Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online in the first Saturday of the 2017-18 season.

Reigning champs Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge, Everton host Stoke City at Goodison, newly-promoted Huddersfield Town head to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Swansea clash at St Mary’s and West Brom square off with Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

You can also access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bounemouth– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Huddersifeld Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

