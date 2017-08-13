Manchester United 4-0 West Ham United: Lukaku delivers the goods

- Lukaku scores in each half
- Martial, Pogba score late
- Mkhitaryan with two assists
Romelu Lukaku made a huge first impression for Manchester United in the Premier League, and the Red Devils were delightful in a 4-0 win over visiting West Ham United at Old Trafford.
Anthony Martial had a goal and an assist, Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a pair of assists, and Paul Pogba also scored for United. The Red Devils are off to Swansea next week, while West Ham stays on the road and faces Southampton.
The name of the game’s early stages was grit, as hard tackles dotted a landscape of frenetic movement.
United came close to scoring in the 18th minute, and West Ham’s back line did well to stop a prone Romelu Lukaku from testing Joe Hart.
Paul Pogba spied Juan Mata in the 27th minute, and the Spaniard looked set to square a ball for a Lukaku goal, but Angelo Ogbonna was on the scene to deny the chance.
A goal was coming to Old Trafford, and Lukaku provided it. The build-up was impressive, as Nemanja Matic broke up a spell of West Ham possession to spring Marcus Rashford
It was Lukaku again after the break, scoring a 53rd minute header off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan and United was well on its way.
Marko Arnautovic nearly snapped the Irons back into the match with a header over Daley Blind, but it moved just over the bar.
It was back to business for United after that, and Rashford saw a curling beauty just miss and clatter off the far post.
Martial came into the game late and did not disappointing, running onto a Mkhitaryan through ball to beat Joe Hart, and then setting up Pogba to do the same.