Brighton eager to write new chapter in the big time

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

BRIGHTON — They’re here and they believe it’s where they belong.

For nearly two centuries Brighton has been known as a popular seaside town for vacations. But for at least the next nine months it will be known as the newest destination for the Premier League.

On Saturday Brighton & Hove Albion celebrated their first PL game in club history and for locals of the city on England’s south coast it was tough to sum up how far they’ve come after being on the brink of extinction in 1997.

“The actual day and the atmosphere has been absolutely fantastic. It is absolutely huge for Brighton. I’ve lived here a long, long time and to be here, in the stadium, it is hard to put it into words,” said Brighton fan Ross Perrett with a smile on his face. “It is where we should be. Let’s just hope we can stay up. I’m sure we can.”

Brighton held their own in their first game in England’s top-flight since 1983. They were dominated by Manchester City, the favorites for the PL title this season, and succumbed to a Sergio Aguero strike after a small defensive mistake and an own goal. Life is tough at the top.

The Seagulls’ dream to become an established PL side is still a long way away from bring realized but with a savvy manager in Chris Hughton, plus being backed by owner Tony Bloom who made their impressive American Express Community Stadium dream real, they have everything necessary to emulate the likes of Southampton, Swansea City and Bournemouth before them.

On a sun-soaked day down by the English Channel, most of the 30,000 fans in the stadium thought back to the last time Brighton were promoted to the top-flight of English soccer in 1979 where they remained for just four years.

“It has been amazing, I go back to when we last got promoted,” lifelong Brighton fan Derrick George said. “It is different now with social media and everything else. It is massive compared to what is was then, but the one thing that isn’t different is the culture shock when you see the quality of the opposition.”

Man City provided Brighton with a rude awakening to life in the top-flight but there are plenty of signs they can beat the drop in their debut season. Hughton’s men were organized and resolute in the first half and went close twice in the second half through goalmouth scrambles after set pieces.

Despite the defeat, the day was one to cherish as manager Hughton pointed to afterwards.

“I thought they [the fans] were exceptional but they have been in my time here, but I think today was very much a club day,” Hughton said. “This club has a history and a very difficult history in recent years. There are an awful lot of supporters here who weren’t able to come a good few years ago because of where this club was playing. It was very much a club day but that’s then, now it’s about making sure we dust ourselves down and get some results that we will need.”

Pubs around the city center were packed by lunchtime on Saturday with banners stating their Premier League arrival prevalent. This city on England’s south coast was ready for the big time.

Around the city the usual tourists had arrived with London Victoria and London Bridge train stations just an hour away, but Manchester City fans were plentiful and everywhere you looked there was a reminder of how big of a day this was.

In a cosmopolitan city which welcomes anyone — think Williamsburg in Brooklyn, but an hour away from New York City and on the coast — Brighton will have the eyes of the world watching their team.

20 years ago Brighton were on the brink of extinction and facing relegation from England’s fourth-tier on the final day of the season. Late heroics meant they were saved, for at least a few months, but today will have seemed like a dream for their long-suffering fans.

Forced to relocate to Gillingham, over 70 miles away, to play home games after their Goldstone Ground home was sold off to property developers, they eventually returned to Brighton to play in a converted athletics stadium, the Whitdean Stadium, which had temporary bleachers, a running track around the outside and a long-jump pit behind one of the goals. For years they struggled in the lower leagues sponsored by the record label of  one of Brighton’s favorite sons, Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim, as they battled and scrapped to no return to the abyss.

Eventually Bloom took over and helped bankroll the deal for their incredible Amex home and Brighton will now be at the top of the list for every away PL fan to visit this season.

When Bruno Saltor led the Seagulls out on Saturday with “Sussex by the Sea” blaring out over the loudspeakers, it will have made every Brighton fan pinch themselves.

They’ve come close to promotion in recent seasons, missing out in the agony of the playoffs, plus also had deep cup runs, but Saturday proved that this is a city ready for the big time and they are no strangers to visitors from around the world each and every day.

From its quaint cobbled streets housing vegan eateries and old pubs, to its seafront delights and comfortable climate (for England, anyway) Brighton is already up there with the coolest cities to have a Premier League team and the city is regularly voted the “hippest” and “happiest” place in the UK.

Despite the result fans of the Seagulls were still a happy bunch.

Lifelong Brighton supporters marveled at the extra hustle and bustle about the seaside town as the TV cameras rolled into town from across the globe (including our full crew on their UK tour) with journalists in the press room at the Amex wowed by the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard on location as pundits.

