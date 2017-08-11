More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Arsenal host Leicester in season opener

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Friday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to open up the 2017-18 Premier League season.

[ LIVE: Stream Arsenal, Leicester 

The Gunners still haven’t sorted out the future’s of star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but there is plenty of optimism in the air around Arsenal heading into the season after a fine finish to last season, another FA Cup win and beating Chelsea in the Community Shield last weekend.

For Leicester the main aim for new permanent boss Craig Shakespeare is to not get dragged into another relegation battle and push for a top 10 finish.

In team news Arsenal are without Sanchez who has an abdominal injury but Ozil starts and Aaron Ramsey is fit enough to be on the bench.

Leicester start with Riyad Mahrez even though the Algerian has asked for a move away with AS Roma continuing to have bids turned down for the mercurial winger, while new signing Harry Maguire starts.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mustafi, Coquelin, Iwobi Walcott, Ramsey, Giroud

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, James, Ndidi, Mahrez; Vardy, Okazaki. Subs: Hamer, Amarety, Chilwell, Gray, King, Iheanacho, Slimani

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Burnley

By Daniel KarellAug 11, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
  • If Chelsea win they will become the second team to win 300 Premier League matches on a single weekday, with Manchester United having won 327 Saturday matches.
  • Pedro is set to miss the opener after picking up a knock, while Victor Moses is suspended.
  • Burnley has never won its opening game of the season in the Premier League.
  • Chelsea have won more points in Matchweek 1 than any other Premier League club (54).

Chelsea begins its title defense on Saturday at Stamford Bridge with a new captain but a pretty similar lineup against Burnley (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Antonio Conte reinforced his squad with the signings of Alvaro Morata, Tiémoué Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger, but the Blues lost on penalty kicks in the Community Shield and failed to win on the club’s two-match tour in Singapore this summer.

Burnley meanwhile is coming off a great escape, surviving the drop and remaining in the Premier League for a second-consecutive season. However, the team has lost starters Michael Keane and Andre Gray, with their replacements not necessarily proven at a much better level.

What they’re saying

Antonio Conte on repeating as champions: I don’t know if this season will be more difficult than last season. For sure, we are champions and we have to face every game in the right way. The other teams will try to put 120 per cent in against us so we have to pay great attention in every game, have the right approach and play with the right intensity.

“I think when you start a new season it’s very important to think about ourselves and not others. To assess the other teams is not important for us. We know very well in England there are six top teams ready to fight for the title, that’s normal, and I think this season that will happen.”

Sean Dyche on facing Chelsea in the opener: “We are in the Premier league for the second successive season, which everyone wanted, so you can’t pick and choose. They are a fine side but the bigger picture is it’s about a season’s work, not tomorrow. The first five or six away games are really tough, but we take them on, as we always do.

“But you can’t measure yourself on one, two three or five games. It’s about a whole season’s work, and that’s what we showed last season.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Despite some hiccups in preseason and Diego Costa‘s fate still unknown, Chelsea are clearly still one of the top teams in the Premier League and will be in the running for the title. As Dyche said above, the focus for Burnley is on winnable games. This one should be relatively easy for the Blues. Chelsea 3-1 Burnley

Take a walk around the Emirates Stadium with Joe Prince-Wright

By Daniel KarellAug 11, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

Our very own Joe Prince-Wright is live and on-site as the Premier League season gets underway at the Emirates Stadium Friday afternoon.

Joe had a chance to walk around the stadium ahead of Arsenal vs. Leicester City, with guest appearances from the two Robbies, Kyle Martino and other special guests.

Take a look at Joe’s Facebook Live video here.

Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Liverpool

By Daniel KarellAug 11, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT
  • Coutinho, Sturridge, Clyne and Lallana to miss match with injuries
  • Rumors still swirling around Liverpool and Coutinho
  • Three of Liverpool’s four defeats in the opening weekend of the season have come away from Anfield
  • Watford have yet to record a win on matchday one.

Liverpool look to continue its stellar play from preseason as the club opens the 2017-2018 Premier League season on the road at Watford (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

However, an air of uncertainty swirls over Liverpool, with Philippe Coutinho reportedly handing in a transfer request with Barcelona after him. He won’t take part at Watford and neither will fellow starters Daniel Sturridge, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana.

On the other side, Craig Cathcard, Mauro Zarate, Christian Kabasele and Brice Dja Djedje are all out injured and captain Troy Deeney remains a gametime decision. But Marco Silva‘s side are ready to debut forward Andre Gray, who joined for a club record fee, reportedly worth $24 million.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on getting ready for the PL season: “What we expect from ourselves, and what we expect from our opponent, is this plus 20 or 30 per cent because now it is real, now it is the Premier League.”

Jurgen Klopp on the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga: “He has back problems and was not in training since last Friday. So no, he is not available and is also a doubt – if he is not available for Saturday – for Tuesday, unfortunately.”

Marco Silva on new signing Gray: “He’s a good player,” said Silva. “He’s a player who wanted to come here and improve his career. He will improve our roster. We did our homework on him and he’s a different type of player to Okaka and our captain [Deeney]. What we need to do is prepare our attacks well to give more chances for him to score. The board knew my opinion about the player and then did the job of signing the player. I am happy with this signing.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Predicting the first game of the season is always difficult, especially with so many first-team players out of action. Liverpool has won each of its last four season openers after losing four straight, but this may be the season its winning streak breaks. We think it will be a tightly contested affair, finishing in a draw. Watford 1-1 Liverpool

Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

The opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season has arrived. Let’s go!

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Kicking things off the season on Friday, Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger‘s side full of optimism with a title push expected. Can the Foxes spring an upset in the opening game of the season?

On Saturday Watford and Liverpool clash at Vicarage Road (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp‘s side have one eye on their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg next week. Then, reigning champs Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte looking to put a tough preseason behind his side and start off their title defense in style.

At the same time Everton and Stoke clash at Goodison Park  (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Ronald Koeman‘s big-spending revolution continues with the Toffees hoping for a top four push. To finish things off on Saturday Brighton & Hove Albion make their Premier League debut with the new boys hosting Manchester City at the AmEx Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a real David vs. Goliath encounter on the England’s south coast.

Sunday sees Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Magpies back in the PL after one year away. Can Mauricio Pochettino‘s men get off to a flier as they make another title push?

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

Week 1 concludes with Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jose Mourinho’s new signings get the chance to impress but the Hammers will fancy an upset with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leading their line.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM