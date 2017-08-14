More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Chinese takeover of Southampton completed

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

Southampton Football Club have confirmed a new “partnership” with the Gao family of China.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that the Gao family have purchased roughly 80 percent of Saints for a fee close to $272 million, while current owner Katharina Liebherr will own the other 20 percent of the club.

Through their Lander Sports company Mr Jisheng Gao and his daughter, Nelly Gao, have been pursuing a deal for Saints for almost 12 months.

There had been reports that the Gao family had failed in their bid to buy Southampton with the Premier League requesting more details regarding the fit and proper persons test for new ownership, but with a few weeks left in the transfer window, good news has arrived for Southampton.

“Following extensive and fruitful work, we are entering into a partnership with the Gao family and I am excited about what we will achieve together,” Katharina Liebherr revealed. “Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter for our club. Mr Jisheng Gao and his daughter, Mrs Nelly Gao, with whom I have built a close relationship, share our values and ambitions.

“As a team, we will strive to build upon the strong foundation that is in place towards sustainable long-term success. Mr Gao, Nelly and I have full trust in Ralph Krueger and his management team. We wholeheartedly support their plans to follow the Southampton Way in the years ahead.”

It is believed significant investment will now arrive at the club with Mauricio Pellegrino tasked with pushing Saints towards a European return and challenging for the domestic cups.

West Bromwich Albion are the only other Premier League with a majority owner from China.

The Liebherr family has owned Southampton since 2009 when they were on the brink of extinction. Markus Liebherr, Katharina’s father, bought the club after advice from Swiss-Italian banker Nicola Cortese for just $20 million. Since then the Liebherr family have also invested over $80 million in the club and will now retain a 20 percent stake to oversee its stewardship with chairman Ralph Krueger to remain in charge.

In 2009 Saints were in the third-tier of English soccer on -10 points, but after back-to-back promotions they returned to the Premier League in 2012 and have now had four-straight top eight finishes in the PL as well as playing in the Europa League and being runners up for the EFL Cup in 2017.

Nine years after her father bought the club Katharina has acknowledged that outside funding is needed and that’s where the Gao family come in.

“I am honored and humbled to become a partner of Southampton Football Club alongside Katharina Liebherr, who, together with her father, has been such a great steward of the club, its growth and success,” Jisheng Gao said in a statement. “Together, we have the passion and motivation to build on Southampton’s excellent progress in recent years as we look forward to an exciting next chapter for the club.”

The first thing fans will ask about is new players arriving and the potential for captain Virgil Van Dijk to remain at the club despite his public transfer request last week. All of that will be sorted out in the near future but this deal is all about Southampton pushing on to the next level with increased finances to buy players and not needing to sell their current stars which hasn’t been the case in recent years.

Southampton have become a model Premier League club since 2012 for investing wisely in new players, promoting youngsters from their academy and selling on stars for huge profits.

This new investment will help them to try and challenge for another top six finish and solidify their spot within the top 10 of the Premier League.

Barcelona to sign Paulinho from China for $47 million

Associated PressAug 14, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says it has reached a deal with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to buy Brazil midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros ($47 million).

The Spanish club says that Paulinho will sign a four-year contract after a medical exam on Thursday.

Paulinho is set to be Barcelona’s first signing since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record 222 million euros ($262 million) last week.

The 29-year-old Paulinho played for Tottenham for two seasons before moving to Guangzhou in 2015. He has made 41 appearances for the Brazil national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo handed five-game ban for pushing referee

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a five-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation after his red card in Real Madrid’s 3-1 Spanish Super Cup win at Barcelona on Sunday.

Ronaldo, 32, pushed referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea in the back as he walked off the pitch after being shown a second yellow and subsequent red for diving.

The Portuguese star had come on as a sub in the 58th minute of the game, then scored a stunning goal to put Real ahead in the 80th minute which led to his first yellow as he took off his shirt to celebrate a la Lionel Messi who did something similar back in April when Barca beat Real 3-2 in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid, the reigning Spanish and European champions, kick off their La Liga campaign next weekend.

Under article 96 of the Spanish Football Federations’s laws, Ronaldo was facing a ban between four and 12 games for lashing out at an official aggressively.

Therefore he was given the minimum suspension possible, four games, for pushing the referee and the extra game was the red card he picked up against Barcelona.

Ronaldo will now miss Wednesday’s second leg of the Super Cup at the Bernabeu as well as their opening four La Liga games of the season against Deportivo la Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Top takeaways from Diego Costa’s incredible rant

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Diego Costa didn’t hold back in an interview with the Daily Mail who traveled to Brazil to track him down.

