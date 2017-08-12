Conte: Chelsea will “anticipate playing with nine or 10 men next match”

Maybe there’s something in that post-title-winning London water, because Chelsea manager Antonio Conte already sounds like he’s losing it.
The second-year Chelsea manager is sounding the “They’re out to get us” horn following the Blues’ 3-2 loss to Burnley on Saturday.
The Blues were miserable in the first half, going down 3-0 and losing Gary Cahill to a debatable red card. Cahill went into a tackle studs-up but made minimal contact. The intent was seemingly enough for referee Craig Pawson.
Chelsea 2-3 Burnley
Conte then inserted Alvaro Morata as a sub, and the big money striker scored and added an assist only to see the Blues’ comeback come up just short. Conte later said that his club was still fighting in the transfer market, and refused to discuss Diego Costa saying the striker was “in the past.”
Here are Conte’s words, from the BBC:
“The sending off of Cahill was a key moment, because to play the rest of the game with 10 and then nine men is not easy. In recent games we have finished with nine or 10 men. I have to try to adapt a new system and to anticipate playing with nine or 10 men in the next game. I don’t want to comment on the referee, absolutely not.”
There was a disturbing similarity to the Chelsea of 2015-16, which lost several lopsided games at home, though Conte saw plenty of fightback from his charges.
As for the Jose Mourinho-like tone of these post-match thoughts, as well as Conte’s constant transfer begging? Worth watching.
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has been ruled out for several weeks with ligament damage in his right ankle.
The Bundesliga side says the 20-year-old Klinsmann, who joined the club in the offseason after impressing in a trial, was injured in training a few days ago, and its extent was confirmed by a scan.
Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, is a goalkeeper with the U.S, Under-20s.
He was last playing for University of California before he joined Hertha.
Wayne Rooney‘s had a few matches back in Everton blue, but his Premier League return to Goodison Park was circled on his calendar.
It finished 1-0. Guess who scored.
Everton 1-0 Stoke
Netting the match-winner was a dreamlike moment for Rooney. Even a man with 199 Premier League goals is going to notice the combination of returning home, Opening Day, and a go-ahead goal.
And with a murderous run of fixtures ahead, the longtime Manchester United and England captain knows how much this can mean to the Toffees. From the BBC:
“On a personal level scoring the winning goal at Goodison Park is a special moment. It doesn’t get much better. To play for this club is a huge deal for me.”
…
“We’ve got some tough games coming up so it’s important we got off to a good start.”
Everton hosts Hajduk Split in the first leg of a Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, and then faces Man City, Chelsea, and Manchester United away, with a visit from Spurs for good measure.
Yep, these three points and that moment for Rooney may be invaluable for the season’s momentum.
- Town wins PL return debut
- Mounie scores in each half
- Palace outshoots Town 14-10
A Steve Mounie brace propelled newly-promoted Huddersfield Town to a stunning 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Frank De Boer‘s Selhurst Park bow only saw one ball go into the goal via a Palace player, a first half Joel Ward own goal.
The opening moments almost provided hysteria for the visiting fans, as Tom Ince met Tommy Smith’s cross only to hit a shot right at Palace backstop Wayne Hennessey.
And up the Town! The newly-promoted side’s first Premier League marker came off Palace’s suspect back line, with Ward getting the final touch of a Mathias Zanka attempt.
The second half saw promise from Palace, and Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossi did very well to stymy a Christian Benteke effort.
- Rooney returns, scores (VIDEO)
- Pickford makes late save
- Stoke one shot on frame
Stoke City’s lively second half wasn’t enough to offset Wayne Rooney‘s first half stoppage time goal, and Everton edged the Potters 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Challenges await both clubs, as Stoke visits Arsenal next week while Everton visits Manchester City.
Mark Hughes had his men ready for the road, and Stoke had the better of play in the opening half of the season
Idrissa Gana Gueye did have a smart chance from outside the 18 in the 24th minute, but the defensive-minded midfielder’s attempt looked a bit like a defensive-minded midfielder’s attempt.
And then, Rooney. The longtime England and Manchester United captain returned home with much fanfare this summer — making the start of this sentence super necessary — and was on the scene to nod over Jack Butland and put the Toffees up just before the break.
Fellow ex-Red Devils leader Darren Fletcher pulled a 22-yard strike wide of the near post in the 58th minute as the Potters pushed for an equalizer.
It looked set to be 2-0 when Dominic Calvert-Lewin pick-pocketed Stoke 30 yards from goal, but the youngster shot instead of cutting the ball back and Butland forced a corner.
