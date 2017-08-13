More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer rumor roundup: Carvalho to West Ham; Mahrez, Wilshere updates

By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Sixteen of 20 Premier League clubs had a look at their season squads by the time Sunday’s transfer rumors hit the Internet, and that’s seemingly upped the ante for buyers.

First, to Leicester: the Foxes had a thrilling 4-3 loss to Arsenal, one of the squads who’ve been linked many times to Leicester attacker Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian has been more in focus when it comes to AS Roma, and the Italian club is apparently not going to budge from its valuation of the player.

The Leicester Mercury has quotes from Roma sporting director Monchi which may close the door on his joining i Lupi:

“In the last press conference I said we had bid what we believe to be a fair offer, which is also the biggest in the club’s history,” said Monchi. “We won’t bid again.”

The same report says the only clubs which would pry Mahrez’s attention from the Premier League would be Barcelona and Real Madrid.

West Ham may end up landing one of the more coveted if under the radar players in Europe, set to seal a club record transfer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

$35 million is the fee quoted, and Carvalho could combine with Cheikhou Kouyate to make the sort of midfield foes would rather not enter on any given match day.

Finally, The Sun is quoting Jack Wilshere‘s “friends” in saying the midfielder was fit for selection and left out by Arsene Wenger despite the manager’s claim that Wilshere was hurt. That’s cued up more rumors of a move to Newcastle United.

Yet Benitez feels he can land Wilshere who, in an added bonus, thinks his Arsenal career is over.

Newcastle United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Dele breaks through 10-man Magpies

By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
  • Shelvey sent off
  • Scoreless at break
  • Dele with breakthrough
  • Davies adds insurance

Dele Alli drew a red card than scored the winner, and Ben Davies also scored as Tottenham Hotspur beat 10-man Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James Park on Sunday.

Jonjo Shelvey was sent off and will face a significant ban for stepping on Dele’s ankle after the midfielder delayed the match by holding onto the ball following a foul.

Spurs host Chelsea in one week’s time, while Newcastle visits Huddersfield Town on the same Sunday.

Newcastle opened pressing very high, and Spurs struggled to get the ball in the first five minutes as a loud St. James Park.

Dwight Gayle flubbed a couple chances, and the crowd lustily booed ex-Magpies midfielder Moussa Sissoko when he got the ball.

Newcastle left back Paul Dummett needed to leave the match after six minutes, and captain Jamaal Lascelles subbed into the mix.

A Javier Manquillo foul provided a rare chance for Spurs, but Harry Kane‘s heading a free kick bounced harmlessly to Magpies backstop Rob Elliot.

Newcastle was sloppy with its touches and passing, but its relentless pressure allowed the hosts most of the ball through most of the first half and a significant amount of corner kicks.

Rafa Benitez was forced into his second substitution when new signing Florian Lejeune was injured from a rash, uncarded tackle from Kane, and a second center back came off the bench in Chancel Mbemba.

Spurs found their footing around the 41st minute, and Elliot had a little work to do when Christian Eriksen curled a shot from outside the box.

Jonjo Shelvey was given a red card after the break. Dele Alli handled the ball after a foul and would not release it. As Shelvey stepped over Dele to gather the ball, he stepped on the Spurs’ player’s ankle and was sent off.

Newcastle would have to play 42 minutes down a man.

Harry Kane made a sliding point-blank shot that Elliot foiled for a corner as Spurs mounted their attack.

It was Dele the villain who put Spurs ahead, rightly so, with a sliding finish off Christian Eriksen’s feed. Kane started the play, and Lascelles was victimized on the finish. 1-0, Spurs.

The Magpies held firm for less than 10 minutes, and this time it was Davies with a stylish finish of more fluid play from Dele, Kane, and Eriksen.

Christian Atsu put a shot into the outside of the netting in the 83rd minute as the Magpies sought a goal. A late free kick then saw Ciaran Clark hit a partial clearance right into Hugo Lloris‘ arms.

Kane, who doesn’t have a PL goal in any August, battered the post in the first minute of stoppage time then scored an offside goal in the second.

STREAM: Manchester United vs. West Ham United

By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

Old friend Javier Hernandez is on the other side of the pitch when Manchester United hosts West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

He won’t recognize too many of the Red Devils as former teammates, with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, and Paul Pogba all handed starts by Jose Mourinho.

For their part, West Ham starts new boys Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Marko Arnautovic in addition to Hernandez. Remarkably, Jose Fonte and Aaron Cresswell are on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Martial.

West Ham United: Hart, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Noble, Obiang, Fernandes, Arnautovic, Ayew, Chicharito. Subs: Adrian, Byram, Cresswell, Fonte, Collins, Rice, Sakho.

WATCH: USMNT’s Chandler scores for Eintracht Frankfurt

By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT

It’s one appearance, one goal for USMNT wide man Timmy Chandler in his 2017-18 campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Granted this goal came against lower-tier competition in the German Cup, but the 29-times capped defender now has two goals and nine assists for Eintracht since transferring from Nurmberg in 2014.

Chandler, 27, has an unclear role in Bruce Arena’s plans with the USMNT. Previous coach Jurgen Klinsmann never figured out the right system for the player, and it will be interesting to see if Chandler continues to be instrumental in his European club but an odd-shaped piece in his national team’s jigsaw puzzle.

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Newcastle United gets its first taste of Premier League football in better than a year when it hosts the debut of Tottenham Hotspur’s latest title bid on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs start with Heung-Min Son on the bench, with American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers also available for a substitute’s role. Ex-Newcastle man Moussa Sissoko starts out wide.

As for Newcastle, captain Jamaal Lascelles starts on the bench with new boy Florian Lejeune starting alongside Ciaran Clark in defense. Dwight Gayle passed his fitness test and will try to bring a terrific Championship scoring record back to the top flight.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United: Elliot, Clark, Dummett, Manquillo, Lejeune, Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Gayle, Perez, Atsu. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Murphy, Aarons, Mbemba, Merino, Mitrovic.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Wanyama, Wimmer, Winks, Son, Janssen.