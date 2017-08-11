More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Reports: Spurs in for young Ajax defender

By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

According to multiple reports in England, including Darren Lewis of The Mirror, Tottenham is in talks to sign Ajax central defender Davinson Sanchez.

The signing, should it come to fruition, would give Tottenham its first signing of this summer transfer window. Lewis’s report states the deal would cost Spurs about $45 million.

21-year-old Sanchez was a staple for Ajax last season, making 32 Eredivisie starts and 12 more in the Europa League. He scored seven goals across those competitions, including five with his head, helping him earn Ajax Player of the Year. The Colombian made his international debut in the 2016 World Cup, starting and playing the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 group stage loss to Argentina, and has two total caps to his name.

Signing another central defender would give Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino added cover at the position, where oft-injured Jan Vertonghen and workhorse Toby Alderweireld reside. It could also allow Spurs to send young American Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan, as the 19-year-old currently sits as the only other natural CB on the roster. He sees little playing time with defensive midfielder Eric Dier moving to the back line in case of injury.

Spurs has come under public pressure for its lack of activity in the transfer market this summer. Danny Rose made scathing comments in the media a few days ago about his team’s failure to spend thus far, but apologized for them soon after.

Three things learned from Arsenal’s amazing win vs. Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

LONDON — For most of the opening 83 minutes it looked like Arsenal would start up the season with their now customary demoralizing defeat.

Leicester City rolled into the Emirates Stadium on Friday night and led the Gunners 3-2 with seven minutes left for what looked like a shock win. Hold your horses.

Two goals from subs Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud in two minutes late on saw Arsenal go 4-3 up as they started off the Premier League season in incredible, breathtaking fashion.

A classic PL encounter saw Arsenal lead 1-0 after 94 seconds. Then Leicester went 2-1 up. Then Arsenal pulled it back to 2-2. Then Leicester went 3-2 up and then Arsenal’s late two-goal show saw them take all three points.

Here’s what we learned from a pulsating encounter in north London to open up the new PL campaign.

ARSENAL’S INCREDIBLE SPIRIT RESURFACES

This Arsenal side has a true never say die attitude. Numerous times at the back end of last season they found winners late on. They did it again to win the FA Cup in May. And they outlasted Chelsea to win on penalty kicks last weekend at Wembley.

Even though they showcased most of their flaws on Friday, you can’t fault the spirit of Arsene Wenger‘s men.

Given their poor opening day record (one win in seven before Friday) we should’ve expected another opening day collapse but given their fine preseason form and an impressive display against Chelsea to win the Community Shield last weekend at Wembley, this inept display against Leicester City was hard to believe. Yet somehow they still grabbed all three points to keep the feel-good factor intact. For now.

Petr Cech was shaky on Leicester’s first and second goals. Young center back Rob Holding (he was subbed out in the second half) was targeted by Christian Fuchs and Marc Albrighton with Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin giving him no protection. Central midfielders Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka were nervous on the ball and slack in possession to gift Leicester the ball in dangerous positions time and time again. Slack zonal marking allowed Jamie Vardy to make it 3-2.

Wenger was left shaking his head on the sidelines for much of the opening 67 minutes of this game with Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud brought on to try and rescue a point. Somehow they got more than that.

Those subs forced a desperate defensive reshuffle which saw a winger (Oxlade-Chamberlain) at right back, two left backs (Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac) at center back and a right back (Bellerin) at left back, and some of the reasons for this disjointed display were due to Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker all being unavailable. That’s acceptable but perhaps proved that Arsenal’s second-string defenders may not be as good as we thought.

Following his new two-year contract the pressure had eased on Wenger over the summer after improved displays in April and May with a 3-4-3 system, an FA Cup victory to end last season and the signing of Alexandre Lacazette.

Wenger will get plenty of the plaudits once again for a dramatic opening night win which saw his two subs work perfectly.

Still, with no end in sight to the Ozil and Alexis Sanchez contract saga, how long will it be before a shock defeat, which this easily could have been, will force the “Wenger Out” banners to appear once again?

SLIGHT HOPE FOR LEICESTER

There were glimpses that this season will be about much more than just settling for midtable obscurity for Leicester.

The way they ruthlessly pounced on Arsenal mistakes was highlighted by their second via a Albrighton cross for Vardy to tap home at the back post. Vintage Leicester.

They sat back, forced Arsenal into making mistakes and had Vardy’s pace on the break to hurt the Gunners. Yes, they looked shaky at times in defense with Lacazette and Welbeck combining well in and around the box, but most teams struggle with that against Arsenal.

There is no excusing the way Craig Shakespeare‘s men collapsed late in the game to have victory snatched away from them as they left north London empty handed. Yet there is hope they can play like this against most teams in the PL and win games.

Still, not the ideal start for Shakespeare as a manager who has spent plenty of cash ahead of first full season in charge in the Premier League.

LACAZETTE THE BRIGHT SPOT

It took Lacazette just 94 seconds to score in the Premier League with his second touch in England’s top-flight. The first was a kick off.

The 26-year-old Frenchman averaged a goal every 80 minutes during his Ligue 1 career with Lyon and he’s started in fine style.

Lacazette’s goalscoring ability is one thing, but his ability to link up with Arsenal’s other attackers inside the box is an added bonus. You do not get that from most poachers.

He is a menace in the box and was involved in both Welbeck’s goal to make it 2-2 and his incredible trickery and powerful shot forced Kasper Schmeichel into a fine stop which led to the corner for Giroud to score the winner.

For most of his career Lacazette is a man who has been in the right place at the right time and it seems he will carry on that trend at Arsenal.

 

Arsenal 4-3 Leicester City: Super subs complete wild Gunners comeback

By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
  • Lacazette scores 1st PL goal 2 minutes in
  • Leicester hit twice against the run of play
  • Welbeck equalizes on stroke of HT
  • Subs Ramsey, Giroud complete comeback

The Premier League opened in wild fashion at The Emirates as the Arsenal defense crumbled time and time again, but were rescued by substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud, who each scored in the final six minutes to bring the Gunners from 3-2 down to a 4-3 win.

Arsenal started brilliantly and struck just two minutes in as the Gunners pinged the ball around the box perfectly. Hector Bellerin controlled a switch and cut the ball to Mohamed Elneny outside the top of the box. The Egyptian flicked the ball over the defense perfectly to the head of Lacazette waiting at the back post, and he poked a stunningly accurate header just between Kasper Schmeichel and the post.

It wouldn’t last long. Just two minutes later, Leicester City hit back. The Foxes played a short corner eventually whipped in by Marc Albrighton to the far post, where new boy Harry Maguire headed it back in front of net for Shinji Okazaki who put his head to the ball from point-blank range for the equalizer.

The Gunners reclaimed control of the match after conceding, and bullied Leicester City off the ball whenever they stole possession. Arsenal nearly went back in front after some beautiful one-touch passing built up to a sliding Danny Welbeck shot, but his goalbound effort was blocked by Harry Maguire.

Despite that, Leicester City took their few chances and went shockingly in front against the run of play. Granit Xhaka gave the ball away poorly in the Arsenal half, and Albrighton was there to deliver another fabulous cross. It fell right at the feet of a streaking Jamie Vardy who bagged the easiest of tap-in goals.

Arsenal started to fall apart after conceding the lead, giving the ball away constantly and looking sliced open at the back. Okazaki came close to a second goal, heading yet another fabulous Albrighton cross just wide right.

The Gunners did get back level just before the break in first-half stoppage time with what looked like a prayer. A scuffed shot by a wheeling Lacazette clipped a defender and fell right into the path of Sead Kolasinac, who was free on goal with Welbeck, and he fed the England international who tapped in.

After the break, the Gunners defense fell asleep again as Vardy snuck in front of Xhaka and headed in off a corner before the hour mark to put Leicester City up 3-2.

After going behind a second time, Arsenal again pushed forward and put Leicester on the back foot. They came agonizingly close as Schmeichel saved well on a deep effort from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Schmeichel was required again four minutes later as he smothered a shot from Bellerin. Arsene Wenger brought on Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud, and moved a host of players into unnatural positions in a desperate attempt to put on pressure.

That apparently did the trick, as Arsenal would complete the wild comeback. First, it was Ramsey in the 84th minute to finish from a tight angle after an expert side-footed assist from Xhaka. Then, just two minutes later, the hero Giroud headed off the underside of the crossbar just over the line for the win.

VIDEO: Lacazette scores two minutes into Arsenal debut

By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

Alexandre Lacazette had scored over 20 league goals for three straight seasons in Ligue 1 before coming to The Emirates. Naturally, Arsenal fans were excited about having a pure striker with such goalscoring history on their side.

That excitement was immediately transformed into celebration not two minutes into Lacazette’s Premier League debut, as he bagged a pinpoint header to put the Gunners on top of Leicester City in the opening match of the new season.

With Arsenal switching play to the right, Hector Bellerin fed Mohamed Elneny at the top of the penalty area. The Egyptian international saw Lacazette lurking at the back post, and flicked a looping cross over the defense on a silver platter, and all Lacazette had to do was deliver a stunningly accurate header perfectly past Kasper Schmeichel but tucked inside the post.

As Arsenal fans went berserk, Lacazette’s celebration was fitting as he simply stood in place with his arms outstretch and a beaming smile while his teammates mobbed him just left of the penalty spot.

The lead unfortunately wouldn’t last long as Leicester City eventually equalized just two minutes later, but the memory is one that both Lacazette and Arsenal fans will hold onto, as their new boy provided plenty of promise for the coming season.

Watch Live: Arsenal host Leicester in season opener

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Friday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to open up the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The Gunners still haven’t sorted out the future’s of star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but there is plenty of optimism in the air around Arsenal heading into the season after a fine finish to last season, another FA Cup win and beating Chelsea in the Community Shield last weekend.

For Leicester the main aim for new permanent boss Craig Shakespeare is to not get dragged into another relegation battle and push for a top 10 finish.

In team news Arsenal are without Sanchez who has an abdominal injury but Ozil starts and Aaron Ramsey is fit enough to be on the bench.

Leicester start with Riyad Mahrez even though the Algerian has asked for a move away with AS Roma continuing to have bids turned down for the mercurial winger, while new signing Harry Maguire starts.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mustafi, Coquelin, Iwobi Walcott, Ramsey, Giroud

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, James, Ndidi, Mahrez; Vardy, Okazaki. Subs: Hamer, Amarety, Chilwell, Gray, King, Iheanacho, Slimani