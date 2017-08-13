MLS Snapshot: NYCFC add to Galaxy’s misery, win 2-0 in LA

The game in 100 words (or less): At the risk of making the same mistake two seasons in a row (writing the Seattle Sounders off in early August), it’s time to forget about the LA Galaxy making the playoffs in 2017. Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC was their seventh in eight games. Sigi Schmid inherited an absolute mess of a squad, which currently sits nine points out of the sixth and final playoff place in the Western Conference. Rookie Jonathan Lewis scored the game’s opening goal, his first in MLS, and David Villa added the insurance 15 minutes before full-time, his league-leading 18th of the season. NYCFC leapfrogged the Chicago Fire, who lost on Saturday, for second place in the Eastern Conference and remain four points back of Toronto FC in the race for the Supporters’ Shield (and home-field advantage in the playoffs).
[ MORE: Assessing the top moves of the MLS summer transfer ]
Three moments that mattered
40′ — Johnson makes a reaction save to deny Pele — No, you didn’t read that wrong. (Pele van Anholt, that is.)
54′ — Lewis curls a beauty past Rowe for 1-0 — It’s a wonderful strike by Lewis, but one must acknowledge Jermaine Jones’ flailing challenge which comes up painfully empty as the rookie skates past him and goes for goal.
73′ — Villa curls one past Rowe for 2-0 — We are truly fortunate to follow this league while this player continues to do his thing at this level. He’ll almost certainly become the first back-to-back MVP in MLS history.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: David Villa
Goalscorers: Lewis (54′), Villa (73′)
Like this:
Like Loading...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Justin Meram scored in the 73rd minute to help the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Meram, with the outside of his right foot, tapped home a cross by Waylon Francis to give Columbus (11-12-2) its first lead. Wil Trapp perfectly placed a long, arcing pass down the left side to Francis, who fed Meram at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.
Michael de Leeuw gave the Fire a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, but Kekuta Manneh chipped a loose ball over the sliding Matt Lampson to tie it in the 18th. Ola Kamara capped the scoring in the 88th minute, converting from the spot after drawing a penalty on Lampson, who came well off his line to challenge Kamara on a breakaway.
Chicago (12-6-5) has lost three of its last four after an 11-match unbeaten streak.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Sean Davis assisted on the go-ahead goal and added an insurance goal in the 80th minute to lift the New York Red Bulls to a contentious 3-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday night.
There were four yellow cards and Orlando’s Kaka was given a red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
Davis set up the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, slotting the ball forward to Alex Muyl with Bradley Wright-Phillips beating goalkeeper Joe Bendik to the spot on the centering pass for the redirect and his 14th goal. Davis then took a throw-in from Kemar Lawrence, tapped it to his right and curled perfect shot from distance in the 80th minute.
Carlos Rivas, with an assist from Kaka, put Orlando up 1-0 with his fifth goal in the 18th minute but an own goal by Leo Pereira leveled the game in the 30th minute.
The Red Bull (12-9-2) have scored 12 goals and allowed just two in their last three home games after a slow start. Orlando City (8-10-6) has won only twice in its last 17 games.
The game in 100 words (or less): Very rarely is a team in MLS capable of running away from the rest of the field — it’s a league designed to create parity, after all — but this Toronto FC side looks as if they intend to smash that very ideal. Greg Vanney’s side thrashed the Portland Timbers, 4-1, on Saturday to go six points clear (for the time being) in the Supporters’ Shield race and announce themselves as favorites for MLS Cup 2017, yet again. Sebastian Giovinco tallied only an assist on the day, while Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley neither scored nor assisted themselves, yet TFC put four (of six shots on target) into the back of the net and extended their unbeaten run to six games. Going back even further, TFC have only lost twice in their last 18 games.
[ MORE: Assessing the top moves of the MLS summer transfer ]
Three moments that mattered
58′ — Morrow beats Attinella near post for 1-0 — Alvas Powell has had… well, a rough season, to say the least. To be fair to Powell, though, he’s far from the only one struggling along that backline.
72′ — Vazquez turns home a cross for 2-0 — When TFC are on, they make it look really, really easy.
76′ — Morrow plays the poacher, makes it 3-0 — As I said about other Portland defenders struggling…
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Justin Morrow
Goalscorers: Morrow (58′, 76′), Vazquez (72′), Delgado (87′), Valeri (89′)
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester United is in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about the striker playing again for the club.
[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — A wild return for the top flight! ]
The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals before a serious knee injury brought his first season at Old Trafford to a halt in April.
Ibrahimovic was let go at the end of his one-year contract, but the Swede is undergoing rehabilitation at United ahead of his expected return to fitness in December.
[ MORE: Sunday’s PL preview — Man Utd begin title quest vs. Chicharito ]
“He’s injured. He needs time to recover,” United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday. “He’s not ready to play tomorrow. It’s not something urgent, it’s nothing that you are desperate to have it done or not done.
“I just think that he was very clear by showing that what he did last year was not enough for him. He thinks he can do more. He wants more at football’s highest level, so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season.”
The game in 100 words (or less): The Seattle Sounders are the hottest team in MLS, unbeaten in their last eight games (five wins) following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Western Conference-leading (no longer, as the Sounders go top) Sporting Kansas City.
The only team with an unbeaten run greater than Seattle’s seven games entering Saturday’s matchup, was Sporting KC (nine games — just three wins). Clint Dempsey scored the game’s only goal, heading home a cross from a suddenly in-form Jordan Morris (one goal, one assist from his last two games) in the 36th minute. Sporting were without a number of key players from the start of the game (Benny Feilhaber, Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez, Diego Rubio and Latif Blessing all started on the bench), as well as altogether (Ike Opara and Graham Zusi weren’t available at all) after playing 120 minutes and going to penalty kicks in their U.S. Open Cup semifinal victory on Wednesday.
[ MORE: Assessing the top moves of the MLS summer transfer ]
Three Two moments that mattered
36′ — Dempsey heads past Melia for 1-0 — Cristian Roldan was the best player in the middle of the field all game long, and Morris dominated the wings in a way he’s not done all that often this season. The former found the latter, who found Dempsey for the goal, his 50th in a Sounders shirt.
74′ — Musa fires low, but Frei makes the save — James Musa, making his MLS debut, got a hold of one from just outside the penalty area, but didn’t place it close enough to the bottom-right corner to beat Stefan Frei, and the big Swiss-turned-American goalkeeper made the save quite comfortably.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Jordan Morris
Goalscorers: Dempsey (36′)