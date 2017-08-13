Ronaldo scores golazo, gets sent off, shoves ref… all in 2.5 minutes

The following is a timeline of events involving Cristiano Ronaldo during Real Madrid’s Supercopa de España first-leg victory over Barcelona on Sunday:

58′ — Ronaldo is subbed into the game, replacing Karim Benzema, with Madrid 1-0 ahead thanks to a Gerard Pique own goal in the 50th minute.

79:14 — Ronaldo scores stunning golazo to reclaim the lead for Madrid, three minutes after Lionel Messi drew Barca level from the penalty spot; Ronaldo takes his shirt off in celebration and is subsequently booked, his first yellow card of the game. [ WATCH HERE ]

81:28 — Ronaldo is deemed to have dived under very little, or no, contact from Samuel Umtiti, and is subsequently shown his second yellow card of the game.

81:37 — Upon being shown the red card and sent off, Ronaldo pushs the referee in the back as he begins to walk away. [ WATCH HERE ]

Madrid would go on to increase their lead to 3-1 despite being a man down, courtesy of Marco Asensio’s 90th-minute strike from the edge of the box. The second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu (without Ronaldo, as well as a handful of additional games, one would presume) on Wednesday.

