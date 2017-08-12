Everton 1-0 Stoke City: Rooney plays the hero

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Rooney returns, scores (VIDEO)

Pickford makes late save

Stoke one shot on frame

Stoke City’s lively second half wasn’t enough to offset Wayne Rooney‘s first half stoppage time goal, and Everton edged the Potters 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Challenges await both clubs, as Stoke visits Arsenal next week while Everton visits Manchester City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Mark Hughes had his men ready for the road, and Stoke had the better of play in the opening half of the season

Idrissa Gana Gueye did have a smart chance from outside the 18 in the 24th minute, but the defensive-minded midfielder’s attempt looked a bit like a defensive-minded midfielder’s attempt.

And then, Rooney. The longtime England and Manchester United captain returned home with much fanfare this summer — making the start of this sentence super necessary — and was on the scene to nod over Jack Butland and put the Toffees up just before the break.

Fellow ex-Red Devils leader Darren Fletcher pulled a 22-yard strike wide of the near post in the 58th minute as the Potters pushed for an equalizer.

It looked set to be 2-0 when Dominic Calvert-Lewin pick-pocketed Stoke 30 yards from goal, but the youngster shot instead of cutting the ball back and Butland forced a corner.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

4869 – @WayneRooney has set a new @premierleague record for the longest gap between goals for the same team (4869 days). Home. pic.twitter.com/5eZBFyzTga — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola