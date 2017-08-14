More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Top takeaways from Diego Costa’s incredible rant

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Diego Costa didn’t hold back in an interview with the Daily Mail who traveled to Brazil to track him down.

Currently hanging out at his family home in Lagarto in the north east of the country, Costa was watching Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the season sat on the sofa while family members would glance into the room and shake their heads in disbelief.

Costa, 28, made plenty of things clear in the outrageous interview as he aimed to set the record straight, stating he has already been fined several weeks wages by Chelsea, that he couldn’t believe Antonio Conte text him saying he was no longer needed at the club and he also made it clear he wants to rejoin his former club Atletico Madrid.

What did we actually learn from Costa’s side of the story?

Below are the main takeaways from what he said as his future at Chelsea appears to be over, at least while Conte is boss, which may not be for much longer if the Blues continue their poor form throughout preseason and to start the Premier League season…

Costa almost signed a new Chelsea deal in January before he was left out of the squad for a game at Leicester following a training ground incident

“In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen.”

Although Conte seems to be adored universally, Costa says that’s far from the case with Chelsea’s squad

“His ideas are very fixed and clear. I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change. I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn’t possess charisma.”

Costa is holding out for a move to Atletico Madrid, who are banned from signing new players until January 2018, but Chelsea want to sell him to the Chinese Super League. His lawyer is also talking about taking action against Conte’s “discriminatory behavior” 

“Why won’t they let me go if they don’t want me? I have to do what I have to do. I have to think of myself. I’ve been a good boy here and tried to do the right thing. My desire is to go to Atletico [Madrid]. I’ve spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, ‘If the manager doesn’t want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid.’ I have rejected other offers.

“They want to sell me to China or other teams. The language is better for me in Spain. If I’m off, I’m going to the club I want to go to — not the club that’s paying the most. Diego Simeone wants me. It is very clear. I have always had a bond with him. The fans and people love me there. They respect me.”

As far as Costa is concerned he has no future at Chelsea, plus he also claims his teammates send him messages of support

“I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn’t want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go. If you were to ask all my team-mates, they’d say the same. They send messages saying ‘I miss you’ and that they love me. I am always talking with the boys — particularly Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Willian. We have banter over WhatsApp. They ask how I am. They really love me for the person I am. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be saying they miss me and love me.”

If a move to Atletico doesn’t materialize, Costa is fine with staying in Brazil for a year

“If I have to I will stay in Brazil. I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don’t pay me. I’ll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I’d go back now and do as they say. At the start of summer, they gave me an extra week of holiday. Then a week later they called to see where I was but by then the team was in Asia on tour, so I could go back and not have any contact with the boys.

“That seems a very bad and ugly life. It doesn’t respect what I have done for the club. I am here with people who love me. I want the fans to know I still care deeply about them but I’m not going back to be separated like that. I want the deal with Atletico resolved this month. My idea would be to go to Madrid, train there, get in the best physical shape and be ready to fire ahead of the World Cup.”

Costa will continue to be fined by Chelsea for staying in Brazil and training there on his own instead of with Chelsea’s reserves, but that’s what he intends to do unless the situation changes

“They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I’m not a criminal. I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that. They gave me a week extra off but since then it’s fines all the way. They want me training with the reserves. I am not going to do that. I am not a criminal and I am not in the wrong here. So, if they need to fine me, let them fine me. I take the hit every week but I’m not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live.”

Cristiano Ronaldo to get 12-game ban for pushing referee?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo had an eventful game in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Coming on as a sub in the 58th minute he scored a stunner in the 80th minute to put Real Madrid 2-1 up (they went on to win 3-1) and celebrated by taking off his shirt and holding it up to the Real fans a la Lionel Messi at the Santiago Bernabeu back in April.

Cheeky, but he picked up the mandatory yellow card for removing his shirt. Moments later he received a second yellow for going down in the box and responded by pushing the referee, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, in the back as he walked off the pitch.

That shove could see him suspended for at least four games, and a maximum of 12, by the Spanish federation as article 96 in their rules states that if a player “catches, shakes or shoots” a referee in an aggressive manner then a four to 12-game ban can be imposed. A six-game suspension is commonplace in England if an official is pushed or touched in an aggressive manner by a player.

