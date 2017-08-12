More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Watch Live: Watford host Liverpool

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2017, 7:05 AM EDT

Watford host Liverpool on Saturday at Vicarage Road (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Hornets hoping to cause an upset.

[ STREAM LIVE: Watford vs. Liverpool ]

The saga surrounding Philippe Coutinho‘s Liverpool future has marred the lead up to this game with the Brazilian playmaker handing in a transfer request as Barcelona push to sign him. Despite Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s owners stating that he’s not for sale, Coutinho wants to go. Who can blame him when Barca comes calling?

Heading into this season Liverpool will again try and push for the title, while Watford will be aiming for a top 10 finish under new manager Marco Silva.

In team news Watford start with Okaka up top and have new signings Andre Gray and Richarlison on the bench.

Liverpool are without Coutinho, Daniel Sturbridge and Adam Lallana through injury, while new signing Mohamed Salah gets the start out wide.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Chalobah, Doucoure; Amrabat, Cleverley, Pereyra; Okaka. Subs: Pantilimon, Prodl, Femenia, Watson, Capoue, Richarlison, Gray

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matic, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Grujic, Solanke, Origi

Carlos Vela welcomes challenge of being LAFC’s first player

twitter.com/LAFC
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 11, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela was intrigued and surprised when Los Angeles Football Club approached him several weeks ago to join an MLS expansion franchise that doesn’t have a uniform, a completed stadium or any other players.

“It’s crazy and it’s strange,” Vela said. “It’s like, `OK, I can play alone if you want.’ I’m the first. You feel like they’re building the team around you. I feel cool, you know?”

Vela will have to get used to feeling strange and cool as he embarks on this unique journey with LAFC.

For instance, during his introductory news conference Friday, the Mexican winger received a T-shirt with his name on it from LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell while standing under the Space Shuttle Endeavour inside the California Science Center, just across the park from LAFC’s under-construction arena, which will be ready in March.

The 28-year-old Vela is now the centerpiece of a franchise with only one player so far, but deep pockets and global ambition.

The charismatic speedster brings a scoring acumen honed over the last six years at La Liga’s Real Sociedad. He will stay with that San Sebastian club through January before moving stateside.

“I think it was the right moment to come here, because the ambition of this team is very good,” Vela said. “The people make me feel like this is my club, like I am important, and I want to be an important player. I hope I can be one of the best players in the league.”

While Vela is taking a financially rewarding leap of faith, LAFC coach Bob Bradley is eager to build a team with Vela as its foundation.

“It’s a statement that reaffirms what the club is all about – the values, the connection with the city,” said Bradley, who joined the franchise two weeks ago. “And it’s a statement about what we want our football to be like, because when you have a player like Carlos who’s capable of scoring great goals, of setting up great goals – a player that when he has the ball at his feet, the stadium rises because you know good things will happen – this is what we want to be about.”

Vela’s combination of world-class finishing skills and Mexican heritage made him nearly ideal for LAFC’s plans to make a splash in the nation’s second-largest city, particularly among its vast Latino population. Vela said he has been interested in playing in Los Angeles for years, but it is even more intriguing now because his extended Mexican family can easily visit his 8-month-old son, Romeo, and his Spanish girlfriend, Saioa Canibano.

“It’s very important, because you have a lot of Mexicans in LA, and you feel like you’re at home,” Vela said. “All the people love LA. All my friends are jealous because I am here.”

While Mexican national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio has encouraged his top players to compete in Europe, Vela had no qualms about moving to MLS after speaking with Giovani Dos Santos, his El Tri teammate and a forward for the LA Galaxy.

Although Vela is now crosstown rivals with Dos Santos and his younger brother, Galaxy midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos, he thinks this town is big enough for three good friends on two clubs.

“Gio told me all the great things about the league, about the city, about the country,” Vela said. “He said it was all good, and I said, `Why not?”‘

Vela has spent his entire professional career in Europe, starting at Arsenal and moving on loan to several clubs before logging the past six seasons at Sociedad. Vela and LAFC general manager John Thorrington both said that Vela had been pursued by several teams during the summer transfer window, attracting interest in Spain, Italy and England.

“Not only did we choose him, but he chose us in the face of competition from other clubs,” Thorrington said.

After attending a rally on Friday with fans of his new club, Vela is headed back to Spain to prepare for Sociedad’s season opener next weekend. He’ll have his eyes on LAFC’s progress this fall, but he intends to finish strong in San Sebastian.

“It’s a very important year, because I have six months (left) with a team I was playing with for six years,” Vela said. “It’s very emotional. I want to finish on a high level. I want to leave the team in a high position, and then it’s off to the new club to fight to win a title.”

Nice falls again with Champions League looming

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

Nice is not having the start to this season that they celebrated a year ago.

