STREAM: Man City opens season at new boys Brighton

The crowd at Falmer Stadium will be buoyed by big performances from Watford, Huddersfield Town, and Burnley, as Brighton and Hove Albion makes its Premier League return with a visit from title-contending Manchester City (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via Live Extra).
[ STREAM: Brighton vs. Man City ]
Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, and Yaya Toure are all bench options for loaded City.
Brighton also surprisingly starts Championship hero Anthony Knockaert on the bench, while new boys Pascal Gross and Davy Propper start their lives in Brighton.
LINEUPS
Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner; Brown, Propper, Stephens, March; Gross; Hemed. Subs: Maenpaa, Huenemeier, Rosenior, Sidwell, Murphy, Knockaert, Murray.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Stones, Danilo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D Silva, G Jesus, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Bernardo, Sterling, Sane, Mangala, Foden, Yaya Toure