Hertha Berlin, Hansa Rostock ultras force delay of German Cup game

Next season’s Premier league summer transfer window will look a lot different, according to a report from the Telegraph that will surely delight managers across England.

The report states that the transfer window will close prior to the start of the 2018-2019 Premier League season, ending the status quo that sees three weeks of Premier League action before the window shuts in early September.

According to the report, representatives of all 20 Premier League clubs will discuss this among other changes at the shareholders meeting next month, and there’s reportedly a large majority within the clubs to pass a new transfer window closing date.

If the transfer window is moved up prior to the start of the season, it could accelerate the conclusion of the yearly transfer sagas. This year’s include Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Chelsea’s Diego Costa, Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson and Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk. Coutinho, Costa and Van Dijk have requested transfers from their clubs and Sigurdsson is subject of major transfer rumors to Everton, who could also offload Ross Barkley.

Transfer Window needs to close before the first ball of the season is kicked. This stuff is ridiculous. https://t.co/ZyUWIMBtIH — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) August 14, 2017

Deadline day always brings with it a flurry of moves, but many of the players who switch clubs need extra time to bed into their new clubs, and it’s hard to do three weeks into the start of a season.