Last season, Nice suffered its second loss of the campaign on Feburary 4th, with the team placed second in the Ligue 1 table. On Friday, Nice suffered its second loss in two matches to open the new season as they fell 2-1 at home to newly-promoted Troyes, conceding an 85th minute winner to Tunisian youngster Saif-Eddine Khaoui.

[ MORE: Arsenal opens PL season with wild win | Lacazette scores ]

Nice was without Mario Balotelli yet again as the Italian recovers from a hamstring injury, and without him they have not scored a goal from open play through two games this season. Nice was shut out in their opener against St. Etienne, and their goal against Troyes was a 63rd minute penalty scored by Alassane Plea.

Manager Lucien Favre proclaimed after the match “I’m not worried” and said, “It was a match that we could have won. This is not a surprise for me, as I remember what we showed last year. There are many things to put together. That is going to take time.”

New signing Wesley Sneijder was on hand to watch the match, but was not included in the home squad.

With these two losses in tow, Nice will now travel to face a strong Serie A side in Napoli on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League playoff matchup.

Conte says Chelsea not favorites for Premier League title

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT

Antonio Conte, frustrated with the situation at Stamford Bridge, admitted that he would not put money on Chelsea were he a betting man.

Between Diego Costa still partying in Brazil, the sale of Nemanja Matic, and being gazumped by Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku, it has been a tough summer for the Premier League champions. Conte himself has expressed significant frustration at multiple points, and with their league season set to kick off on Saturday against Burnley, the Italian has again said the club is not in a position to win the title.

“Honestly, if you have to give your evaluation on the card it’s right. It’s right not to put Chelsea to be a favorite,” Conte admitted in his pre-match press conference ahead of the 10:00 a.m. ET match at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Arsenal shows fighting spirit in 4-3 win ]

“It was the same last season. Not one person believed Chelsea would win the title. This season, in this moment, I agree with these people who think this.”

When asked to explain why he believes this, Conte refused, saying only, “I have always answered this question, not only once but twice, three times.”

Later in the press conference, while talking about young players like Andreas Christensen or Charly Musonda who have not gone out on loan, Conte gave a statement that could also be translated as frustration. “It’s not easy when you speak about pressure,” Conte said. “With me I am used to it. With young players they are not used to it. But at the right moment you have to take risks because you haven’t other possibilities.” That last part about no other choices is quite clearly the Blues manager admitting the thin squad could force him to turn towards unproven youngsters.

Despite the declarations, Conte still insists he’s happy at Chelsea, and while he may be frustrated, he’s in no way thinking about stepping aside. “My state of mind is clear,” Conte said, “and at the moment I signed a new contract, and then I decided to stay, to work for this club, and then to try and give every day 120% in the work for my club. For my players, yeah, then, the situation is very clear and I’m happy to do this job, and I’m trying… I’m trying, no, I’m doing my best every day.”

And let Conte be clear, he’s not looking for sympathy. “For sure it will not be easy in this part of the season but I do not want to find any excuse for me, my staff or my players.”

VIDEO: Shakespeare takes positives from crushing Arsenal defeat

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnAug 11, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare, in his first full season as Foxes manager, joined the NBC Sports crew following the late 4-3 loss to Arsenal.

Despite the fact his squad coughed up all three points at The Emirates when the defense melted down in the final 10 minutes, the 53-year-old was adamant that this early in the season, the most important part was to look at the positives.

“I always try and look on the positives,” Shakespeare told NBC’s Arlo White, Robbie Mustoe, and Lee Dixon pitchside, “and I think you have to with players. I just said to come here and score three is a real positive. I thought we looked a threat on the counter-attack, and we are a good counter-attack team; we can sit in there, we’ve got a good shape and are disciplined. So, from that point, scoring three and to still lose…it’s about the results I understand that.”

“I’m always trying to look for the positives, but they have to learn, and we have to learn together in terms of the last 10 minutes and the set plays.”

Shakespeare suggested that Arsenal’s reshuffle with 20 minutes to go – when they brought on Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey – may have left the Leicester City defenders a bit confused on who to mark, and also mentioned that their intent to counter may have let them open at the back. “Clearly, in terms of defending corners, and we talk about second phase…you have got to look at the distance the ball is cleared before you then start coming out of your position.

“I think when teams make substitutions there can always be that little bit of a gray area. We’ve worked at it in preseason, we’ve worked at things, but ultimately disappointing in the last 10 minutes in terms of the two goals.”

Striker Jamie Vardy, who scored twice in the game, also joined the NBC crew pitchside and echoed Shakespeare’s comments. “There’s a lot of positives to take out of the game,” Vardy said. “I don’t think many teams will come here this season and score three goals, but I think a few lapses in concentration cost us.”

Leicester returns to King Power Stadium for its home opener next Saturday against newly-promoted side Brighton Hove & Albion.