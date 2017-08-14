More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Top takeaways from Diego Costa’s incredible rant

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 14, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Diego Costa didn’t hold back in an interview with the Daily Mail who traveled to Brazil to track him down.

Currently hanging out at his family home in Lagarto in the north east of the country, Costa was watching Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the season sat on the sofa while family members would glance into the room and shake their heads in disbelief.

Costa, 28, made plenty of things clear in the outrageous interview as he aimed to set the record straight, stating he has already been fined several weeks wages by Chelsea, that he couldn’t believe Antonio Conte text him saying he was no longer needed at the club and he also made it clear he wants to rejoin his former club Atletico Madrid.

What did we actually learn from Costa’s side of the story?

Below are the main takeaways from what he said as his future at Chelsea appears to be over, at least while Conte is boss, which may not be for much longer if the Blues continue their poor form throughout preseason and to start the Premier League season…

Costa almost signed a new Chelsea deal in January before he was left out of the squad for a game at Leicester following a training ground incident

“In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen.”

Although Conte seems to be adored universally, Costa says that’s far from the case with Chelsea’s squad

“His ideas are very fixed and clear. I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change. I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn’t possess charisma.”

Costa is holding out for a move to Atletico Madrid, who are banned from signing new players until January 2018, but Chelsea want to sell him to the Chinese Super League. His lawyer is also talking about taking action against Conte’s “discriminatory behavior” 

“Why won’t they let me go if they don’t want me? I have to do what I have to do. I have to think of myself. I’ve been a good boy here and tried to do the right thing. My desire is to go to Atletico [Madrid]. I’ve spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, ‘If the manager doesn’t want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid.’ I have rejected other offers.

“They want to sell me to China or other teams. The language is better for me in Spain. If I’m off, I’m going to the club I want to go to — not the club that’s paying the most. Diego Simeone wants me. It is very clear. I have always had a bond with him. The fans and people love me there. They respect me.”

As far as Costa is concerned he has no future at Chelsea, plus he also claims his teammates send him messages of support

“I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn’t want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go. If you were to ask all my team-mates, they’d say the same. They send messages saying ‘I miss you’ and that they love me. I am always talking with the boys — particularly Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Willian. We have banter over WhatsApp. They ask how I am. They really love me for the person I am. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be saying they miss me and love me.”

If a move to Atletico doesn’t materialize, Costa is fine with staying in Brazil for a year

“If I have to I will stay in Brazil. I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don’t pay me. I’ll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I’d go back now and do as they say. At the start of summer, they gave me an extra week of holiday. Then a week later they called to see where I was but by then the team was in Asia on tour, so I could go back and not have any contact with the boys.

“That seems a very bad and ugly life. It doesn’t respect what I have done for the club. I am here with people who love me. I want the fans to know I still care deeply about them but I’m not going back to be separated like that. I want the deal with Atletico resolved this month. My idea would be to go to Madrid, train there, get in the best physical shape and be ready to fire ahead of the World Cup.”

Costa will continue to be fined by Chelsea for staying in Brazil and training there on his own instead of with Chelsea’s reserves, but that’s what he intends to do unless the situation changes

“They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I’m not a criminal. I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that. They gave me a week extra off but since then it’s fines all the way. They want me training with the reserves. I am not going to do that. I am not a criminal and I am not in the wrong here. So, if they need to fine me, let them fine me. I take the hit every week but I’m not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live.”

3 keys for Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

Liverpool is making its grand return to the UEFA Champions League, but it faces one of the toughest tests in Hoffenheim on Tuesday for a place in the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp faces Germany’s newest manager darling in Julian Naglesman, the 30-year-old who managed to take a team in a relegation battle and earn them a place in the Champions League playoff round for the first time in club history.

Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho, who’s transfer saga continues to dominate headlines, due to a back issue, and Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana also miss out with injury. But Liverpool heads to Germany with a strong squad capable of bringing home a good result ahead of the second leg at Anfield on August 23.

Here’s a look at three keys to victory for Liverpool in the Champions League:

USWNT to host South Korea twice in October exhibitions

Associated PressAug 14, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. women’s soccer team will host South Korea in a pair of exhibitions in October.

The teams will play Oct. 19 in New Orleans and meet three days later in Cary, North Carolina, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The U.S. previously announced friendlies against New Zealand on Sept. 15 at Commerce City, Colorado, and Sept. 19 at Cincinnati. There also are home-and-home exhibitions against Canada, on Nov. 9 at Vancouver, British Columbia, and Nov. 12 at a U.S. site not yet announced.

UCL Playoff Preview: Klopp, Liverpool set for Champions League return

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

In his second full season at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has his Liverpool side back in the UEFA Champions League, but only just.

By way of finishing in fourth place in the Premier League last season, Klopp’s side have to qualify for the group stage and standing in its way is one of Germany’s top young managers and his inspiring story, Julian Nagelsman.

The 30-year-old manager guided Hoffenheim, which survived a relegation playoff in 2016, to fourth place a year later and qualification into Europe for the first time in club history.

Here’a a look at this week’s Champions League playoff matchups.

Hertha Berlin, Hansa Rostock ultras force delay of German Cup game

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

Things got pretty testy in the stands on Monday night in Rostock, Germany.

In a second round German Cup matchup between host Hansa Rostock and Hertha Berlin, ultras from both Hertha Berlin and Hansa Rostock lit flares and one such pyrotechnic show forced a 15-minute delay in the match, as the referee called players over to the tunnel for their safety.

The trouble reportedly began after Hansa displayed a once-stolen banner from the Hertha support, which set off flares flying between both sets of fans, who were separated by one section of seats and a line of police officers.

In the end, Hertha Berlin had the last laugh, as it scored two goals in the final 15 minutes after play resumed at 0-0 in the 76th minute, first from Mitchell Weiser and the second in stoppage time from Vedad Ibisevic.

“This is a thing that does not belong to the sport. We distance ourselves from it,” Hansa manager Pavel Dochtev said after the match.