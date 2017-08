Hertha Berlin, Hansa Rostock ultras force delay of German Cup game

Things got pretty testy in the stands on Monday night in Rostock, Germany.

In a second round German Cup matchup between host Hansa Rostock and Hertha Berlin, ultras from both Hertha Berlin and Hansa Rostock lit flares and one such pyrotechnic show forced a 15-minute delay in the match, as the referee called players over to the tunnel for their safety.

The trouble reportedly began after Hansa displayed a once-stolen banner from the Hertha support, which set off flares flying between both sets of fans, who were separated by one section of seats and a line of police officers.

Hertha BSC away at Hansa Rostock tonight! pic.twitter.com/d0sXjI9hD1 — Casual Ultra (@thecasualultra) August 14, 2017

In the end, Hertha Berlin had the last laugh, as it scored two goals in the final 15 minutes after play resumed at 0-0 in the 76th minute, first from Mitchell Weiser and the second in stoppage time from Vedad Ibisevic.