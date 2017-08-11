VIDEO: Shakespeare takes positives from crushing Arsenal defeat

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare, in his first full season as Foxes manager, joined the NBC Sports crew following the late 4-3 loss to Arsenal.
Despite the fact his squad coughed up all three points at The Emirates when the defense melted down in the final 10 minutes, the 53-year-old was adamant that this early in the season, the most important part was to look at the positives.
“I always try and look on the positives,” Shakespeare told NBC’s Arlo White, Robbie Mustoe, and Lee Dixon pitchside, “and I think you have to with players. I just said to come here and score three is a real positive. I thought we looked a threat on the counter-attack, and we are a good counter-attack team; we can sit in there, we’ve got a good shape and are disciplined. So, from that point, scoring three and to still lose…it’s about the results I understand that.”
“I’m always trying to look for the positives, but they have to learn, and we have to learn together in terms of the last 10 minutes and the set plays.”
Shakespeare suggested that Arsenal’s reshuffle with 20 minutes to go – when they brought on Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey – may have left the Leicester City defenders a bit confused on who to mark, and also mentioned that their intent to counter may have let them open at the back. “Clearly, in terms of defending corners, and we talk about second phase…you have got to look at the distance the ball is cleared before you then start coming out of your position.
“I think when teams make substitutions there can always be that little bit of a gray area. We’ve worked at it in preseason, we’ve worked at things, but ultimately disappointing in the last 10 minutes in terms of the two goals.”
Striker Jamie Vardy, who scored twice in the game, also joined the NBC crew pitchside and echoed Shakespeare’s comments. “There’s a lot of positives to take out of the game,” Vardy said. “I don’t think many teams will come here this season and score three goals, but I think a few lapses in concentration cost us.”
Leicester returns to King Power Stadium for its home opener next Saturday against newly-promoted side Brighton Hove & Albion.