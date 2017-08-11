Tottenham’s Rose apologizes for “ill-judged” transfer remarks

Tottenham and England National Team left back Danny Rose issued an apology Friday after landing himself in hot water with his club.

On Thursday, The Sun in England reported that Rose was disappointed in Tottenham’s lack of spending in this summer’s transfer market, with only Kyle Walker departing and no reinforcements coming in. He reportedly said, “I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players.”

On Friday, Rose apologized for his comments, calling them “ill-judged.”

Statement from Base Soccer client, Danny Rose: pic.twitter.com/AvYZR5s3wv — Base Soccer Agency (@BaseSoccer) August 11, 2017

Although he may have been suspended for the game anyway, Rose won’t take part in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Newcastle because of a knee problem. Rose made just 18 Premier League appearances last season due to injury.

He scored two goals and had two assists, and helped keep seven clean sheets.

