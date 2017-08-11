VIDEO: Lacazette scores two minutes into Arsenal debut

Alexandre Lacazette had scored over 20 league goals for three straight seasons in Ligue 1 before coming to The Emirates. Naturally, Arsenal fans were excited about having a pure striker with such goalscoring history on their side.
That excitement was immediately transformed into celebration not two minutes into Lacazette’s Premier League debut, as he bagged a pinpoint header to put the Gunners on top of Leicester City in the opening match of the new season.
With Arsenal switching play to the right, Hector Bellerin fed Mohamed Elneny at the top of the penalty area. The Egyptian international saw Lacazette lurking at the back post, and flicked a looping cross over the defense on a silver platter, and all Lacazette had to do was deliver a stunningly accurate header perfectly past Kasper Schmeichel but tucked inside the post.
As Arsenal fans went berserk, Lacazette’s celebration was fitting as he simply stood in place with his arms outstretch and a beaming smile while his teammates mobbed him just left of the penalty spot.
The lead unfortunately wouldn’t last long as Leicester City eventually equalized just two minutes later, but the memory is one that both Lacazette and Arsenal fans will hold onto, as their new boy provided plenty of promise for the coming season.
The Gunners still haven’t sorted out the future’s of star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but there is plenty of optimism in the air around Arsenal heading into the season after a fine finish to last season, another FA Cup win and beating Chelsea in the Community Shield last weekend.
For Leicester the main aim for new permanent boss Craig Shakespeare is to not get dragged into another relegation battle and push for a top 10 finish.
In team news Arsenal are without Sanchez who has an abdominal injury but Ozil starts and Aaron Ramsey is fit enough to be on the bench.
Leicester start with Riyad Mahrez even though the Algerian has asked for a move away with AS Roma continuing to have bids turned down for the mercurial winger, while new signing Harry Maguire starts.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City look to rebound from a disappointing season as the Sky Blues start off on the road against newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The 2016-2017 season was the first since 2008 that Guardiola didn’t win a single trophy in a season. It was also the first empty campaign for Manchester City since the 2012-2013 season. That means the heat is on full blast under Guardiola’s seat and while he’s spent upwards of $270 million on new signings, he’ll have to quickly get his team to the top of the table to satisfy the critics.
In advance of its first Premier League season, Brighton and Hove has been busy in the transfer marking, signing ten new players including Dutch international Davy Propper and Chelsea and England youth international Izzy Brown. After scoring 74 goals in the Championship last year, plenty will be expected from Brighton’s strikeforce of Glenn Murray, Tomer Hemed and Sam Baldock.
Ahead of its opener, Brighton suffered a bit of a blow, as starting holding midfielder Beram Kayal suffered a broken fibula, ruling him out for 12 weeks. Baldock too, who underwent calf surgery over the summer, is still working on his recovery.
What they’re saying
Guardiola on if Manchester City are title favorites: “Last season at my first press conference we were favorites, so nothing has changed. I was confident then too.”
Guardiola on spending so much on transfers this summer: “We make good things last season with the players we had. But we were not able to achieve what we were looking for. Like a lot of top teams here in England and around the world, always they are looking for the best possible. But we had one of the oldest teams in the Premier League and we decide to put energy and new players for the next four, five, six years.
“Our average is 24, so it means a lot for the future of the Club.”
Chris Houghton on starting life in the Premier League: “We’re all glad that it has come around, because when you have that initial excitement, you know that has to drop down at some stage, and the reality is we’re playing in arguably the toughest league there is.
“The work starts from the day you get promotion. It’s normal that the players and supporters are going to be celebrating for a period of time, but we have had to come down to reality. We’ve got a very level-headed group of professionals that have trained well every week and have applied themselves very well for games.
“But this division is far tougher and we’ll certainly need all of the experienced heads around us.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Manchester City may have retooled much of its team this offseason but it is still one of the title favorites. Brighton and Hove meanwhile will just be happy to stay up. While Brighton should put up a fight, especially at home, this one should go easily to Manchester City. Manchester 3-0 Brighton and Hove
Pedro is set to miss the opener after picking up a knock, while Victor Moses is suspended.
Chelsea begins its title defense on Saturday at Stamford Bridge with a new captain but a pretty similar lineup against Burnley (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Antonio Conte reinforced his squad with the signings of Alvaro Morata, Tiémoué Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger, but the Blues lost on penalty kicks in the Community Shield and failed to win on the club’s two-match tour in Singapore this summer.
Burnley meanwhile is coming off a great escape, surviving the drop and remaining in the Premier League for a second-consecutive season. However, the team has lost starters Michael Keane and Andre Gray, with their replacements not necessarily proven at a much better level.
What they’re saying
Antonio Conte on repeating as champions: I don’t know if this season will be more difficult than last season. For sure, we are champions and we have to face every game in the right way. The other teams will try to put 120 per cent in against us so we have to pay great attention in every game, have the right approach and play with the right intensity.
“I think when you start a new season it’s very important to think about ourselves and not others. To assess the other teams is not important for us. We know very well in England there are six top teams ready to fight for the title, that’s normal, and I think this season that will happen.”
Sean Dyche on facing Chelsea in the opener: “We are in the Premier league for the second successive season, which everyone wanted, so you can’t pick and choose. They are a fine side but the bigger picture is it’s about a season’s work, not tomorrow. The first five or six away games are really tough, but we take them on, as we always do.
“But you can’t measure yourself on one, two three or five games. It’s about a whole season’s work, and that’s what we showed last season.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Despite some hiccups in preseason and Diego Costa‘s fate still unknown, Chelsea are clearly still one of the top teams in the Premier League and will be in the running for the title. As Dyche said above, the focus for Burnley is on winnable games. This one should be relatively easy for the Blues. Chelsea 3-1 Burnley