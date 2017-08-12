Rooney on Everton winner: “It doesn’t get much better”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Wayne Rooney‘s had a few matches back in Everton blue, but his Premier League return to Goodison Park was circled on his calendar.

It finished 1-0. Guess who scored.

[ RECAP/VIDEO: Everton 1-0 Stoke ]

Netting the match-winner was a dreamlike moment for Rooney. Even a man with 199 Premier League goals is going to notice the combination of returning home, Opening Day, and a go-ahead goal.

And with a murderous run of fixtures ahead, the longtime Manchester United and England captain knows how much this can mean to the Toffees. From the BBC:

“On a personal level scoring the winning goal at Goodison Park is a special moment. It doesn’t get much better. To play for this club is a huge deal for me.” … “We’ve got some tough games coming up so it’s important we got off to a good start.”

Everton hosts Hajduk Split in the first leg of a Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, and then faces Man City, Chelsea, and Manchester United away, with a visit from Spurs for good measure.

Yep, these three points and that moment for Rooney may be invaluable for the season’s momentum.