They won’t be the last.

“According to local reports tourism is on the rise and it will get a massive boost from this,” George explained. “This is a summer town so throughout the winter we are going to get thousands of away supporters and many others here, so that will only help.”

On the pitch Brighton will need help to try and stay in the PL with Bloom set to dig even deeper into his considerable pockets to fund a few more transfers (they broke their transfer record twice last week, mind you) before the end of the summer transfer window in just over two weeks. But given where Brighton have come from in the past two decades, the challenge of staying int he Premier League doesn’t seem insurmountable and isn’t as daunting as having to survive as a club.

“It is a smaller challenge than when we’ve on the brink in the past but it is still a huge challenge” Perret said. “But one we can do.”

When Brighton walked out at the Amex on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. local time, whatever happened on the pitch over the next 90 minutes it was a “I was there” moment for their fans.

It was also a “look at how far we’ve come” moment.

“I thought of days at the Goldstone when I was young,” Perrett said as he watched his beloved Seagulls walk out to make their PL debut. “I was there with my mom and my sister and I could go and touch the grass, climb over the little fences there. Those were the good days but the whole game is different now. Those were the good times. And the good times are coming back now, for sure.”

Hughton hopes to bring the good times back but is also eager to write new history when asked if he’s now glad to get Brighton’s grand day out of the way.

“I must admit there is a little element of that. It is understandable for the history of this club and our first game in the Premier League that it was going to be a big occasion,” Hughton said. “It was going to be a big occasion whoever it was, but I think the fact that Man City were coming made it even bigger. My responsibility is to make sure we are a Premier League team next season. We have a realistic group of supporters that were excellent today.”

Dortmund, Bayern start season with easy German Cup wins

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 12, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) No Dembele, no problem.

Borussia Dortmund began its German Cup defense with a comfortable 4-0 win over FC Rielasingen-Arlen on Saturday, when Bayern Munich also progressed easily.

Dortmund banned France forward Ousmane Dembele from playing and training with the side on Thursday, after he failed to show for training as Barcelona made a bid reported to be worth $124 million including add-ons.

Dembele, who has a contract to 2021 with Dortmund, has since refused any contact with the club and new coach Peter Bosz was forced to field questions on the 20-year-old’s future before the first-round game against Rielasingen.

“We don’t know what’s happening,” Bosz said, adding that “the club should say early tomorrow (Sunday) what we’ll do.”

Facing a sixth-tier side, Dortmund showed no signs of missing the forward.

Marc Bartra opened the scoring early before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added another from the penalty spot.

Aubameyang claimed his second in typical fashion after the break, accelerating away from two defenders before finishing with a chip over the goalkeeper. He took advantage of poor defending to complete his hat trick late on.

It’s not often that the referee is the center of attention before a Bayern Munich game.

But Bibiana Steinhaus, who will be the Bundesliga’s first female referee, got a taste of things to come when she took charge of Bayern’s 5-0 victory at third-division Chemnitzer FC.

Last season Steinhaus refereed eight second-division games.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from a free kick in the first half, when Franck Ribery went close with an audacious effort that just whizzed past the far post.

Ribery set up compatriot Kingsley Coman after the break, and then scored one for himself after Lewandowski had claimed his second. Mats Hummels wrapped it up late.

Nils Petersen opened the scoring for Freiburg in a 2-1 win at his father’s team, fourth-tier Germania Halberstadt.

Also Saturday, 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt defeated fourth-tier TuS Erndtebrueck 3-0, Mainz won 3-1 at fourth-tier Lueneburger SK Hansa, Cologne beat fifth-tier Leher TS 5-0, and there were wins for second-division sides Heidenheim and Kaiserslautern.

Guardiola fine with favorite tag after Chelsea “killed” Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

BRIGHTON — Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City are favorites to win the 2017-18 Premier League.

He’s fine with that.

Guardiola’s men brushed off a stubborn Brighton & Hove Albion side on Saturday to win their Premier League opener 2-0 at the Amex Stadium, but his Man City side will have to cope with the pressure all season long of being title favorites off the back of a $260 million summer spending spree.

With nine-man Chelsea losing 3-2 at home to Burnley on Saturday, plus Liverpool drawing 3-3 at Watford and Arsenal struggling in a 4-3 win against Leicester City on opening weekend, Guardiola was asked if making his team the favorites again was about right 12 months on from his arrival in England.

He hasn’t forgotten how last season went when they finished third, 15 points off title winners Chelsea.

