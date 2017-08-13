Pochettino puffs his chest after opening win vs. 10-man Magpies

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino isn’t convinced the score line tells the story of his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James Park.

Scoreless at half, the match changed when Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey stamped down on the ankle of Dele Alli.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 0-2 Spurs ]

Dele would go on to score minutes later against the 10-man Magpies, and Ben Davies made it 2-0 within 10 minutes. Harry Kane cranked the goal post late, and Pochettino seems aggrieved the score line wasn’t bigger for his side.

From the BBC:

“It was not easy to find the space and create chances. It’s important to improve. In a stadium that doesn’t have good memories for us, it was important to win. It was a clear red card. “If Harry Kane had scored to make it 3-0 at the end, that would have been a bit more fair.”

A scissor tackle from Kane felled Florian Lejeune and sent the Newcastle center back to the locker room. Kane stayed on with a yellow card, and the Magpies were quite angry with the play.

Regardless, Spurs deserved every bit of the win once the Shelvey stamp snapped them out of a funk that threatened a scoreless draw.

Follow @NicholasMendola