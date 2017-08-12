More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

MLS Snapshot: Shield, Cup favorites TFC torch Timbers, 4-1

By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Very rarely is a team in MLS capable of running away from the rest of the field — it’s a league designed to create parity, after all — but this Toronto FC side looks as if they intend to smash that very ideal. Greg Vanney’s side thrashed the Portland Timbers, 4-1, on Saturday to go six points clear (for the time being) in the Supporters’ Shield race and announce themselves as favorites for MLS Cup 2017, yet again. Sebastian Giovinco tallied only an assist on the day, while Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley neither scored nor assisted themselves, yet TFC put four (of six shots on target) into the back of the net and extended their unbeaten run to six games. Going back even further, TFC have only lost twice in their last 18 games.

Three moments that mattered

58′ — Morrow beats Attinella near post for 1-0 — Alvas Powell has had… well, a rough season, to say the least. To be fair to Powell, though, he’s far from the only one struggling along that backline.

72′ — Vazquez turns home a cross for 2-0 — When TFC are on, they make it look really, really easy.

76′ — Morrow plays the poacher, makes it 3-0 — As I said about other Portland defenders struggling…

Man of the match: Justin Morrow

Goalscorers: Morrow (58′, 76′), Vazquez (72′), Delgado (87′), Valeri (89′)

Mourinho: Man Utd, Zlatan “having conversations” about return

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 12, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT

MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester United is in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about the striker playing again for the club.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals before a serious knee injury brought his first season at Old Trafford to a halt in April.

Ibrahimovic was let go at the end of his one-year contract, but the Swede is undergoing rehabilitation at United ahead of his expected return to fitness in December.

“He’s injured. He needs time to recover,” United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday. “He’s not ready to play tomorrow. It’s not something urgent, it’s nothing that you are desperate to have it done or not done.

“I just think that he was very clear by showing that what he did last year was not enough for him. He thinks he can do more. He wants more at football’s highest level, so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season.”

MLS Snapshot: Sounders top depleted SKC to go top of West

Photo credit: @MLS/Twitter
By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): The Seattle Sounders are the hottest team in MLS, unbeaten in their last eight games (five wins) following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Western Conference-leading (no longer, as the Sounders go top) Sporting Kansas City.

The only team with an unbeaten run greater than Seattle’s seven games entering Saturday’s matchup, was Sporting KC (nine games — just three wins). Clint Dempsey scored the game’s only goal, heading home a cross from a suddenly in-form Jordan Morris (one goal, one assist from his last two games) in the 36th minute. Sporting were without a number of key players from the start of the game (Benny Feilhaber, Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez, Diego Rubio and Latif Blessing all started on the bench), as well as altogether (Ike Opara and Graham Zusi weren’t available at all) after playing 120 minutes and going to penalty kicks in their U.S. Open Cup semifinal victory on Wednesday.

Three Two moments that mattered

36′ — Dempsey heads past Melia for 1-0 — Cristian Roldan was the best player in the middle of the field all game long, and Morris dominated the wings in a way he’s not done all that often this season. The former found the latter, who found Dempsey for the goal, his 50th in a Sounders shirt.

74′ — Musa fires low, but Frei makes the save — James Musa, making his MLS debut, got a hold of one from just outside the penalty area, but didn’t place it close enough to the bottom-right corner to beat Stefan Frei, and the big Swiss-turned-American goalkeeper made the save quite comfortably.

Man of the match: Jordan Morris

Goalscorers: Dempsey (36′)

PL Sunday preview: Man Utd, Spurs begin title quests

By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

We’re 80 percent of the way through the opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season, which means two games — featuring two of the six presumed title hopefuls — on the Sunday schedule…

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Tottenham haven’t spent a penny all summer (maybe you’ve heard), despite netting $65 million in exchange for Kyle Walker, but worst of all, Danny Rose went public with his own frustrations this week, leaving one to wonder if everyone in the dressing feels the same. Suffice to say, Mauricio Pochettino welcomes the “distraction” of real games to be played.

