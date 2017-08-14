Top takeaways from Diego Costa’s incredible rant

Diego Costa didn’t hold back in an interview with the Daily Mail who traveled to Brazil to track him down.

Currently hanging out at his family home in Lagarto in the north east of the country, Costa was watching Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the season sat on the sofa while family members would glance into the room and shake their heads in disbelief.

Costa, 28, made plenty of things clear in the outrageous interview as he aimed to set the record straight, stating he has already been fined several weeks wages by Chelsea, that he couldn’t believe Antonio Conte text him saying he was no longer needed at the club and he also made it clear he wants to rejoin his former club Atletico Madrid.

What did we actually learn from Costa’s side of the story?

Below are the main takeaways from what he said as his future at Chelsea appears to be over, at least while Conte is boss, which may not be for much longer if the Blues continue their poor form throughout preseason and to start the Premier League season…

Costa almost signed a new Chelsea deal in January before he was left out of the squad for a game at Leicester following a training ground incident

“In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen.”

Although Conte seems to be adored universally, Costa says that’s far from the case with Chelsea’s squad

“His ideas are very fixed and clear. I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change. I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn’t possess charisma.”

Costa is holding out for a move to Atletico Madrid, who are banned from signing new players until January 2018, but Chelsea want to sell him to the Chinese Super League. His lawyer is also talking about taking action against Conte’s “discriminatory behavior”

“Why won’t they let me go if they don’t want me? I have to do what I have to do. I have to think of myself. I’ve been a good boy here and tried to do the right thing. My desire is to go to Atletico [Madrid]. I’ve spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, ‘If the manager doesn’t want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid.’ I have rejected other offers.

“They want to sell me to China or other teams. The language is better for me in Spain. If I’m off, I’m going to the club I want to go to — not the club that’s paying the most. Diego Simeone wants me. It is very clear. I have always had a bond with him. The fans and people love me there. They respect me.”

As far as Costa is concerned he has no future at Chelsea, plus he also claims his teammates send him messages of support

“I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn’t want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go. If you were to ask all my team-mates, they’d say the same. They send messages saying ‘I miss you’ and that they love me. I am always talking with the boys — particularly Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Willian. We have banter over WhatsApp. They ask how I am. They really love me for the person I am. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be saying they miss me and love me.”

If a move to Atletico doesn’t materialize, Costa is fine with staying in Brazil for a year

“If I have to I will stay in Brazil. I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don’t pay me. I’ll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I’d go back now and do as they say. At the start of summer, they gave me an extra week of holiday. Then a week later they called to see where I was but by then the team was in Asia on tour, so I could go back and not have any contact with the boys.

“That seems a very bad and ugly life. It doesn’t respect what I have done for the club. I am here with people who love me. I want the fans to know I still care deeply about them but I’m not going back to be separated like that. I want the deal with Atletico resolved this month. My idea would be to go to Madrid, train there, get in the best physical shape and be ready to fire ahead of the World Cup.”

Costa will continue to be fined by Chelsea for staying in Brazil and training there on his own instead of with Chelsea’s reserves, but that’s what he intends to do unless the situation changes

“They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I’m not a criminal. I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that. They gave me a week extra off but since then it’s fines all the way. They want me training with the reserves. I am not going to do that. I am not a criminal and I am not in the wrong here. So, if they need to fine me, let them fine me. I take the hit every week but I’m not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live.”

