Southampton 0-0 Swansea: Dominant Saints held

Yoshida goes close twice

Saints have 29 shots, 13 corners

Saints go six home PL games without a goal

Swansea without Sigurddson, Llorente

Southampton and Swansea City drew 0-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday as the away side somehow escaped with a point.

Saints went close on multiple occasions through Maya Yoshida but the center back couldn’t convert his chances and let the Swans off the hook.

New manager Mauricio Pellegrino will be impressed with Southampton’s display but will be ruing missed opportunities. New manager for Saints, but the same old story.

A big chance arrived for Swansea early on as a cross from the right was headed towards goal brilliantly by Tammy Abraham but the Chelsea loanee saw his effort fly inches wide.

Saints started to come into the game more and Manolo Gabbiadini got on the end of Ryan Bertrand‘s cross but the Italian striker couldn’t direct it goalwards.

Alfie Mawson brilliantly blocked a James Ward-Prowse shot after Nathan Redmond‘s positive run, then Dusan Tadic went down in the box after a heavy challenge.

Saints kept pouring forward and came close before half time when Yoshida sent an acrobatic effort towards goal which flew just wide.

In the second half there was wave after wave of Southampton attack with Gabbiadini dragging an effort wide, then

Yoshida then somehow missed the target from close range a few yards out with the goal gaping, while Dusan Tadic curled over when he got free on the edge of the box.

Jack Stephens had a good call for a penalty kick late on for a handball but the calls were waved away as the Swans frustrated the Saints with Yoshida and substitute Charlie Austin both going close late on.

