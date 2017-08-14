More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer Rumor Wrap: Tottenham chasing after Ajax’s Sanchez, West Ham in for Carvalho

Aug 14, 2017

The 2017-2018 Premier League season is underway, and Tottenham have yet to make any signings this summer. But that may be changing soon.

According to the Guardian, Spurs officials are in Amsterdam to negotiate a transfer for Ajax’s highly-rated centerback Davinson Sanchez. The 21-year-old Colombian international signed for Ajax last summer and quickly became a star in the club’s backline, leading the team to the UEFA Europa League final.

But with four years left on his contract, Ajax are reportedly asking Tottenham to pay nearly $52 million. Tottenham’s initial offer, the report says, is closer to $32 million.

Sanchez reportedly has his heart set on moving to North London and if he joins Tottenham, he’d be a terrific partner in a back three alongside Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Sanchez’s unique combination of speed, strength and aerial ability should make him a standout once he adjusts to the pace of the Premier League, should he join Tottenham.

One possible issue with a proposed deal is that because Sanchez featured for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League qualification rounds this year, he could be cup-tied for Tottenham’s Champions League matches come the group stage and beyond.

Here’s a look at more transfer rumors and reports around Europe:

West Ham close to signing Portuguese international

William Carvalho has long been rumored with a move to the Premier League, and the proposed move could finally come to fruition this summer.

The BBC reported that West Ham are “closing in” on signing the Portuguese international holding midfielder, who is reportedly worth around $39 million. Carvalho would strengthen West Ham’s spine, which needs improvement following a 4-0 rout loss to Manchester United.

Carvalho, 25, has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and many others during his professional career with Sporting Lisbon.

Man City signing Mendy back in training

Aug 14, 2017

Coming off an opening weekend win to start the Premier League, Manchester City delivered some more good news for its fans.

The club announced on Monday that for the first time, $67 million signing Benjamin Mendy participated in full training with Man City. The 23-year-old full back, who joined Man City from Monaco on July 24, has been dealing with a thigh strain, forcing him to miss the tail end of the club’s preseason schedule and the opening match of the Premier League season.

Mendy now could make his unofficial debut for the club in a friendly match on Tuesday at Girona, as Man City spends a week in warm-weather training in Catalonia.

Having Mendy available for selection gives Pep Guardiola another dynamic attacker from the fullback position, but one who has proven he can defend in Ligue 1 and in the UEFA Champions League.

VIDEO – Top Premier League goals from Week 1

Aug 14, 2017

Week 1 in the Premier League was not shortage of goals.

To be exact there were 29 goals across the opening 10 games of the season with 4-3 thrillers, 3-3 comebacks, 4-0 hammerings and 3-2 shocks leading the action.

But which six strikes were the best?

Click play on the video above to take a look at the top goals of the opening weekend.

My goodness it is good to have the PL back.

Top 25 moments in Premier League history: 22-25

Aug 14, 2017

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Premier League we thought it would be great to count down our top 25 moments from a quarter of a century of action.

Each week we will release our best moments and you can keep track of the full list here.

Below are numbers 25-22 to kick things off.

25. Jurgen Klinsmann’s diving celebration

24. Thierry Henry’s volley against Manchester United

23. Intense battles between Patrick Vieria, Roy Keane

22. West Bromwich Albion’s great escape

Liverpool issue update on Philippe Coutinho

Aug 14, 2017

Liverpool’s Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has not traveled to Hoffenheim for their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg.

Many believe the end game is near but these comments suggest otherwise.

Coutinho, 25, emailed in a transfer request last Friday amid interest from Barcelona but Liverpool have turned down a second bid for their star man, said to be in the region of $114 million.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s return to the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Klopp had the latest update on Coutinho’s situation with the midfielder said to be struggling with a back injury which also kept him out of the 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday.

“Nothing has changed in the last few days, not on the one side, not on the other side,” Klopp said. “He is not available for us in the moment, that’s the main issue if you want. He cannot play for Liverpool in this moment and, how everybody can imagine, that’s quite a blow for us.

“We’ve known for a few days about it so we can prepare this game without him, like we have to prepare the game without Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge.”

So, there you have it. Nobody is budging.

Coutinho and his camp obviously want the move to Barca to go through but with Liverpool’s Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owners releasing a statement earlier on Friday saying he is not for sale and will be at Anfield at the end of the summer transfer window, a stalemate has arrived.

FSG are now in an awkward position as the man who scored 13 goals and added seven assists last season may not play for the foreseeable future with his injury muddying the situation, while the club know an offer this big, courtesy of the Neymar money Barca received from PSG, may not come again and Coutinho is perhaps aware this is also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Only time will tell how serious Coutinho’s back injury is, but even if he plays in Liverpool’s UCL playoff second leg next Wednesday he will not be cup-tied and could play for another club, say Barcelona, in European competition this season.

The plot thickens, with no end in sight.