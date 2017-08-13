More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku feasts after Rashford, Matic make difference

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

A goal was coming to Old Trafford in the first half of Manchester United’s home opener versus West Ham United, and Romelu Lukaku provided it.

[ MORE: Watch the second half, or start from 0:00 here ]

Chances were not at a premium as Jose Mourinho’s men poured forward at the Irons.

 

The build-up was impressive, as Nemanja Matic broke up a spell of West Ham possession to spring Marcus Rashford toward the box.

Then came the big Belgian and his powerful left foot.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Manchester United 4-0 West Ham United: Lukaku delivers the goods

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
  • Lukaku scores in each half
  • Martial, Pogba score late
  • Mkhitaryan with two assists
  • Last goal pushes United top

Romelu Lukaku made a huge first impression for Manchester United in the Premier League, and the Red Devils were delightful in a 4-0 win over visiting West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial had a goal and an assist, Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a pair of assists, and Paul Pogba also scored for United. The Red Devils are off to Swansea next week, while West Ham stays on the road and faces Southampton.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The name of the game’s early stages was grit, as hard tackles dotted a landscape of frenetic movement.

United came close to scoring in the 18th minute, and West Ham’s back line did well to stop a prone Romelu Lukaku from testing Joe Hart.

Paul Pogba spied Juan Mata in the 27th minute, and the Spaniard looked set to square a ball for a Lukaku goal, but Angelo Ogbonna was on the scene to deny the chance.

A goal was coming to Old Trafford, and Lukaku provided it. The build-up was impressive, as Nemanja Matic broke up a spell of West Ham possession to spring Marcus Rashford

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

It was Lukaku again after the break, scoring a 53rd minute header off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan and United was well on its way.

Marko Arnautovic nearly snapped the Irons back into the match with a header over Daley Blind, but it moved just over the bar.

It was back to business for United after that, and Rashford saw a curling beauty just miss and clatter off the far post.

Martial came into the game late and did not disappointing, running onto a Mkhitaryan through ball to beat Joe Hart, and then setting up Pogba to do the same.

Benitez: Kane tackle worse than Shelvey’s red card

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

Rafa Benitez knows most teams aren’t going to find three points when two backs go down in the first half against a superior team.

He also knows that Jonjo Shelvey‘s red card was deserved, and that Spurs picked up a deserved win after Newcastle held them without real danger for 50 minutes.

[ MORE: Recap | Pochettino reacts ]

That’s where the understanding ends for Benitez, who saw big summer signing Florian Lejeune scythed down by a Harry Kane scissor kick and just a yellow card shown. Lejeune left the game, joining left back Paul Dummett as players needing first half subs.

From the BBC:

“It was difficult from the beginning. We had to adapt things [after injuries]. The red card changed everything. I think we were defending well. We have to improve. We had our chances but we missed them.”

“The Harry Kane tackle was worse than this one. It’s more dangerous. We lost one player from that. We made a mistake, but I think maybe someone has to analyse these things to see what’s more dangerous.”

Let’s be clear, Kane’s ugly tackle — easily a yellow card — wasn’t worse than Shelvey walking on Dele Alli‘s achilles tendon. But Benitez is right to feel aggrieved when Newcastle lost a major player on an unseemly tackle, and we’re sure he’s raging at Shelvey for ruining what looked like it could be a scoreless draw and welcome point from the Magpies’ Premier League return.

Pochettino puffs his chest after opening win vs. 10-man Magpies

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino isn’t convinced the score line tells the story of his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James Park.

Scoreless at half, the match changed when Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey stamped down on the ankle of Dele Alli.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 0-2 Spurs ]

Dele would go on to score minutes later against the 10-man Magpies, and Ben Davies made it 2-0 within 10 minutes. Harry Kane cranked the goal post late, and Pochettino seems aggrieved the score line wasn’t bigger for his side.

From the BBC:

“It was not easy to find the space and create chances. It’s important to improve. In a stadium that doesn’t have good memories for us, it was important to win. It was a clear red card.

“If Harry Kane had scored to make it 3-0 at the end, that would have been a bit more fair.”

A scissor tackle from Kane felled Florian Lejeune and sent the Newcastle center back to the locker room. Kane stayed on with a yellow card, and the Magpies were quite angry with the play.

Regardless, Spurs deserved every bit of the win once the Shelvey stamp snapped them out of a funk that threatened a scoreless draw.

Newcastle United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Dele breaks through 10-man Magpies

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
  • Shelvey sent off
  • Scoreless at break
  • Dele with breakthrough
  • Davies adds insurance

Dele Alli drew a red card than scored the winner, and Ben Davies also scored as Tottenham Hotspur beat 10-man Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James Park on Sunday.

Jonjo Shelvey was sent off and will face a significant ban for stepping on Dele’s ankle after the midfielder delayed the match by holding onto the ball following a foul.

Spurs host Chelsea in one week’s time, while Newcastle visits Huddersfield Town on the same Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Newcastle opened pressing very high, and Spurs struggled to get the ball in the first five minutes as a loud St. James Park.

Dwight Gayle flubbed a couple chances, and the crowd lustily booed ex-Magpies midfielder Moussa Sissoko when he got the ball.

Newcastle left back Paul Dummett needed to leave the match after six minutes, and captain Jamaal Lascelles subbed into the mix.

A Javier Manquillo foul provided a rare chance for Spurs, but Harry Kane‘s heading a free kick bounced harmlessly to Magpies backstop Rob Elliot.

Newcastle was sloppy with its touches and passing, but its relentless pressure allowed the hosts most of the ball through most of the first half and a significant amount of corner kicks.

Rafa Benitez was forced into his second substitution when new signing Florian Lejeune was injured from a rash tackle from Kane — the Spurs man saw just yellow — and a second center back came off the bench in Chancel Mbemba.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Spurs found their footing around the 41st minute, and Elliot had a little work to do when Christian Eriksen curled a shot from outside the box.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Jonjo Shelvey was given a red card after the break. Dele Alli handled the ball after a foul and would not release it. As Shelvey stepped over Dele to gather the ball, he stepped on the Spurs’ player’s ankle and was sent off.

Newcastle would have to play 42 minutes down a man.

Harry Kane made a sliding point-blank shot that Elliot foiled for a corner as Spurs mounted their attack.

It was Dele the villain who put Spurs ahead, rightly so, with a sliding finish off Christian Eriksen’s feed. Kane started the play, and Lascelles was victimized on the finish. 1-0, Spurs.

The Magpies held firm for less than 10 minutes, and this time it was Davies with a stylish finish of more fluid play from Dele, Kane, and Eriksen.

Christian Atsu put a shot into the outside of the netting in the 83rd minute as the Magpies sought a goal. A late free kick then saw Ciaran Clark hit a partial clearance right into Hugo Lloris‘ arms.

Kane, who doesn’t have a PL goal in any August, battered the post in the first minute of stoppage time then scored an offside goal in the second.