“Last season I was sitting here after the Sunderland game and you said you are the favorites, most beautiful handsome and nice guys in the league. And after, you know what happened last season? Chelsea kill us,” Guardiola said. “Okay, we accept what the people say and all we have to try is improve and improve.”

Guardiola was happy with the patience of his players on the ball and praised the workrate of his team as he aims to kick on in his second season in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

“We run a lot. People say we are a big team but we run like a team like a League One or a Conference. You don’t see one player on my team who doesn’t run. That is what I am proud of the most,” Guardiola said. “When you see how Sergio[Aguero] and Gabriel [Jesus] run backwards, Kevin and David. When that happens that is the first step to create something. Last season we run a lot and did many, many good things but in the boxes we weren’t good but today in the boxes we were perfect.”

New signings Kyle Walker and Danilo provided width for City and although new goalkeeper Ederson dropped one cross to almost allow Brighton to take the lead, Pep’s men stuck to their task and dominated the newly-promoted as they secured a routine win when many of their main title rivals struggled on opening day.

Guardiola will never shake off the favorite tag so long as he keeps spending big.

Must watch goal, save highlight amazing Opening Weekend

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Short of being someone who simply prefer a great goal to an amazing save, choosing between these two outstanding plays is a very difficult.

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford saved the Toffees’ opening day win with an eye-rubbing flying save of Xherdan Shaqiri in a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

MORE: Premier League roundup

It was the Potters’ only shot on goal, a much-needed change of pace for the ex-Sunderland keeper, but Pickford made his save feel like it counted double.

But is it more impressive then Stephen Ward‘s outstanding shot to give Burnley a 2-0 lead in its 3-2 win at Chelsea?

Even separating the goal from the occasion, Ward’s strike is fantastic. If it came off the left foot of a bigger name — and maybe on a day without soccer mayhem in the PL — it would be everywhere.

Let it run through your retina real quick.

Premier League roundup: A wild return for the top flight!

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

The Premier League kicked off with a furious Friday match between Arsenal and Leicester City, and kept that vibe going when Saturday began at Vicarage Road.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A wild draw between the Reds and Hornets is a highlight of the first Saturday of PL football for the 2017-18 campaign, and the day definitely did not rest over the remaining six matches.

[ MORE: Lineups, stats, box scores ]

Welcome back, you beautiful league, you.

Watford 3-3 LiverpoolRECAP

Marco Silva‘s men went nickname-appropriate, refusing to leave the Reds’ lead alone until Miguel Britos won a 1v1 battle with Simon Mignolet to prod Richarlison’s rocket home in stoppage time (Multiple Liverpool-supporting friends texted wildly about obstruction and offside, so probably should be noted).

Stefano Okaka gave Watford an eighth minute lead, and Abdoulaye Doucouré made it 2-1 before half only to see the Reds claim a 3-2 lead with two goals in three second-half minutes.

Philippe Coutinho did not play, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and possible Man of the Match winner Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp‘s men continued last season’s underwhelming work versus perceived lower half sides, at least for a day.

Chelsea 2-3 BurnleyRECAP

Of all the things expected from Stamford Bridge on Saturday, it’s safe to say the reigning champions going down 3-0 and finishing with nine men were not part of the plan.

Sam Vokes scored twice and Stephen Ward scored a stunner as the Clarets built a 3-0 lead against 10-man Chelsea, down a man thanks to a 14th minute challenge from Gary Cahill. Substitute striker Alvaro Morata made it 3-1 before Cesc Fabregas was sent off, then Morara assisted David Luiz to make it 3-2.

Everton 1-0 Stoke CityRECAP

Hate him or love him, there’s something right about Wayne Rooney scoring the lone goal in his long-awaited Premier League return to Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield TownRECAP

This was perhaps the biggest surprise of the day given the newly-promoted side’s status as visitors to a Palace side which finished last season red hot behind its attack. Instead Steve Mounie scored twice to join a Joel Ward own goal as Town ruined Frank De Boer‘s Palace opener.

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 BournemouthRECAP

Ahmed Hegazy‘s header was enough for the hosts as Tony Pulis‘ men start the season on the right foot.

Southampton 0-0 Swansea CityRECAP

Swans were under siege for most of the day, but an ineffective Manolo Gabbiadini and a bit of bad luck helped the Welsh side to a point at St. Mary’s.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-2 Manchester CityRECAP

Pep Guardiola‘s club didn’t have its finishing boots for most of the match, but looked very much the well-organized and possession-oriented unit. A plucky day that will give Brighton hope, Man City fans will just look to the next test.