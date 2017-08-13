VIDEO: Neymar gets first PSG goal, assist, win on his debut

Neymar made his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday, bagging his first goal, assist and victory — three things he’ll do with great regularity, one can only assume — for the club in the process.

The assist came first, in the 62nd minute, as the 25-year-old Brazilian superstar (and most expensive signing of all time) played Edinson Cavani into acres of space with a perfect through ball to give PSG a 2-0 lead over Guingamp. A Guingamp own goal 10 minutes earlier put PSG into the lead.

Next came the goal. Let’s just say, he’ll score prettier and far more difficult goals during his time time in the French capital, though they’ll all count just the same on the scoreboard. It was Cavani who played the ball across the six-yard box to the patiently waiting Neymar. 3-0 was the final score.

HE'S OFF THE MARK!!!@neymarjr gets the goal monkey off his back on his debut, tapping home @ECavaniOfficial's assist! #EAGPSG pic.twitter.com/PonYekEWGE — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 13, 2017

Sunday is extremely unlikely to be the last time the Neymar-Cavani and Cavani-Neymar sequence leads to the ball hitting the back of the net. Given the dismantling of Monaco’s title-winning team of last season, and PSG’s incoming transfer dealings this summer, that partnership should lead PSG back to the Ligue 1 summit this season, at the bare minimum.

