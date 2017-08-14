More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
3 keys for Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

Liverpool is making its grand return to the UEFA Champions League, but it faces one of the toughest tests in Hoffenheim on Tuesday for a place in the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp faces Germany’s newest manager darling in Julian Naglesman, the 30-year-old who managed to take a team in a relegation battle and earn them a place in the Champions League playoff round for the first time in club history.

Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho, who’s transfer saga continues to dominate headlines, due to a back issue, and Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana also miss out with injury. But Liverpool heads to Germany with a strong squad capable of bringing home a good result ahead of the second leg at Anfield on August 23.

Here’s a look at three keys to victory for Liverpool in the Champions League:

Take advantage of speed

With the signing of Mohamed Salah this summer, Jurgen Klopp brought in more lightning-fast speed to pair with Sadio Mane on either side of Roberto Firmino.

With both players ability to stretch the defense, they’re always a threat for a long ball from Jordan Henderson or Emre Can, but as the team showed against Watford, if they play fast in their mind in small spaces, they can open up space against a strong European opponent.

Play through Firmino

Facing his old club, you can bet that Firmino will be even more motivated to score and earn Liverpool a solid result on the road.

The Brazilian international should get a few touches early in the match and if the long ball to Mane or Salah isn’t on, Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Can should be sure to bring Firmino into the play, which can then open up space in behind for Mane and Salah.

Tighten up defending on set pieces

It’s early in the season, but Liverpool looked rough defending corner kicks and free kicks at times in the draw at Watford.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have plenty of chemistry playing together, so to allow three goals to Watford is unacceptable. On Tuesday, Matip and Lovren will face an even tougher frontline, featuring Sandro Wagner, Kemir Demirbay and Andrej Kramaric.

Add in former Arsenal youth product Havard Nortveit and there will be plenty of imposing figures in the box on set pieces, giving Liverpool plenty of challenges defensively. With goal differential and away goals so important in European ties, keeping Hoffenheim to no more than one goal is of utmost importance to Jurgen Klopp and co.

USWNT to host South Korea twice in October exhibitions

Associated PressAug 14, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. women’s soccer team will host South Korea in a pair of exhibitions in October.

The teams will play Oct. 19 in New Orleans and meet three days later in Cary, North Carolina, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The U.S. previously announced friendlies against New Zealand on Sept. 15 at Commerce City, Colorado, and Sept. 19 at Cincinnati. There also are home-and-home exhibitions against Canada, on Nov. 9 at Vancouver, British Columbia, and Nov. 12 at a U.S. site not yet announced.

UCL Playoff Preview: Klopp, Liverpool set for Champions League return

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

In his second full season at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has his Liverpool side back in the UEFA Champions League, but only just.

By way of finishing in fourth place in the Premier League last season, Klopp’s side have to qualify for the group stage and standing in its way is one of Germany’s top young managers and his inspiring story, Julian Nagelsman.

The 30-year-old manager guided Hoffenheim, which survived a relegation playoff in 2016, to fourth place a year later and qualification into Europe for the first time in club history.

Here’a a look at this week’s Champions League playoff matchups.

Hertha Berlin, Hansa Rostock ultras force delay of German Cup game

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

Things got pretty testy in the stands on Monday night in Rostock, Germany.

In a second round German Cup matchup between host Hansa Rostock and Hertha Berlin, ultras from both Hertha Berlin and Hansa Rostock lit flares and one such pyrotechnic show forced a 15-minute delay in the match, as the referee called players over to the tunnel for their safety.

The trouble reportedly began after Hansa displayed a once-stolen banner from the Hertha support, which set off flares flying between both sets of fans, who were separated by one section of seats and a line of police officers.

In the end, Hertha Berlin had the last laugh, as it scored two goals in the final 15 minutes after play resumed at 0-0 in the 76th minute, first from Mitchell Weiser and the second in stoppage time from Vedad Ibisevic.

“This is a thing that does not belong to the sport. We distance ourselves from it,” Hansa manager Pavel Dochtev said after the match.

Report: Big changes coming to Premier League transfer window

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

Next season’s Premier league summer transfer window will look a lot different, according to a report from the Telegraph that will surely delight managers across England.

The report states that the transfer window will close prior to the start of the 2018-2019 Premier League season, ending the status quo that sees three weeks of Premier League action before the window shuts in early September.

According to the report, representatives of all 20 Premier League clubs will discuss this among other changes at the shareholders meeting next month, and there’s reportedly a large majority within the clubs to pass a new transfer window closing date.

If the transfer window is moved up prior to the start of the season, it could accelerate the conclusion of the yearly transfer sagas. This year’s include Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Chelsea’s Diego Costa, Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson and Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk. Coutinho, Costa and Van Dijk have requested transfers from their clubs and Sigurdsson is subject of major transfer rumors to Everton, who could also offload Ross Barkley.

Deadline day always brings with it a flurry of moves, but many of the players who switch clubs need extra time to bed into their new clubs, and it’s hard to do three weeks into the start of a season.