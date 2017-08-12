More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

AT HALF: Chelsea down 3 (!!) at home; Rooney scores

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

With Arsenal and Leicester staging a Friday thriller before Liverpool and Watford staged a dramatic 3-3 draw early Saturday, the Premier League did not let up with the drama when the 10 a.m. ET matches kicked off.

Chelsea 0-3 Burnley

Gary Cahill was sent off for a studs-up tackle, and Sam Vokes has a paid of goals to go with Stephen Ward‘s stunner — they’re all stunners in this case — as the reigning champions trail by three (!!!) at the break.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Huddersfield Town

An own goal was met by a Steve Mounie marker within a three-minute span to give the newly-promoted visitors “scenes” at Selhurst Park.

Everton 1-0 Stoke City

The Potters had the better of the half, but Wayne Rooney has the run of the halftime roost with a nodded-home opener just before the break.

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Bournemouth

Egyptian national teamer Ahmed Hegazy has the marker as Tony Pulis‘ men lead at the Hawthorns.

Southampton 0-0 Swansea City

VIDEO: Wayne Rooney, of course, scores on Everton return

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

He’d played several exhibitions and even a pair of UEFA Europa League games, but there’s no doubt Wayne Rooney was targeting Saturday’s Premier League opener at Goodison Park as a place to make an Everton impact again.

Outplayed by Stoke for most of the first half, the home crowd forgot it all deep into the period when Rooney rose high to nod a ball over Jack Butland and give the Toffees an emotional 1-0 lead.

According to Opta, Rooney set a record for longest span between goals for a single club at 4,968 days. It’s his 199th Premier League goal.

Klopp reacts to blown lead, Coutinho absence

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Following a disappointing but oddly familiar draw at Watford, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had to turn his attention to the elephant in the room.

The proverbial figure in question is Philippe Coutinho, the wantaway Brazilian attacker who did not feature in the 3-3 finish at Vicarage Road.

[ RECAP: Watford 3-3 Liverpool ]

Klopp has been adamant that Liverpool is not a selling club, but struck an ominous chord when asked about Coutinho’s absence. He said he hasn’t thought much about Coutinho today because Liverpool had a match — fair enough — but that was after offering these words from The Liverpool Echo:

“I cannot say a lot about it. I am responsible for the whole team. The reasons why the players are not available, I cannot have an influence on it. I have to accept decisions from owners, that’s how it is. Sometimes players. That is how it is. I am just concentrating on my team.”

As for the loss, the Reds twice went down before claiming a 3-2 lead in admirable fashion.

That’s the silver lining of a black cloud which saw the Reds concede twice from set pieces including Miguel Britos’ controversial stoppage time equalizer.

Here are a few fairly dismissive comments from Klopp (granted it’s the first match of the season!).

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online in the first Saturday of the 2017-18 season.

Reigning champs Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge, Everton host Stoke City at Goodison, newly-promoted Huddersfield Town head to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Swansea clash at St Mary’s and West Brom square off with Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

You can also access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bounemouth– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Huddersifeld Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Watford 3-3 Liverpool: Hornets grab late point in thriller

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
  • Watford score equalizer in 94th minute
  • Mane, Firmino, Salah scored
  • Watford led twice in first half

Watford fought back to grab a point against Liverpool in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford led twice in the first half as goals from Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure came either side of Sadio Mane‘s brilliant equalizer, and then a penalty call changed the game in the second half.

Mohamed Salah went down after being caught by Huerelho Gomes and Roberto Firmino scored the penalty kick to make it 2-2 and two minutes later Salah scored what looked like being the winner but Miguel Britos bundled home in stoppage time to make it 3-3.

Marco Silva‘s first game in charge of Watford ended with a draw and the Portuguese boss will have seen plenty of positives, while the same defensive issues continue to plague Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool started brightly but Watford struck first as Okaka nodded home from Holebas’ corner to or the Hornets 1-0 up in the sun in Hertfordshire.

The home side were forced into an early change with Daryl Janmaat injured and Kiko Femenia came on to make his debut. But Watford kept pressing as a cross from the right caused Simon Mignolet to rush off his line but Okaka was in an offside position.

The game exploded into life on the half hour mark with Mane playing a great one-two with Alberto Moreno and Emre Can before curling home a beautiful finish. 1-1.

Moments later Watford retook the lead with Doucoure starting the move on the edge of the box and then slotting home after Liverpool failed to clear to put the Hornets 2-1 up. Mane flicked a header inches wide just before the break but Liverpool had a mountain to climb.

Liverpool started the second half brightly and pulled leveled after Salah was taken down by Gomes and Firmino slotted home the penalty kick to make it 2-2.

Soon after it was 3-2 as Salah scored on his PL debut for Liverpool after Firmino lobbed the ball goalwards.

Watford had the stuffing knocked out of them and Liverpool almost grabbed a fourth with Alberto Moreno’s powerful drive pushed over the bar by Gomes. From the resulting corner Liverpool came even closer with Joel Matip’s flicked header hitting the bar and coming out.

Dejan Lovren forced Gomes into a fine stop with a header and Liverpool were made to rue those missed opportunities as Britos bundled home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

3-3 in the sun in Hertfordshire.