Tottenham’s Rose apologizes for “ill-judged” transfer remarks

Tottenham and England National Team left back Danny Rose issued an apology Friday after landing himself in hot water with his club.
On Thursday, The Sun in England reported that Rose was disappointed in Tottenham’s lack of spending in this summer’s transfer market, with only Kyle Walker departing and no reinforcements coming in. He reportedly said, “I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players.”
On Friday, Rose apologized for his comments, calling them “ill-judged.”
Although he may have been suspended for the game anyway, Rose won’t take part in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Newcastle because of a knee problem. Rose made just 18 Premier League appearances last season due to injury.
He scored two goals and had two assists, and helped keep seven clean sheets.
Philippe Coutinho took part in Liverpool training on Friday, but he reportedly is ready to leave Merseyside.
According to multiple reports, just minutes after Fenway Sports Group’s statement that the club would not sell Coutinho during this transfer window, Coutinho e-mailed in a transfer request to Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.
Despite the transfer request, multiple reports state that the club’s statement from Friday morning still stands, that Liverpool won’t be selling Coutinho.
Coutinho is arguably Liverpool’s most important player and this transfer saga does the club no good one way or another. If Coutinho isn’t focused mentally on the challenge ahead for Liverpool, he’s as good as gone, and Liverpool would be wise to cash in as soon as they can to try and bring in a replacement.
However, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp may feel they can convince Coutinho to stay for at least one more season, as the team returns to the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona has reportedly upped its latest transfer bid to nearly $117 million, though it was rejected by Liverpool.
After an administrative snafu kept him off the field, Paris Saint-Germain could debut its record signing Neymar this weekend.
The French Football Federation announced in a tweet on its official account that it had received Neymar’s international transfer certificate from the Spanish Football Federation, clearing the Brazilian to take the field for PSG on Sunday at Guingamp.
Even without Neymar, PSG easily dispatched Amiens, 2-0 last Saturday in the Ligue 1 season opener.
Liverpool FC has spoken loud and clear: Philippe Coutinho is going nowhere.
Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool, released a statement on the club’s website, saying that Coutinho will remain a red this season. Since Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, speculation has grown over a bid that has reportedly risen to nearly $117 million from Barcelona for Coutinho’s services. However, Liverpool has repeatedly rejected Barcelona’s advances and the latest statement is a show of force that Liverpool will hold on to its stars ahead of the 2017-2018 Premier League season.
“We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” Fenway Sports Group wrote. “The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”
Coutinho scored 13 goals and had 7 assists in 34 Premier League games last campaign, guiding Liverpool back into the UEFA Champions League.
FSG’s statement comes as new reports have emerged that Coutinho wants to leave the club and has handed in a transfer request.
His manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that Coutinho would miss Liverpool’s Premier League season opener against Watford with a back injury, and that Coutinho is doubtful for Liverpool’s Champions League playoff first round match against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.
It appears the combined USA/Mexico/Canada World Cup 2026 bid will have some competition.
On deadline day, the Moroccan Football Federation announced its interest in also hosting the 2026 World Cup. FIFA announced in May that August 11 was the deadline for federations to “express their interest” in hosting the international tournament.
In a short statement, the Moroccan FF said, “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation officially launched on Friday (August 11th, 2017) a bid to host the 2026 World Cup. The committee has put the file of its nomination to the committees competent in this file at FIFA in order to embrace global football.”
It was originally expected that only the U.S./Mexico/Canada bid would be in the running for the 2026 World Cup, but now it appears that the U.S. will have a little bit of competition, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
While the U.S. and Brazil are completely different countries and cultures, there was no competition to the Brazil World Cup bid and as a result, the local (and allegedly corrupt) organizing committee members fell behind quickly on stadium projects, forcing there to be last minute changes at the 2013 Confederations Cup when some of the stadiums weren’t ready in time.
The U.S. bid however is still the most likely to win the World Cup rights, with the relative ease it will take the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host a 48-team World Cup.
North America hasn’t hosted a World Cup since 1994, while South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010 to represent the African continent.