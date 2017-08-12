More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Klopp reacts to blown lead, Coutinho absence

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Following a disappointing but oddly familiar draw at Watford, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had to turn his attention to the elephant in the room.

The proverbial figure in question is Philippe Coutinho, the wantaway Brazilian attacker who did not feature in the 3-3 finish at Vicarage Road.

[ RECAP: Watford 3-3 Liverpool ]

Klopp has been adamant that Liverpool is not a selling club, but struck an ominous chord when asked about Coutinho’s absence. He said he hasn’t thought much about Coutinho today because Liverpool had a match — fair enough — but that was after offering these words from The Liverpool Echo:

“I cannot say a lot about it. I am responsible for the whole team. The reasons why the players are not available, I cannot have an influence on it. I have to accept decisions from owners, that’s how it is. Sometimes players. That is how it is. I am just concentrating on my team.”

As for the loss, the Reds twice went down before claiming a 3-2 lead in admirable fashion.

That’s the silver lining of a black cloud which saw the Reds concede twice from set pieces including Miguel Britos’ controversial stoppage time equalizer.

Here are a few fairly dismissive comments from Klopp (granted it’s the first match of the season!).

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online in the first Saturday of the 2017-18 season.

Reigning champs Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge, Everton host Stoke City at Goodison, newly-promoted Huddersfield Town head to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Swansea clash at St Mary’s and West Brom square off with Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bounemouth– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Huddersifeld Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
  • Watford score equalizer in 94th minute
  • Mane, Firmino, Salah scored
  • Watford led twice in first half

Watford fought back to grab a point against Liverpool in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford led twice in the first half as goals from Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure came either side of Sadio Mane‘s brilliant equalizer, and then a penalty call changed the game in the second half.

Mohamed Salah went down after being caught by Huerelho Gomes and Roberto Firmino scored the penalty kick to make it 2-2 and two minutes later Salah scored what looked like being the winner but Miguel Britos bundled home in stoppage time to make it 3-3.

Marco Silva‘s first game in charge of Watford ended with a draw and the Portuguese boss will have seen plenty of positives, while the same defensive issues continue to plague Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool started brightly but Watford struck first as Okaka nodded home from Holebas’ corner to or the Hornets 1-0 up in the sun in Hertfordshire.

The home side were forced into an early change with Daryl Janmaat injured and Kiko Femenia came on to make his debut. But Watford kept pressing as a cross from the right caused Simon Mignolet to rush off his line but Okaka was in an offside position.

The game exploded into life on the half hour mark with Mane playing a great one-two with Alberto Moreno and Emre Can before curling home a beautiful finish. 1-1.

Moments later Watford retook the lead with Doucoure starting the move on the edge of the box and then slotting home after Liverpool failed to clear to put the Hornets 2-1 up. Mane flicked a header inches wide just before the break but Liverpool had a mountain to climb.

Liverpool started the second half brightly and pulled leveled after Salah was taken down by Gomes and Firmino slotted home the penalty kick to make it 2-2.

Soon after it was 3-2 as Salah scored on his PL debut for Liverpool after Firmino lobbed the ball goalwards.

Watford had the stuffing knocked out of them and Liverpool almost grabbed a fourth with Alberto Moreno’s powerful drive pushed over the bar by Gomes. From the resulting corner Liverpool came even closer with Joel Matip’s flicked header hitting the bar and coming out.

Dejan Lovren forced Gomes into a fine stop with a header and Liverpool were made to rue those missed opportunities as Britos bundled home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

3-3 in the sun in Hertfordshire.

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 7:05 AM EDT

Watford host Liverpool on Saturday at Vicarage Road (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Hornets hoping to cause an upset.

The saga surrounding Philippe Coutinho‘s Liverpool future has marred the lead up to this game with the Brazilian playmaker handing in a transfer request as Barcelona push to sign him. Despite Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s owners stating that he’s not for sale, Coutinho wants to go. Who can blame him when Barca comes calling?

