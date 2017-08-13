More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Costa reveals root of conflict with Conte, banishment from Chelsea

By Andy EdwardsAug 13, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

If any Chelsea fan out there were still holding out hope that the conflict between star striker Diego Costa and manager Antonio Conte could be resolved and the Spanish international could return to the field at Stamford Bridge, it’s probably time to move on.

In an explosive interview with the Daily Mail, from his childhood home in Brazil, Costa has held back absolutely nothing in telling his version of events which led to him being told to train with the reserves and held hostage as he waits for a move away from Chelsea to materialize.

According to Costa, it all started in January, when he was set to renew his current contract and further commit his future to the club, at which point he believes Conte intervened and betrayed his player — quotes from the Daily Mail:

“In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen.

“His ideas are very fixed and clear. I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change. I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn’t possess charisma.”

“I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn’t want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go. If you were to ask all my team-mates, they’d say the same. They send messages saying “I miss you” and that they love me.

“I am always talking with the boys — particularly Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Willian. We have banter over WhatsApp. They ask how I am. They really love me for the person I am. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be saying they miss me and love me.”

“Why won’t they let me go if they don’t want me? I have to do what I have to do. I have to think of myself. I’ve been a good boy here and tried to do the right thing.

“My desire is to go to Atletico [Madrid]. I’ve spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, ‘If the manager doesn’t want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid.’ I have rejected other offers. They want to sell me to China or other teams. The language is better for me in Spain. If I’m off, I’m going to the club I want to go to — not the club that’s paying the most.

“Diego Simeone wants me. It is very clear. I have always had a bond with him. The fans and people love me there. They respect me.”

“They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I’m not a criminal. I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that.

“They gave me a week extra off but since then it’s fines all the way. They want me training with the reserves. I am not going to do that. I am not a criminal and I am not in the wrong here. So, if they need to fine me, let them fine me. I take the hit every week but I’m not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live.”

18 days remain in the summer transfer window in Spain. Costa would almost certainly have to accept a sizable pay cut in order to leave Chelsea and return to Atletico Madrid, something he appears wholly willing to do, based on the above quotes.

Barcelona target Dembele remains suspended by Dortmund

Associated PressAug 13, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund says France forward Ousmane Dembele remains suspended from team training “until further notice” as he agitates for a move to Barcelona.

Dembele, who was fined by the club for missing training on Thursday, was initially suspended for Saturday’s German Cup game against FC Rielasingen-Arlen, but the decision to extend it was made between chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, sporting director Michael Zorc and coach Peter Bosz.

Zorc says, “Our focus is now concentrated on preparing the team for the Bundesliga opening game this coming weekend in Wolfsburg,” adding, “Dembele obviously has the possibility to train individually away from the group.”

Dembele has reportedly refused all contact with the club since Barcelona made a bid reported to be worth $124 million including add-ons.

Ronaldo scores golazo, gets sent off, shoves ref… all in 2.5 minutes

By Andy EdwardsAug 13, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

The following is a timeline of events involving Cristiano Ronaldo during Real Madrid’s Supercopa de España first-leg victory over Barcelona on Sunday:

58′ — Ronaldo is subbed into the game, replacing Karim Benzema, with Madrid 1-0 ahead thanks to a Gerard Pique own goal in the 50th minute.

79:14 — Ronaldo scores stunning golazo to reclaim the lead for Madrid, three minutes after Lionel Messi drew Barca level from the penalty spot; Ronaldo takes his shirt off in celebration and is subsequently booked, his first yellow card of the game. [ WATCH HERE ]

81:28 — Ronaldo is deemed to have dived under very little, or no, contact from Samuel Umtiti, and is subsequently shown his second yellow card of the game.

81:37 — Upon being shown the red card and sent off, Ronaldo pushs the referee in the back as he begins to walk away. [ WATCH HERE ]

Madrid would go on to increase their lead to 3-1 despite being a man down, courtesy of Marco Asensio’s 90th-minute strike from the edge of the box. The second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu (without Ronaldo, as well as a handful of additional games, one would presume) on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Neymar gets first PSG goal, assist, win on his debut

By Andy EdwardsAug 13, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Neymar made his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday, bagging his first goal, assist and victory — three things he’ll do with great regularity, one can only assume — for the club in the process.

The assist came first, in the 62nd minute, as the 25-year-old Brazilian superstar (and most expensive signing of all time) played Edinson Cavani into acres of space with a perfect through ball to give PSG a 2-0 lead over Guingamp. A Guingamp own goal 10 minutes earlier put PSG into the lead.

Next came the goal. Let’s just say, he’ll score prettier and far more difficult goals during his time time in the French capital, though they’ll all count just the same on the scoreboard. It was Cavani who played the ball across the six-yard box to the patiently waiting Neymar. 3-0 was the final score.

Sunday is extremely unlikely to be the last time the Neymar-Cavani and Cavani-Neymar sequence leads to the ball hitting the back of the net. Given the dismantling of Monaco’s title-winning team of last season, and PSG’s incoming transfer dealings this summer, that partnership should lead PSG back to the Ligue 1 summit this season, at the bare minimum.

Lukaku hails debut win, “intense” Pogba friendship, Henry’s tutelage

By Andy EdwardsAug 13, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

Sunday couldn’t have gone much better for Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United’s $97-million superstar signing from the summer, as the big Belgian striker scored twice on his Premier League debut for the club and helped the Red Devils to a 4-0 victory over West Ham United.

After the game, the 24-year-old joined the NBC Sports broadcast team field-side at Old Trafford for a lengthy interview (above video) on a wide range of topics — from his own performance on the day, to his “intense, competitive” relationship with Paul Pogba, to the icons of the game who bestowed their wisdom upon him during his five years in England, and so much more.

“[It was] a difficult first 20 minutes, I’d say, but then afterwards we found the spaces to play and we played at a higher tempo. From the press of Nemanja [Matic] we recovered the ball and he went really quickly; before the ball came to me, I had a couple looks at the goalkeeper; the pass from Marcus [Rashford] was excellent, so it was all instincts.

“The second goal was a good free kick from [Henrikh Mkhitaryan], something we worked on in training. From then on, we really controlled the game. We tried to be entertaining for the fans. That’s what they want at Manchester United.”

“Our relationship is really intense. He’s really competitive at the training ground, outside the training ground really competitive, and on the pitch we just want to win. We’re two winners.

“When we play opposite each other, the guy that loses he’s going to get stick until the next day, or has to serve the other guy for the whole day. We are like that, we’re really competitive. Playing together, I think is the best thing, because he has things in his game that I want to have, and I have things in my game that he wants to have, so we try to learn from each other. We push each other everyday on another level.”

“I think [having Thierry Henry as a coach at mentor with the Belgian national team] is the best thing that happened to me. He’s the best thing that happened to me.

“If I look back, from 18 when I came to England until now, I’ve had possibly the five best strikers in the last 10 years as mentors. I had Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Samuel Eto'o, Fernando Torres, and now Thierry Henry. … I think it’s the best thing that could happen in my career as a young guy. … Everyday, if it’s negative or it’s positive, I really take it in stride because I know what is expected at the top level.”