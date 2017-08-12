Chelsea 2-3 Burnley: 9-man Blues nearly come back

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Cahill sent off early

Vokes nabs brace

Ward scores stunner

Morata subs on, scores, assists

Reigning champions Chelsea posted an absolutely miserable first half performance reminiscent of 2015-16, and Burnley held on against the 10- and then 9-man Blues for a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Alvaro Morata’s entry into the game absolutely flipped the script for Chelsea. He scored off a Willian assist and then helped David Luiz to a goal with five minutes to play.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea controlled the first 13 minutes, but saw a major obstacle in the 14th minute when Gary Cahill went studs up into Steven Defour. Little contact was made, but intent was enough for a sending off.

Antonio Conte had to bring off Jeremie Boga, and Andreas Christensen took a spot in the back three, leaving Chelsea with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Christensen, and Marcos Alonso as backs.

Soon after, Vokes had a goal called offside.

His second chance would stand, as he chopped a half volley past the mark of David Luiz and the dive of Thibaut Courtois. 1-0 and up a man for Sean Dyche‘s visitors.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

0-3 – Chelsea are three goals behind at half-time in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge for the first time ever. Rout. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

That wouldn’t be the end of the harsh vibes at the Bridge, and Stephen Ward scored a goal Burnley fans will never forget when he laced a gorgeous shot from an unlikely and tight angle to make it 2-0.

Vokes made it 3-0 at the break, and Conte was fuming. Chelsea was stunned.

The Blues didn’t come pouring out of the gates, either, though the hour mark saw a decent chance and shouts for a penalty as Burnley got extra chippy. Alvaro Morata made his debut, and was chopped down for a yellow card by Ben Mee in the 64th minute.

Turns out Morata can play, and his diving header met a classy bit of playmaking from Willian to make it 3-1 in the 69th minute.

Morata was a half-yard offside when he slid to tap home a Christiansen cross that could’ve made it 3-2 in the 73rd.

Chelsea went down to nine men via a red card to Fabregas with about 10 minutes to go. That didn’t stop the Blues from making it 3-2, as Morata flicked onto Luiz for a cool finish.

Follow @NicholasMendola