It has been reported De Burgos said the following about the incident in his match report: “After being shown the red card, the player pushed me gently to show his dissent.”

Real and Ronaldo will now wait anxiously to see if he could face further action for the push. Although it wasn’t hard enough to push the referee over, the intent was there and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was handed an eight-game ban for tapping an assistant referee on the head during a Super Cup game in 2014.

Ronaldo, 32, has only just returned to action after a long break following his exploits for Portugal at the 2017 Confederations Cup following the June 3 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, but it appears he could be facing a break on the sidelines for the opening weeks of the Spanish season.

One thing that is for sure is Ronaldo will miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Liverpool leave Coutinho out of Champions League squad

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT

Phillipe Coutinho will not travel to Hoffenheim with Liverpool for their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg.

The Brazilian playmaker, 26, handed in a transfer request after Barcelona had two bids turned down by Liverpool, the second said to be over $114 million.

For you conspiracy theorists out there, let’s clear something up: even if Coutinho did play in Liverpool’s second leg against Hoffenheim next week he would not be cup-tied and unable to play for Barcelona in Europe if the deal went through.

Coutinho did not play in Liverpool’s Premier League opener, a 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday, with the midfielder said to be struggling from a back injury.

Given his transfer request and Barca’s interest, the validity of said back injury is being heavily scrutinized.

Liverpool face the German upstarts on Tuesday in Hoffenheim and then at Anfield next Wednesday with the winner over the two legs sealing a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are the favorites to advance but given this situation regarding Coutinho and similar defensive issues cropping up against Watford on Saturday, there is a little more pressure on the Reds than there should be right now.

The defensive display at Watford was shocking at times but not totally unexpected given no changes to the backline over the summer, while going forward the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamaed Salah and Roberto Firmino proved that scoring goals will never be an issue.

After working so hard to get back into the UCL all last season, Liverpool is now two games away from making it a reality.

The challenge of getting past Hoffenheim is much tougher without your most influential player.

Here is the squad in full for the trip to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena for the game at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Liverpool squad: Mignolet, Karius, Ward, Alexander-Arnold, Moreno, Lovren, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Mane, Salah, Firmino, Kent, Solanke, Origi, Gomez, Klavan, Flanagan, Robertson, Matip, Grujic

Lazio beats Juventus 3-2 to win Super Cup after wild finale

Associated PressAug 13, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Alessandro Murgia scored a last-gasp winner as Lazio beat Juventus 3-2 Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup after a wild end to the match.

Two goals from Ciro Immobile, including an opening penalty, had seemingly set Lazio on the way to a comfortable win. But Paulo Dybala netted a stunning free kick in the 85th minute and converted a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time.

The match appeared to be heading for extra time before Murgia, who had come on as an 80th-minute substitute, scored the winner.

The result goes some way to avenging Lazio’s defeat to Juventus in the Italian Cup final in May.

The Italian Super Cup normally pits the league champion against the cup winner, but Juventus had again won the double last season.

Ligue 1: Falcao scores hat trick as Monaco beats Dijon 4-1

Associated PressAug 13, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Radamel Falcao scored a hat trick as Monaco posted a 14th straight win in the French league in a 4-1 thrashing of Dijon on Sunday.

The Colombia striker needed just three minutes to put the defending champions in command and added two more goals in the 38th and 51st minutes.

Jemerson was also on the scoresheet for the visitors in the 25th, and Wesley Said pulled one back for Dijon just before halftime.

Monaco is unbeaten in the league since December last year and equaled Bordeaux’s record of 14 consecutive wins, set in August 2009. It moved level on points with leader Lyon, with two wins in two matches of the new season.

With Kylian Mbappe expected to leave in the coming weeks, Monaco can still count on Falcao’s superb skills to score goals. Falcao now has four goals in two league games after scoring last weekend in a 3-1 win against Toulouse, while Mbappe stayed on the bench in Dijon.

Falcao’s goal instinct was on display as he made no mistake from close range after the hosts failed to clear a corner. Jemerson made it 2-0 from another corner and Falcao curled a superb shot into the top right corner to extend Monaco’s lead.

Said kept Dijon’s hopes alive with a shot between the legs of `keeper Danijel Subasic. It was a short-lived respite for the hosts as Falcao met a cross from Thomas Lemar to seal his team’s win with a header six minutes into the second half.