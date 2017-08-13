STREAM: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Justin Meram scored in the 73rd minute to help the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Meram, with the outside of his right foot, tapped home a cross by Waylon Francis to give Columbus (11-12-2) its first lead. Wil Trapp perfectly placed a long, arcing pass down the left side to Francis, who fed Meram at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.

Michael de Leeuw gave the Fire a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, but Kekuta Manneh chipped a loose ball over the sliding Matt Lampson to tie it in the 18th. Ola Kamara capped the scoring in the 88th minute, converting from the spot after drawing a penalty on Lampson, who came well off his line to challenge Kamara on a breakaway.

The 1,000th regular-season goal in #CrewSC history is the one that puts them in front! 2-1. #CLBvCHI https://t.co/X1Fc2FNKyW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2017

Chicago (12-6-5) has lost three of its last four after an 11-match unbeaten streak.

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Sean Davis assisted on the go-ahead goal and added an insurance goal in the 80th minute to lift the New York Red Bulls to a contentious 3-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday night.

There were four yellow cards and Orlando’s Kaka was given a red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

After Video Review, a red card is shown to Kaka of Orlando City SC for violent conduct. #NYvORL https://t.co/eoyP2CckxJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2017

Davis set up the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, slotting the ball forward to Alex Muyl with Bradley Wright-Phillips beating goalkeeper Joe Bendik to the spot on the centering pass for the redirect and his 14th goal. Davis then took a throw-in from Kemar Lawrence, tapped it to his right and curled perfect shot from distance in the 80th minute.

Carlos Rivas, with an assist from Kaka, put Orlando up 1-0 with his fifth goal in the 18th minute but an own goal by Leo Pereira leveled the game in the 30th minute.

The Red Bull (12-9-2) have scored 12 goals and allowed just two in their last three home games after a slow start. Orlando City (8-10-6) has won only twice in its last 17 games.