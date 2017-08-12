Conte: Chelsea will “anticipate playing with nine or 10 men next match”

Maybe there’s something in that post-title-winning London water, because Chelsea manager Antonio Conte already sounds like he’s losing it.

The second-year Chelsea manager is sounding the “They’re out to get us” horn following the Blues’ 3-2 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues were miserable in the first half, going down 3-0 and losing Gary Cahill to a debatable red card. Cahill went into a tackle studs-up but made minimal contact. The intent was seemingly enough for referee Craig Pawson.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 2-3 Burnley ]

Conte then inserted Alvaro Morata as a sub, and the big money striker scored and added an assist only to see the Blues’ comeback come up just short. Conte later said that his club was still fighting in the transfer market, and refused to discuss Diego Costa saying the striker was “in the past.”

Here are Conte’s words, from the BBC:

“The sending off of Cahill was a key moment, because to play the rest of the game with 10 and then nine men is not easy. In recent games we have finished with nine or 10 men. I have to try to adapt a new system and to anticipate playing with nine or 10 men in the next game. I don’t want to comment on the referee, absolutely not.”

There was a disturbing similarity to the Chelsea of 2015-16, which lost several lopsided games at home, though Conte saw plenty of fightback from his charges.

As for the Jose Mourinho-like tone of these post-match thoughts, as well as Conte’s constant transfer begging? Worth watching.