The last time Spurs visited St. James’ Park, Newcastle embarrassed Pochettino’s men, 5-1, on the final day of the 2015-16 season. The defeat saw Spurs fall from second in the league table, down to third, behind Arsenal. The Magpies had been relegated to the Championship weeks earlier, but manager Rafa Benitez stuck around for a season in England’s second division and brought the club back to the PL at the first time of asking.

INJURIES: Newcastle — OUT: DeAndre Yedlin (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Dwight Gayle (hamstring) | Tottenham — OUT: Danny Rose (knee), Erik Lamela (hip), Son Heung-min (arm); QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tripper (ankle), Victor Wanyama (knee)

Manchester United vs. West Ham United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While far from the busiest of the PL’s six title hopefuls this summer, Man United’s transfer business was conducted on a must-be-addressed basis — star striker Romelu Lukaku, to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney; Nemanja Matic, to anchor the midfield and protect a shaky set of center backs; Victor Lindelof, to displace those shaky center backs — perhaps more so than any other side. Given the number of injuries Jose Mourinho was forced to navigate last season, spending just short of $190 million on reinforcements was the Red Devils’ only way back into genuine title contention.

As for West Ham, Slaven Bilic needs to deliver serious improvement on last season’s 11th-place finish — and a much faster start to the campaign — if he’s to complete his third full season in charge of the Hammers. While Marko Arnautovic goes down as the club-record signing ($26 million) from the summer, it’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez ($18 million) on whom all eyes will be focused on Sunday, as Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer returns to Old Trafford, to face the manager who many believe forced him out, for the first time since leaving the club for Bayer Leverkusen nearly two years ago.

“I can just say it’s luck,” Hernandez said when asked about his storybook return to life in the PL. “It was a great experience [there] … only happiness. I was living my dream and made that big step, which is not common. There is nothing negative about going there. It’s going to be my first game with my new club, against my old club in my old house. It’s only positive things – it’s an important moment for me.”

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Luke Shaw (foot), Marcos Rojo (knee), Ashley Young (hamstring), James Wilson (knee) | West Ham — OUT: Michail Antonio (hamstring), Sofiane Feghouli (hamstring), Andy Carroll (groin); QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Lanzini (knee), Marko Arnautovic (leg)

Dortmund, Bayern start season with easy German Cup wins

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 12, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) No Dembele, no problem.

Borussia Dortmund began its German Cup defense with a comfortable 4-0 win over FC Rielasingen-Arlen on Saturday, when Bayern Munich also progressed easily.

Dortmund banned France forward Ousmane Dembele from playing and training with the side on Thursday, after he failed to show for training as Barcelona made a bid reported to be worth $124 million including add-ons.

Dembele, who has a contract to 2021 with Dortmund, has since refused any contact with the club and new coach Peter Bosz was forced to field questions on the 20-year-old’s future before the first-round game against Rielasingen.

“We don’t know what’s happening,” Bosz said, adding that “the club should say early tomorrow (Sunday) what we’ll do.”

Facing a sixth-tier side, Dortmund showed no signs of missing the forward.

Marc Bartra opened the scoring early before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added another from the penalty spot.

Aubameyang claimed his second in typical fashion after the break, accelerating away from two defenders before finishing with a chip over the goalkeeper. He took advantage of poor defending to complete his hat trick late on.

It’s not often that the referee is the center of attention before a Bayern Munich game.

But Bibiana Steinhaus, who will be the Bundesliga’s first female referee, got a taste of things to come when she took charge of Bayern’s 5-0 victory at third-division Chemnitzer FC.

Last season Steinhaus refereed eight second-division games.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from a free kick in the first half, when Franck Ribery went close with an audacious effort that just whizzed past the far post.

Ribery set up compatriot Kingsley Coman after the break, and then scored one for himself after Lewandowski had claimed his second. Mats Hummels wrapped it up late.

Nils Petersen opened the scoring for Freiburg in a 2-1 win at his father’s team, fourth-tier Germania Halberstadt.

Also Saturday, 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt defeated fourth-tier TuS Erndtebrueck 3-0, Mainz won 3-1 at fourth-tier Lueneburger SK Hansa, Cologne beat fifth-tier Leher TS 5-0, and there were wins for second-division sides Heidenheim and Kaiserslautern.