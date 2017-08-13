Benitez: Kane tackle worse than Shelvey’s red card

Rafa Benitez knows most teams aren’t going to find three points when two backs go down in the first half against a superior team.
He also knows that Jonjo Shelvey‘s red card was deserved, and that Spurs picked up a deserved win after Newcastle held them without real danger for 50 minutes.
That’s where the understanding ends for Benitez, who saw big summer signing Florian Lejeune scythed down by a Harry Kane scissor kick and just a yellow card shown. Lejeune left the game, joining left back Paul Dummett as players needing first half subs.
From the BBC:
“It was difficult from the beginning. We had to adapt things [after injuries]. The red card changed everything. I think we were defending well. We have to improve. We had our chances but we missed them.”
…
“The Harry Kane tackle was worse than this one. It’s more dangerous. We lost one player from that. We made a mistake, but I think maybe someone has to analyse these things to see what’s more dangerous.”
Let’s be clear, Kane’s ugly tackle — easily a yellow card — wasn’t worse than Shelvey walking on Dele Alli‘s achilles tendon. But Benitez is right to feel aggrieved when Newcastle lost a major player on an unseemly tackle, and we’re sure he’s raging at Shelvey for ruining what looked like it could be a scoreless draw and welcome point from the Magpies’ Premier League return.
Neymar made his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday, bagging his first goal, assist and victory — three things he’ll do with great regularity, one can only assume — for the club in the process.
The assist came first, in the 62nd minute, as the 25-year-old Brazilian superstar (and most expensive signing of all time) played Edinson Cavani into acres of space with a perfect through ball to give PSG a 2-0 lead over Guingamp. A Guingamp own goal 10 minutes earlier put PSG into the lead.
Next came the goal. Let’s just say, he’ll score prettier and far more difficult goals during his time time in the French capital, though they’ll all count just the same on the scoreboard. It was Cavani who played the ball across the six-yard box to the patiently waiting Neymar. 3-0 was the final score.
Sunday is extremely unlikely to be the last time the Neymar-Cavani and Cavani-Neymar sequence leads to the ball hitting the back of the net. Given the dismantling of Monaco’s title-winning team of last season, and PSG’s incoming transfer dealings this summer, that partnership should lead PSG back to the Ligue 1 summit this season, at the bare minimum.
Sunday couldn’t have gone much better for Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United’s $97-million superstar signing from the summer, as the big Belgian striker scored twice on his Premier League debut for the club and helped the Red Devils to a 4-0 victory over West Ham United.
After the game, the 24-year-old joined the NBC Sports broadcast team field-side at Old Trafford for a lengthy interview (above video) on a wide range of topics — from his own performance on the day, to his “intense, competitive” relationship with Paul Pogba, to the icons of the game who bestowed their wisdom upon him during his five years in England, and so much more.
“[It was] a difficult first 20 minutes, I’d say, but then afterwards we found the spaces to play and we played at a higher tempo. From the press of Nemanja [Matic] we recovered the ball and he went really quickly; before the ball came to me, I had a couple looks at the goalkeeper; the pass from Marcus [Rashford] was excellent, so it was all instincts.
“The second goal was a good free kick from [Henrikh Mkhitaryan], something we worked on in training. From then on, we really controlled the game. We tried to be entertaining for the fans. That’s what they want at Manchester United.”
…
“Our relationship is really intense. He’s really competitive at the training ground, outside the training ground really competitive, and on the pitch we just want to win. We’re two winners.
“When we play opposite each other, the guy that loses he’s going to get stick until the next day, or has to serve the other guy for the whole day. We are like that, we’re really competitive. Playing together, I think is the best thing, because he has things in his game that I want to have, and I have things in my game that he wants to have, so we try to learn from each other. We push each other everyday on another level.”
“I think [having Thierry Henry as a coach at mentor with the Belgian national team] is the best thing that happened to me. He’s the best thing that happened to me.
“If I look back, from 18 when I came to England until now, I’ve had possibly the five best strikers in the last 10 years as mentors. I had Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Samuel Eto'o, Fernando Torres, and now Thierry Henry. … I think it’s the best thing that could happen in my career as a young guy. … Everyday, if it’s negative or it’s positive, I really take it in stride because I know what is expected at the top level.”
Slaven Bilic was a bit short-handed against one of the world’s most powerful attacks, but don’t tell him it’s okay that West Ham United fell 4-0 to Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Speaking to NBC’s crew on the pitch at Old Trafford, Bilic didn’t want to hear about the absences of Michail Antonio, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Manuel Lanzini.
“They were much better,” Bilic said. “We have to admit when you lose 4-nil, it’s a disaster result. It’s very find to find any positives. Apart from the start of the game, they were much stronger.”
“We knew they had that physicality, that quality, that pace. Therefore we wanted to create situations that were two against one. In the majority of the game they had enough time to turn and then it’s very hard to match them. Whether the ball is in the air or on the ground they have that quality.”
When asked about the positive signings made by West Ham this summer, Bilic quickly turned back to Sunday’s loss.
“It excites me, but we are here to start this game. We were missing some players. Some will be back for the game against Southampton and all should be back for the game against Newcastle, but I expected much better today.”
Training will be interesting this week, and Southampton should be ready for a West Ham team with a thorn in its paw. Then again, that works both ways following Saints’ dominant but disappointing draw with Swansea.
Jose Mourinho didn’t want to sound too positive after Manchester United’s sterling performance on Opening Day, but he couldn’t help himself.
While saying the match was more difficult than it looked, admitting that West Ham did come close to making it 2-1 through Marko Arnautovic, Mourinho said his side was humming at the final whistle.
“At 2-nil they had a chance and I don’t think the game (goes to) 4-nil,” Mourinho said. “Then of course we scored the third goal, you breathe and you relax but probably if you play 10 more minutes, more goals.”
He said United’s start of the match wasn’t what he wanted, but downplayed the lively post-match tenor of, well, everyone else. From the BBC:
“The fact we start winning and are top, it means nothing. The performance and the levels of confidence is what means a lot to me.”
United center back Phil Jones joined NBC’s broadcast crew on the Old Trafford pitch after the game, and said the side accomplished its goals for Opening Day.
“It was well-documented last season that we didn’t pick up as many points as we should’ve at home for whatever reason. It was important for us and the fans to feel and get some positive vibes at the start of the season.”
Finally, hero Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace and said United fans can expect more of the same from Mourinho’s crew (from the BBC):
“The fans want to see attractive football and we have to stick to that. They will be pleased today. It is just the start, we need to keep working to the manager’s plan.”