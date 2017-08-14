Transfer Rumor Wrap: Tottenham chasing after Ajax’s Sanchez, West Ham in for Carvalho

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The 2017-2018 Premier League season is underway, and Tottenham have yet to make any signings this summer. But that may be changing soon.

According to the Guardian, Spurs officials are in Amsterdam to negotiate a transfer for Ajax’s highly-rated centerback Davinson Sanchez. The 21-year-old Colombian international signed for Ajax last summer and quickly became a star in the club’s backline, leading the team to the UEFA Europa League final.

But with four years left on his contract, Ajax are reportedly asking Tottenham to pay nearly $52 million. Tottenham’s initial offer, the report says, is closer to $32 million.

Sanchez reportedly has his heart set on moving to North London and if he joins Tottenham, he’d be a terrific partner in a back three alongside Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Sanchez’s unique combination of speed, strength and aerial ability should make him a standout once he adjusts to the pace of the Premier League, should he join Tottenham.

7 – Since joining Ajax, Davinson Sánchez has scored seven goals in 47 appearances. Poacher. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) August 2, 2017

One possible issue with a proposed deal is that because Sanchez featured for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League qualification rounds this year, he could be cup-tied for Tottenham’s Champions League matches come the group stage and beyond.

Here’s a look at more transfer rumors and reports around Europe:

West Ham close to signing Portuguese international

William Carvalho has long been rumored with a move to the Premier League, and the proposed move could finally come to fruition this summer.

The BBC reported that West Ham are “closing in” on signing the Portuguese international holding midfielder, who is reportedly worth around $39 million. Carvalho would strengthen West Ham’s spine, which needs improvement following a 4-0 rout loss to Manchester United.

Carvalho, 25, has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and many others during his professional career with Sporting Lisbon.