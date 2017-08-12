Brighton 0-2 Man City: Aguero breaks through

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Brighton’s PL debut

Aguero breaks through

Own goal doubles lead

Sergio Aguero’s 170th Manchester City goal helped the visitors past stingy Brighton and Hove Albion in what finished a 2-0 win at Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton defended valiantly and were well-organized under Chris Hughton, but City found its way through thanks to a ruthless bit of work from old hats Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, and Aguero.

A Lewis Dunk own goal went through the hands of Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan minutes later to salt the match away.

Manchester City was thriving early but absent the final ball.

Gabriel Jesus looked to make it 1-0 in the 28th minute, but referee Michael Oliver made a very good call after the Brazilian’s chested trap went off his arm and into the goal.

Jesus was given a yellow for the handball, which didn’t look his intention, and he spent a long time on the pitch afterward which perhaps betrayed that thought.

Australian backstop Mathew Ryan made a terrific save on a Jesus header in the 34th minute after Sergio Aguero chipped a ball over three defenders. Ryan was going the wrong way but reached back to make the play.

8 – Pep Guardiola has won each of his last seven opening day league games, last losing in 2008. Traps. pic.twitter.com/rOmm1scz7G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Brighton made few mistakes in the match, but Irish defender Shane Duffy played Sergio Aguero one-on-one with Ryan only to see the Argentine miss wildly.

So few chances for Brighton finally gave way to a corner kick in the 55th minute, and Duffy came close to scoring when Davy Propper’s mishit shot fell for him. It was deflected out for another corner. That led to more chances and a laser hit wide by Propper.

It only takes a second, though, especially when Aguero gets a second bite at the cherry (or grape, given City’s away shirts). Guardiola didn’t need new boys for the quickfire De Bruyne-Silva-Aguero goal

