Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Must watch goal, save highlight amazing Opening Weekend

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Short of being someone who simply prefer a great goal to an amazing save, choosing between these two outstanding plays is a very difficult.

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford saved the Toffees’ opening day win with an eye-rubbing flying save of Xherdan Shaqiri in a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

It was the Potters’ only shot on goal, a much-needed change of pace for the ex-Sunderland keeper, but Pickford made his save feel like it counted double.

But is it more impressive then Stephen Ward‘s outstanding shot to give Burnley a 2-0 lead in its 3-2 win at Chelsea?

Even separating the goal from the occasion, Ward’s strike is fantastic. If it came off the left foot of a bigger name — and maybe on a day without soccer mayhem in the PL — it would be everywhere.

Let it run through your retina real quick.

Premier League roundup: A wild return for the top flight!

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

The Premier League kicked off with a furious Friday match between Arsenal and Leicester City, and kept that vibe going when Saturday began at Vicarage Road.

A wild draw between the Reds and Hornets is a highlight of the first Saturday of PL football for the 2017-18 campaign, and the day definitely did not rest over the remaining six matches.

Welcome back, you beautiful league, you.

Watford 3-3 LiverpoolRECAP

Marco Silva‘s men went nickname-appropriate, refusing to leave the Reds’ lead alone until Miguel Britos won a 1v1 battle with Simon Mignolet to prod Richarlison’s rocket home in stoppage time (Multiple Liverpool-supporting friends texted wildly about obstruction and offside, so probably should be noted).

Stefano Okaka gave Watford an eighth minute lead, and Abdoulaye Doucouré made it 2-1 before half only to see the Reds claim a 3-2 lead with two goals in three second-half minutes.

Philippe Coutinho did not play, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and possible Man of the Match winner Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp‘s men continued last season’s underwhelming work versus perceived lower half sides, at least for a day.

Chelsea 2-3 BurnleyRECAP

Of all the things expected from Stamford Bridge on Saturday, it’s safe to say the reigning champions going down 3-0 and finishing with nine men were not part of the plan.

Sam Vokes scored twice and Stephen Ward scored a stunner as the Clarets built a 3-0 lead against 10-man Chelsea, down a man thanks to a 14th minute challenge from Gary Cahill. Substitute striker Alvaro Morata made it 3-1 before Cesc Fabregas was sent off, then Morara assisted David Luiz to make it 3-2.

Everton 1-0 Stoke CityRECAP

Hate him or love him, there’s something right about Wayne Rooney scoring the lone goal in his long-awaited Premier League return to Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield TownRECAP

This was perhaps the biggest surprise of the day given the newly-promoted side’s status as visitors to a Palace side which finished last season red hot behind its attack. Instead Steve Mounie scored twice to join a Joel Ward own goal as Town ruined Frank De Boer‘s Palace opener.

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 BournemouthRECAP

Ahmed Hegazy‘s header was enough for the hosts as Tony Pulis‘ men start the season on the right foot.

Southampton 0-0 Swansea CityRECAP

Swans were under siege for most of the day, but an ineffective Manolo Gabbiadini and a bit of bad luck helped the Welsh side to a point at St. Mary’s.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-2 Manchester CityRECAP

Pep Guardiola‘s club didn’t have its finishing boots for most of the match, but looked very much the well-organized and possession-oriented unit. A plucky day that will give Brighton hope, Man City fans will just look to the next test.

Brighton 0-2 Man City: Aguero breaks through

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
  • Brighton’s PL debut
  • Aguero breaks through
  • Own goal doubles lead

Sergio Aguero’s 170th Manchester City goal helped the visitors past stingy Brighton and Hove Albion in what finished a 2-0 win at Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton defended valiantly and were well-organized under Chris Hughton, but City found its way through thanks to a ruthless bit of work from old hats Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, and Aguero.

A Lewis Dunk own goal went through the hands of Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan minutes later to salt the match away.

Manchester City was thriving early but absent the final ball.

Gabriel Jesus looked to make it 1-0 in the 28th minute, but referee Michael Oliver made a very good call after the Brazilian’s chested trap went off his arm and into the goal.

Jesus was given a yellow for the handball, which didn’t look his intention, and he spent a long time on the pitch afterward which perhaps betrayed that thought.

Australian backstop Mathew Ryan made a terrific save on a Jesus header in the 34th minute after Sergio Aguero chipped a ball over three defenders. Ryan was going the wrong way but reached back to make the play.

Brighton made few mistakes in the match, but Irish defender Shane Duffy played Sergio Aguero one-on-one with Ryan only to see the Argentine miss wildly.

So few chances for Brighton finally gave way to a corner kick in the 55th minute, and Duffy came close to scoring when Davy Propper’s mishit shot fell for him. It was deflected out for another corner. That led to more chances and a laser hit wide by Propper.

It only takes a second, though, especially when Aguero gets a second bite at the cherry (or grape, given City’s away shirts). Guardiola didn’t need new boys for the quickfire De Bruyne-Silva-Aguero goal

Hertha keeper Jonathan Klinsmann out weeks with ankle injury

U.S. Soccer
Associated PressAug 12, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has been ruled out for several weeks with ligament damage in his right ankle.

The Bundesliga side says the 20-year-old Klinsmann, who joined the club in the offseason after impressing in a trial, was injured in training a few days ago, and its extent was confirmed by a scan.

Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, is a goalkeeper with the U.S, Under-20s.

He was last playing for University of California before he joined Hertha.

Conte: Chelsea will “anticipate playing with nine or 10 men next match”

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Maybe there’s something in that post-title-winning London water, because Chelsea manager Antonio Conte already sounds like he’s losing it.

The second-year Chelsea manager is sounding the “They’re out to get us” horn following the Blues’ 3-2 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues were miserable in the first half, going down 3-0 and losing Gary Cahill to a debatable red card. Cahill went into a tackle studs-up but made minimal contact. The intent was seemingly enough for referee Craig Pawson.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 2-3 Burnley ]

Conte then inserted Alvaro Morata as a sub, and the big money striker scored and added an assist only to see the Blues’ comeback come up just short. Conte later said that his club was still fighting in the transfer market, and refused to discuss Diego Costa saying the striker was “in the past.”

Here are Conte’s words, from the BBC:

“The sending off of Cahill was a key moment, because to play the rest of the game with 10 and then nine men is not easy. In recent games we have finished with nine or 10 men. I have to try to adapt a new system and to anticipate playing with nine or 10 men in the next game. I don’t want to comment on the referee, absolutely not.”

There was a disturbing similarity to the Chelsea of 2015-16, which lost several lopsided games at home, though Conte saw plenty of fightback from his charges.

As for the Jose Mourinho-like tone of these post-match thoughts, as well as Conte’s constant transfer begging? Worth watching.