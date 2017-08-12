More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Everton 1-0 Stoke City: Rooney plays the hero

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT
  • Rooney returns, scores (VIDEO)
  • Pickford makes late save
  • Stoke one shot on frame

Stoke City’s lively second half wasn’t enough to offset Wayne Rooney‘s first half stoppage time goal, and Everton edged the Potters 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Challenges await both clubs, as Stoke visits Arsenal next week while Everton visits Manchester City.

Mark Hughes had his men ready for the road, and Stoke had the better of play in the opening half of the season

Idrissa Gana Gueye did have a smart chance from outside the 18 in the 24th minute, but the defensive-minded midfielder’s attempt looked a bit like a defensive-minded midfielder’s attempt.

And then, Rooney. The longtime England and Manchester United captain returned home with much fanfare this summer — making the start of this sentence super necessary — and was on the scene to nod over Jack Butland and put the Toffees up just before the break.

Fellow ex-Red Devils leader Darren Fletcher pulled a 22-yard strike wide of the near post in the 58th minute as the Potters pushed for an equalizer.

It looked set to be 2-0 when Dominic Calvert-Lewin pick-pocketed Stoke 30 yards from goal, but the youngster shot instead of cutting the ball back and Butland forced a corner.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield Town: Mounie sends Town top

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT
  • Town wins PL return debut
  • Mounie scores in each half
  • Palace outshoots Town 14-10

A Steve Mounie brace propelled newly-promoted Huddersfield Town to a stunning 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Frank De Boer‘s Selhurst Park bow only saw one ball go into the goal via a Palace player, a first half Joel Ward own goal.

The opening moments almost provided hysteria for the visiting fans, as Tom Ince met Tommy Smith’s cross only to hit a shot right at Palace backstop Wayne Hennessey.

And up the Town! The newly-promoted side’s first Premier League marker came off Palace’s suspect back line, with Ward getting the final touch of a Mathias Zanka attempt.

The second half saw promise from Palace, and Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossi did very well to stymy a Christian Benteke effort.

West Brom 1-0 Bournemouth: Baggies edge Cherries

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
  • Hegazy grabs winner on debut
  • Bournemouth fail to create chances
  • Set pieces again fruitful for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday to get their season off to a flying start.

The Baggies impressed early on and took the lead through Ahmed Hegazy‘s header which turned out to be the winner.

Bournemouth struggled throughout and West Brom and Tony Pulis were the deserved winners on opening day.

New West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez smashed an early effort in on goal which Bournemouth’s new goalkeeper Asmir Begovic saved superbly to deny the hosts a lead.

West Brom went close with a header at the back post as they looked more dangerous with Bournemouth having more possession but failing to do much with it.

Rodriguez then curled an effort inches wide of the far post with Begovic beaten as the Baggies continued to push for the opener.

West Brom deservedly took the lead just after the half hour mark as Chris Brunt‘s inswinging free kick from the right found Hegazy at the back post and the Egyptian defender headed home superbly on his Premier League debut.

West Brom continued their dominance from set pieces in the second half as Claudio Yacob headed into the side-netting.

Bournemouth chased an equalized by bringing on Jermain Defoe for his second Cherries debut and the former Sunderland striker was warmly applauded by both sets of fans.

Nathan Ake made a great last-ditch tackle after Bournemouth were caught out at the back and despite Defoe looking lively on the break, West Brom held on for the three points on opening day.

Southampton 0-0 Swansea: Dominant Saints held

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Yoshida goes close twice
  • Saints have 29 shots, 13 corners
  • Saints go six home PL games without a goal
  • Swansea without Sigurddson, Llorente

Southampton and Swansea City drew 0-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday as the away side somehow escaped with a point.

Saints went close on multiple occasions through Maya Yoshida but the center back couldn’t convert his chances and let the Swans off the hook.

New manager Mauricio Pellegrino will be impressed with Southampton’s display but will be ruing missed opportunities. New manager for Saints, but the same old story.

A big chance arrived for Swansea early on as a cross from the right was headed towards goal brilliantly by Tammy Abraham but the Chelsea loanee saw his effort fly inches wide.

Saints started to come into the game more and Manolo Gabbiadini got on the end of Ryan Bertrand‘s cross but the Italian striker couldn’t direct it goalwards.

Alfie Mawson brilliantly blocked a James Ward-Prowse shot after Nathan Redmond‘s positive run, then Dusan Tadic went down in the box after a heavy challenge.

Saints kept pouring forward and came close before half time when Yoshida sent an acrobatic effort towards goal which flew just wide.

In the second half there was wave after wave of Southampton attack with Gabbiadini dragging an effort wide, then

Yoshida then somehow missed the target from close range a few yards out with the goal gaping, while Dusan Tadic curled over when he got free on the edge of the box.

Jack Stephens had a good call for a penalty kick late on for a handball but the calls were waved away as the Swans frustrated the Saints with Yoshida and substitute Charlie Austin both going close late on.

Chelsea 2-3 Burnley: 9-man Blues nearly come back

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
  • Cahill sent off early
  • Vokes nabs brace
  • Ward scores stunner
  • Morata subs on, scores, assists

Reigning champions Chelsea posted an absolutely miserable first half performance reminiscent of  2015-16, and Burnley held on against the 10- and then 9-man Blues for a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Alvaro Morata’s entry into the game absolutely flipped the script for Chelsea. He scored off a Willian assist and then helped David Luiz to a goal with five minutes to play.

Chelsea controlled the first 13 minutes, but saw a major obstacle in the 14th minute when Gary Cahill went studs up into Steven Defour. Little contact was made, but intent was enough for a sending off.

Antonio Conte had to bring off Jeremie Boga, and Andreas Christensen took a spot in the back three, leaving Chelsea with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Christensen, and Marcos Alonso as backs.

Soon after, Vokes had a goal called offside.

His second chance would stand, as he chopped a half volley past the mark of David Luiz and the dive of Thibaut Courtois. 1-0 and up a man for Sean Dyche‘s visitors.

That wouldn’t be the end of the harsh vibes at the Bridge, and Stephen Ward scored a goal Burnley fans will never forget when he laced a gorgeous shot from an unlikely and tight angle to make it 2-0.

Vokes made it 3-0 at the break, and Conte was fuming. Chelsea was stunned.

The Blues didn’t come pouring out of the gates, either, though the hour mark saw a decent chance and shouts for a penalty as Burnley got extra chippy. Alvaro Morata made his debut, and was chopped down for a yellow card by Ben Mee in the 64th minute.

Turns out Morata can play, and his diving header met a classy bit of playmaking from Willian to make it 3-1 in the 69th minute.

Morata was a half-yard offside when he slid to tap home a Christiansen cross that could’ve made it 3-2 in the 73rd.

Chelsea went down to nine men via a red card to Fabregas with about 10 minutes to go. That didn’t stop the Blues from making it 3-2, as Morata flicked onto Luiz for a cool finish.