Liverpool.

Take a walk around the Emirates Stadium with Joe Prince-Wright

By Daniel KarellAug 11, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

Our very own Joe Prince-Wright is live and on-site as the Premier League season gets underway at the Emirates Stadium Friday afternoon.

Joe had a chance to walk around the stadium ahead of Arsenal vs. Leicester City, with guest appearances from the two Robbies, Kyle Martino and other special guests.

Take a look at Joe’s Facebook Live video here.

Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Liverpool

By Daniel KarellAug 11, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT
  • Coutinho, Sturridge, Clyne and Lallana to miss match with injuries
  • Rumors still swirling around Liverpool and Coutinho
  • Three of Liverpool’s four defeats in the opening weekend of the season have come away from Anfield
  • Watford have yet to record a win on matchday one.

Liverpool look to continue its stellar play from preseason as the club opens the 2017-2018 Premier League season on the road at Watford (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

However, an air of uncertainty swirls over Liverpool, with Philippe Coutinho reportedly handing in a transfer request with Barcelona after him. He won’t take part at Watford and neither will fellow starters Daniel Sturridge, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana.

On the other side, Craig Cathcard, Mauro Zarate, Christian Kabasele and Brice Dja Djedje are all out injured and captain Troy Deeney remains a gametime decision. But Marco Silva‘s side are ready to debut forward Andre Gray, who joined for a club record fee, reportedly worth $24 million.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on getting ready for the PL season: “What we expect from ourselves, and what we expect from our opponent, is this plus 20 or 30 per cent because now it is real, now it is the Premier League.”

Jurgen Klopp on the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga: “He has back problems and was not in training since last Friday. So no, he is not available and is also a doubt – if he is not available for Saturday – for Tuesday, unfortunately.”

Marco Silva on new signing Gray: “He’s a good player,” said Silva. “He’s a player who wanted to come here and improve his career. He will improve our roster. We did our homework on him and he’s a different type of player to Okaka and our captain [Deeney]. What we need to do is prepare our attacks well to give more chances for him to score. The board knew my opinion about the player and then did the job of signing the player. I am happy with this signing.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Predicting the first game of the season is always difficult, especially with so many first-team players out of action. Liverpool has won each of its last four season openers after losing four straight, but this may be the season its winning streak breaks. We think it will be a tightly contested affair, finishing in a draw. Watford 1-1 Liverpool

Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

The opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season has arrived. Let’s go!

Kicking things off the season on Friday, Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger‘s side full of optimism with a title push expected. Can the Foxes spring an upset in the opening game of the season?

On Saturday Watford and Liverpool clash at Vicarage Road (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp‘s side have one eye on their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg next week. Then, reigning champs Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte looking to put a tough preseason behind his side and start off their title defense in style.

At the same time Everton and Stoke clash at Goodison Park  (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Ronald Koeman‘s big-spending revolution continues with the Toffees hoping for a top four push. To finish things off on Saturday Brighton & Hove Albion make their Premier League debut with the new boys hosting Manchester City at the AmEx Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a real David vs. Goliath encounter on the England’s south coast.

Sunday sees Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Magpies back in the PL after one year away. Can Mauricio Pochettino‘s men get off to a flier as they make another title push?

Week 1 concludes with Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jose Mourinho’s new signings get the chance to impress but the Hammers will fancy an upset with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leading their line.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM

Tottenham’s Rose apologizes for “ill-judged” transfer remarks

By Daniel KarellAug 11, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Tottenham and England National Team left back Danny Rose issued an apology Friday after landing himself in hot water with his club.

On Thursday, The Sun in England reported that Rose was disappointed in Tottenham’s lack of spending in this summer’s transfer market, with only Kyle Walker departing and no reinforcements coming in. He reportedly said, “I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players.”

On Friday, Rose apologized for his comments, calling them “ill-judged.”

Although he may have been suspended for the game anyway, Rose won’t take part in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Newcastle because of a knee problem. Rose made just 18 Premier League appearances last season due to injury.

He scored two goals and had two assists, and helped keep seven clean sheets.

