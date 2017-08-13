Transfer rumor roundup: Carvalho to West Ham; Mahrez, Wilshere updates

Sixteen of 20 Premier League clubs had a look at their season squads by the time Sunday’s transfer rumors hit the Internet, and that’s seemingly upped the ante for buyers.
First, to Leicester: the Foxes had a thrilling 4-3 loss to Arsenal, one of the squads who’ve been linked many times to Leicester attacker Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian has been more in focus when it comes to AS Roma, and the Italian club is apparently not going to budge from its valuation of the player.
The Leicester Mercury has quotes from Roma sporting director Monchi which may close the door on his joining i Lupi:
“In the last press conference I said we had bid what we believe to be a fair offer, which is also the biggest in the club’s history,” said Monchi. “We won’t bid again.”
The same report says the only clubs which would pry Mahrez’s attention from the Premier League would be Barcelona and Real Madrid.
West Ham may end up landing one of the more coveted if under the radar players in Europe, set to seal a club record transfer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.
$35 million is the fee quoted, and Carvalho could combine with Cheikhou Kouyate to make the sort of midfield foes would rather not enter on any given match day.
Finally, The Sun is quoting Jack Wilshere‘s “friends” in saying the midfielder was fit for selection and left out by Arsene Wenger despite the manager’s claim that Wilshere was hurt. That’s cued up more rumors of a move to Newcastle United.
Yet Benitez feels he can land Wilshere who, in an added bonus, thinks his Arsenal career is over.