Currently hanging out at his family home in Lagarto in the north east of the country, Costa was watching Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the season sat on the sofa while family members would glance into the room and shake their heads in disbelief.

Costa, 28, made plenty of things clear in the outrageous interview as he aimed to set the record straight, stating he has already been fined several weeks wages by Chelsea, that he couldn’t believe Antonio Conte text him saying he was no longer needed at the club and he also made it clear he wants to rejoin his former club Atletico Madrid.

What did we actually learn from Costa’s side of the story?

Below are the main takeaways from what he said as his future at Chelsea appears to be over, at least while Conte is boss, which may not be for much longer if the Blues continue their poor form throughout preseason and to start the Premier League season…

Costa almost signed a new Chelsea deal in January before he was left out of the squad for a game at Leicester following a training ground incident

“In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen.”

Although Conte seems to be adored universally, Costa says that’s far from the case with Chelsea’s squad

“His ideas are very fixed and clear. I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change. I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn’t possess charisma.”

Costa is holding out for a move to Atletico Madrid, who are banned from signing new players until January 2018, but Chelsea want to sell him to the Chinese Super League. His lawyer is also talking about taking action against Conte’s “discriminatory behavior” 

“Why won’t they let me go if they don’t want me? I have to do what I have to do. I have to think of myself. I’ve been a good boy here and tried to do the right thing. My desire is to go to Atletico [Madrid]. I’ve spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, ‘If the manager doesn’t want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid.’ I have rejected other offers.

“They want to sell me to China or other teams. The language is better for me in Spain. If I’m off, I’m going to the club I want to go to — not the club that’s paying the most. Diego Simeone wants me. It is very clear. I have always had a bond with him. The fans and people love me there. They respect me.”

As far as Costa is concerned he has no future at Chelsea, plus he also claims his teammates send him messages of support

“I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn’t want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go. If you were to ask all my team-mates, they’d say the same. They send messages saying ‘I miss you’ and that they love me. I am always talking with the boys — particularly Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Willian. We have banter over WhatsApp. They ask how I am. They really love me for the person I am. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be saying they miss me and love me.”

If a move to Atletico doesn’t materialize, Costa is fine with staying in Brazil for a year

“If I have to I will stay in Brazil. I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don’t pay me. I’ll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I’d go back now and do as they say. At the start of summer, they gave me an extra week of holiday. Then a week later they called to see where I was but by then the team was in Asia on tour, so I could go back and not have any contact with the boys.

“That seems a very bad and ugly life. It doesn’t respect what I have done for the club. I am here with people who love me. I want the fans to know I still care deeply about them but I’m not going back to be separated like that. I want the deal with Atletico resolved this month. My idea would be to go to Madrid, train there, get in the best physical shape and be ready to fire ahead of the World Cup.”

Costa will continue to be fined by Chelsea for staying in Brazil and training there on his own instead of with Chelsea’s reserves, but that’s what he intends to do unless the situation changes

“They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I’m not a criminal. I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that. They gave me a week extra off but since then it’s fines all the way. They want me training with the reserves. I am not going to do that. I am not a criminal and I am not in the wrong here. So, if they need to fine me, let them fine me. I take the hit every week but I’m not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live.”

Cristiano Ronaldo to get 12-game ban for pushing referee?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo had an eventful game in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Coming on as a sub in the 58th minute he scored a stunner in the 80th minute to put Real Madrid 2-1 up (they went on to win 3-1) and celebrated by taking off his shirt and holding it up to the Real fans a la Lionel Messi at the Santiago Bernabeu back in April.

Cheeky, but he picked up the mandatory yellow card for removing his shirt. Moments later he received a second yellow for going down in the box and responded by pushing the referee, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, in the back as he walked off the pitch.

That shove could see him suspended for at least four games, and a maximum of 12, by the Spanish federation as article 96 in their rules states that if a player “catches, shakes or shoots” a referee in an aggressive manner then a four to 12-game ban can be imposed. A six-game suspension is commonplace in England if an official is pushed or touched in an aggressive manner by a player.

It has been reported De Burgos said the following about the incident in his match report: “After being shown the red card, the player pushed me gently to show his dissent.”

Real and Ronaldo will now wait anxiously to see if he could face further action for the push. Although it wasn’t hard enough to push the referee over, the intent was there and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was handed an eight-game ban for tapping an assistant referee on the head during a Super Cup game in 2014.

Ronaldo, 32, has only just returned to action after a long break following his exploits for Portugal at the 2017 Confederations Cup following the June 3 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, but it appears he could be facing a break on the sidelines for the opening weeks of the Spanish season.

One thing that is for sure is Ronaldo will miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.