Heading into this season Liverpool will again try and push for the title, while Watford will be aiming for a top 10 finish under new manager Marco Silva.

In team news Watford start with Okaka up top and have new signings Andre Gray and Richarlison on the bench.

Liverpool are without Coutinho, Daniel Sturbridge and Adam Lallana through injury, while new signing Mohamed Salah gets the start out wide.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Chalobah, Doucoure; Amrabat, Cleverley, Pereyra; Okaka. Subs: Pantilimon, Prodl, Femenia, Watson, Capoue, Richarlison, Gray

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matic, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Grujic, Solanke, Origi

Associated PressAug 11, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela was intrigued and surprised when Los Angeles Football Club approached him several weeks ago to join an MLS expansion franchise that doesn’t have a uniform, a completed stadium or any other players.

“It’s crazy and it’s strange,” Vela said. “It’s like, `OK, I can play alone if you want.’ I’m the first. You feel like they’re building the team around you. I feel cool, you know?”

Vela will have to get used to feeling strange and cool as he embarks on this unique journey with LAFC.

For instance, during his introductory news conference Friday, the Mexican winger received a T-shirt with his name on it from LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell while standing under the Space Shuttle Endeavour inside the California Science Center, just across the park from LAFC’s under-construction arena, which will be ready in March.

The 28-year-old Vela is now the centerpiece of a franchise with only one player so far, but deep pockets and global ambition.

The charismatic speedster brings a scoring acumen honed over the last six years at La Liga’s Real Sociedad. He will stay with that San Sebastian club through January before moving stateside.

“I think it was the right moment to come here, because the ambition of this team is very good,” Vela said. “The people make me feel like this is my club, like I am important, and I want to be an important player. I hope I can be one of the best players in the league.”

While Vela is taking a financially rewarding leap of faith, LAFC coach Bob Bradley is eager to build a team with Vela as its foundation.

“It’s a statement that reaffirms what the club is all about – the values, the connection with the city,” said Bradley, who joined the franchise two weeks ago. “And it’s a statement about what we want our football to be like, because when you have a player like Carlos who’s capable of scoring great goals, of setting up great goals – a player that when he has the ball at his feet, the stadium rises because you know good things will happen – this is what we want to be about.”

Vela’s combination of world-class finishing skills and Mexican heritage made him nearly ideal for LAFC’s plans to make a splash in the nation’s second-largest city, particularly among its vast Latino population. Vela said he has been interested in playing in Los Angeles for years, but it is even more intriguing now because his extended Mexican family can easily visit his 8-month-old son, Romeo, and his Spanish girlfriend, Saioa Canibano.

“It’s very important, because you have a lot of Mexicans in LA, and you feel like you’re at home,” Vela said. “All the people love LA. All my friends are jealous because I am here.”

While Mexican national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio has encouraged his top players to compete in Europe, Vela had no qualms about moving to MLS after speaking with Giovani Dos Santos, his El Tri teammate and a forward for the LA Galaxy.

Although Vela is now crosstown rivals with Dos Santos and his younger brother, Galaxy midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos, he thinks this town is big enough for three good friends on two clubs.

“Gio told me all the great things about the league, about the city, about the country,” Vela said. “He said it was all good, and I said, `Why not?”‘

Vela has spent his entire professional career in Europe, starting at Arsenal and moving on loan to several clubs before logging the past six seasons at Sociedad. Vela and LAFC general manager John Thorrington both said that Vela had been pursued by several teams during the summer transfer window, attracting interest in Spain, Italy and England.

“Not only did we choose him, but he chose us in the face of competition from other clubs,” Thorrington said.

After attending a rally on Friday with fans of his new club, Vela is headed back to Spain to prepare for Sociedad’s season opener next weekend. He’ll have his eyes on LAFC’s progress this fall, but he intends to finish strong in San Sebastian.

“It’s a very important year, because I have six months (left) with a team I was playing with for six years,” Vela said. “It’s very emotional. I want to finish on a high level. I want to leave the team in a high position, and then it’s off to the new club to fight to win a title.”