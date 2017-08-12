AT HALF: Chelsea down 3 (!!) at home; Rooney scores

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Watford score equalizer in 94th minute

Mane, Firmino, Salah scored

Watford led twice in first half

Watford fought back to grab a point against Liverpool in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford led twice in the first half as goals from Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure came either side of Sadio Mane‘s brilliant equalizer, and then a penalty call changed the game in the second half.

Mohamed Salah went down after being caught by Huerelho Gomes and Roberto Firmino scored the penalty kick to make it 2-2 and two minutes later Salah scored what looked like being the winner but Miguel Britos bundled home in stoppage time to make it 3-3.

Marco Silva‘s first game in charge of Watford ended with a draw and the Portuguese boss will have seen plenty of positives, while the same defensive issues continue to plague Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool started brightly but Watford struck first as Okaka nodded home from Holebas’ corner to or the Hornets 1-0 up in the sun in Hertfordshire.

The home side were forced into an early change with Daryl Janmaat injured and Kiko Femenia came on to make his debut. But Watford kept pressing as a cross from the right caused Simon Mignolet to rush off his line but Okaka was in an offside position.

The game exploded into life on the half hour mark with Mane playing a great one-two with Alberto Moreno and Emre Can before curling home a beautiful finish. 1-1.

Moments later Watford retook the lead with Doucoure starting the move on the edge of the box and then slotting home after Liverpool failed to clear to put the Hornets 2-1 up. Mane flicked a header inches wide just before the break but Liverpool had a mountain to climb.

Liverpool started the second half brightly and pulled leveled after Salah was taken down by Gomes and Firmino slotted home the penalty kick to make it 2-2.

Soon after it was 3-2 as Salah scored on his PL debut for Liverpool after Firmino lobbed the ball goalwards.

Watford had the stuffing knocked out of them and Liverpool almost grabbed a fourth with Alberto Moreno’s powerful drive pushed over the bar by Gomes. From the resulting corner Liverpool came even closer with Joel Matip’s flicked header hitting the bar and coming out.

Dejan Lovren forced Gomes into a fine stop with a header and Liverpool were made to rue those missed opportunities as Britos bundled home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

3-3 in the sun in Hertfordshire.

