Hertha Berlin, Hansa Rostock ultras force delay of German Cup game

Things got pretty testy in the stands on Monday night in Rostock, Germany.
In a second round German Cup matchup between host Hansa Rostock and Hertha Berlin, ultras from both Hertha Berlin and Hansa Rostock lit flares and one such pyrotechnic show forced a 15-minute delay in the match, as the referee called players over to the tunnel for their safety.
The trouble reportedly began after Hansa displayed a once-stolen banner from the Hertha support, which set off flares flying between both sets of fans, who were separated by one section of seats and a line of police officers.
In the end, Hertha Berlin had the last laugh, as it scored two goals in the final 15 minutes after play resumed at 0-0 in the 76th minute, first from Mitchell Weiser and the second in stoppage time from Vedad Ibisevic.
“This is a thing that does not belong to the sport. We distance ourselves from it,” Hansa manager Pavel Dochtev said after the match
Next season’s Premier league summer transfer window will look a lot different, according to a report from the Telegraph that will surely delight managers across England.
The report states that the transfer window will close prior to the start of the 2018-2019 Premier League season, ending the status quo that sees three weeks of Premier League action before the window shuts in early September.
According to the report, representatives of all 20 Premier League clubs will discuss this among other changes at the shareholders meeting next month, and there’s reportedly a large majority within the clubs to pass a new transfer window closing date.
If the transfer window is moved up prior to the start of the season, it could accelerate the conclusion of the yearly transfer sagas. This year’s include Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Chelsea’s Diego Costa, Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson and Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk. Coutinho, Costa and Van Dijk have requested transfers from their clubs and Sigurdsson is subject of major transfer rumors to Everton, who could also offload Ross Barkley.
Deadline day always brings with it a flurry of moves, but many of the players who switch clubs need extra time to bed into their new clubs, and it’s hard to do three weeks into the start of a season.
Coming off an opening weekend win to start the Premier League, Manchester City delivered some more good news for its fans.
The club announced on Monday that for the first time, $67 million signing Benjamin Mendy participated in full training with Man City. The 23-year-old full back, who joined Man City from Monaco on July 24, has been dealing with a thigh strain, forcing him to miss the tail end of the club’s preseason schedule and the opening match of the Premier League season.
Mendy now could make his unofficial debut for the club in a friendly match on Tuesday at Girona, as Man City spends a week in warm-weather training in Catalonia.
Having Mendy available for selection gives Pep Guardiola another dynamic attacker from the fullback position, but one who has proven he can defend in Ligue 1 and in the UEFA Champions League.
The 2017-2018 Premier League season is underway, and Tottenham have yet to make any signings this summer. But that may be changing soon.
According to the Guardian, Spurs officials are in Amsterdam to negotiate a transfer for Ajax’s highly-rated centerback Davinson Sanchez. The 21-year-old Colombian international signed for Ajax last summer and quickly became a star in the club’s backline, leading the team to the UEFA Europa League final.
But with four years left on his contract, Ajax are reportedly asking Tottenham to pay nearly $52 million. Tottenham’s initial offer, the report says, is closer to $32 million.
Sanchez reportedly has his heart set on moving to North London and if he joins Tottenham, he’d be a terrific partner in a back three alongside Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Sanchez’s unique combination of speed, strength and aerial ability should make him a standout once he adjusts to the pace of the Premier League, should he join Tottenham.
One possible issue with a proposed deal is that because Sanchez featured for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League qualification rounds this year, he could be cup-tied for Tottenham’s Champions League matches come the group stage and beyond.
Here’s a look at more transfer rumors and reports around Europe:
Week 1 in the Premier League was not short of goals.
To be exact there were 31 goals across the opening 10 games of the season with 4-3 thrillers, 3-3 comebacks, 4-0 hammerings and 3-2 shocks leading the action.
But which six strikes were the best?
But which six strikes were the best?
My goodness it is good to have the PL back.