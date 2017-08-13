Bilic laments “disaster result” against “quality” Manchester United

Slaven Bilic was a bit short-handed against one of the world’s most powerful attacks, but don’t tell him it’s okay that West Ham United fell 4-0 to Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Speaking to NBC’s crew on the pitch at Old Trafford, Bilic didn’t want to hear about the absences of Michail Antonio, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Manuel Lanzini.

“They were much better,” Bilic said. “We have to admit when you lose 4-nil, it’s a disaster result. It’s very find to find any positives. Apart from the start of the game, they were much stronger.”

“We knew they had that physicality, that quality, that pace. Therefore we wanted to create situations that were two against one. In the majority of the game they had enough time to turn and then it’s very hard to match them. Whether the ball is in the air or on the ground they have that quality.”

When asked about the positive signings made by West Ham this summer, Bilic quickly turned back to Sunday’s loss.

“It excites me, but we are here to start this game. We were missing some players. Some will be back for the game against Southampton and all should be back for the game against Newcastle, but I expected much better today.”

Training will be interesting this week, and Southampton should be ready for a West Ham team with a thorn in its paw. Then again, that works both ways following Saints’ dominant but disappointing draw with Swansea.

